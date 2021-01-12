Exclusive: Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month

Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed AstraZeneca logo
Krishna N. Das

By Krishna N. Das

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals will buy up to 3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute of India at about $8 each for sale on the private market, Beximco's chief operating officer told Reuters.

The COO, Rabbur Reza, said that was about twice the price of around $4 that Beximco had agreed for separate supplies of 5 million doses a month, over the first half of the year, for the Bangladeshi government's subsidised mass-vaccination programme.

Serum Institute will begin deliveries of the shot later this month, both those for state and private use, Reza told Reuters on Tuesday. The vaccine is administered in two separate doses per patient, typically with weeks between them.

The delivery of the shots to India's eastern neighbour, the world's eighth-most populous country with more than 160 million people, comes as India tries to meet global demand for vaccines and bolster its reputation as a pharmaceutical powerhouse.

Private sales of the vaccine by Beximco could begin in Bangladesh next month, and at a retail price of about 1,125 taka ($13.27) per dose, Reza said. Currently they have a deal for 1 million doses which could be raised by another 2 million, he added.

The rates and deal details have not been previously reported.

Beximco, one of Bangladesh's biggest pharmaceutical companies, is the exclusive distributor of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country.

Reza said Beximco had also had preliminary discussions with other Indian vaccine developers such as Biological E and Bharat Biotech, whose shot was approved this month by India as a backup to the one developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University.

"As of now, our partner is Serum and we will continue with them, that's our goal," the COO said in a phone interview. "If the government wants more vaccines, we can discuss other vaccines too that Serum is working on - if the government wants something other than the AstraZeneca one."

Serum Institute, the world's biggest vaccine maker, plans to sell 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for 200 rupees ($2.73) each to the Indian government, and will charge slightly higher for subsequent purchases. India has already bought 11 million doses at that initial rate.

Serum wants to sell the shot for 1,000 rupees ($13.66) a dose on the private market, whenever that is allowed by New Delhi.

Though Beximco is initially paying $4 per dose for the vaccine for the Bangladeshi government programme, the price will eventually be adjusted to around the average rate the Indian government would pay Serum, Reza said.

Serum is bearing the cost of transporting the vaccines to the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka from India.

Reza said Beximco has the option to buy additional volumes from Serum for the state vaccination programme than the currently agreed 30 million doses for the country, which has reported more than 523,000 COVID-19 cases and 7,800 deaths.

As a low-income country, Bangladesh will also get around 68 million doses of vaccines - possibly including the one developed by Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE - at a subsidised rate from global vaccine alliances.

Serum has partnered with British drugmaker AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi vaccine alliance to produce more than a billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for poorer countries.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Additional reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Pravin Char)

Latest Stories

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • What is the 14th Amendment? Yahoo News Explains

    The response to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is moving at breakneck speed. As a nationwide dragnet continues to lead to the arrest of many of those involved, members of Congress are debating how best to address President Trump’s alleged role in sparking the violence. Then there’s this question: Should anything be done to members of the House and Senate who are accused of inciting the attack? The answer leads to the 14th Amendment, one of the amendments enacted after the bloodiest conflict in American history — the Civil War. Yahoo News explains.

  • Hong Kong mass arrests: A stark step in Beijing’s ‘drive for control’

    Hong Kong police arrested more than 50 politicians and activists Wednesday, in a sign of how drastically Beijing has curtailed political freedoms.

  • Mississippi governor signs law for flag without rebel emblem

    Mississippi hoisted a new state flag without the Confederate battle emblem on Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state banner in the U.S. that included the divisive rebel symbol. Voters approved the design in November, and Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday signed a law to make it an official state symbol. Just before signing the law, Reeves said the old flag with the Confederate symbol was “a prominent roadblock to unity.”

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Families reunite as Qatar-Saudi flights resume after rift

    Khalid al-Qahtani stood in the arrivals hall at Riyadh's main airport on Monday, waiting to see his sister almost four years after a diplomatic rift with neighbouring Qatar split his family apart. Other relatives from other families clustered around him waiting for the passengers to get off the first flight from Doha allowed into Saudi Arabia since a U.S-backed deal reopened travel routes. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism - a charge dismissed by Qatar which said the move was meant to curtail its sovereignty.

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

    Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported. The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.

  • Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

    Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."> He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. > In the last 72 hours, Trump has been cut off from Twitter and big-time golf. Compared to these blows, impeachment is no big woop. https://t.co/TBsZv651ap> > -- Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'

    Indian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide on Tuesday, preparing for the launch of a campaign to offer shots to 1.3 billion people, in what officials call the world's biggest vaccination drive. Vaccinations are set to begin on Saturday in an effort that authorities hope will see 300 million high-risk people inoculated over the next six to eight months. Airlines were due to deliver 5.65 million vaccine doses on Tuesday to various cities, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Voice of America reporter reassigned after asking Pompeo about Capitol riot

    Patsy Widakuswara, who has covered the White House for VOA since 2018, shouted questions at Pompeo after he gave a speech Monday.

  • Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests

    Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests. Francis amended the law to formalize and institutionalize what is common practice in many parts of the world: Women can be installed as lectors, to read Scripture, and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church, while emphasizing that all baptized Catholics have a role to play in the church’s mission.

  • Nancy Pelosi gives Vice President Mike Pence 24 hours to invoke 25th Amendment to oust Donald Trump

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday night said she would give Mike Pence, Vice President, 24 hours to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office before launching impeachment proceedings. Ms Pelosi, the most senior Democrat in the House, said in a letter to colleagues that she believed the president represents an" imminent threat" to democracy. “The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," he said. On Monday, House leaders will work to swiftly pass legislation to do that. If it is blocked by Republicans, which is almost certain, the House will convene for a full House vote on Tuesday. Ms Pelosi explained that the resolution calls on Pence “to convene and mobilise the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office.” Under the procedure, the vice president “would immediately exercise powers as acting President,” she wrote.

  • Indonesia names first plane crash victim, steps up 'black box' hunt

    Indonesia identified a victim from the Sriwijaya Air crash on Monday as emergency crews prepared to send in a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the jet's cockpit recorders in the sea. Divers scoured the sea bed on Monday, retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage until fading light ended the search, emergency officials said. The Boeing 737-500 jet was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km (460 miles) from Jakarta, on Saturday before it disappeared from radar screens.

  • ‘She wouldn’t scream.’ Salon owner, guilty of trafficking, stabbed worker with nail tools

    Woman’s abusive ways also included biting and beating her mother with a cell phone, prosecutors say