Exclusive: Banker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns over lack of support

FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York
Lawrence White
·4 min read

By Lawrence White

LONDON (Reuters) - The author of a report alleging institutional racism inside HSBC has resigned, citing frustration at its response to some of his criticism and a lack of support from white colleagues, two internal emails seen by Reuters show.

Ian Clarke, who was a salesman in the U.S. Global Liquidity and Cash Management division in New York, resigned on Tuesday in an email sent to around 1,000 staff and senior managers in HSBC's U.S. and British businesses, and seen by Reuters.

HSBC's newly-appointed global head of inclusion attempted to reassure staff over his exit, the other shows.

HSBC said in response to Clarke's resignation that it was committed to improving diversity and inclusion.

"When colleagues raise concerns we take them seriously and are looking into the issues raised," the bank said in a statement issued to Reuters on Friday.

Clarke had sent a 48-page report which he called Project Speak Up to HSBC's senior management in June. This was launched on his own initiative and aimed at quantifying and combating the alleged discrimination he said he had experienced at the bank and heard about from colleagues.

Compiled over a year and based on Clarke's interviews with around 100 staff, it alleged a failure to retain or promote Black and other ethnic minority staff, a lack of such people in senior positions and insufficient policies to address these problems.

HSBC said that it took the report seriously and would implement many of its recommendations.

London-born Clarke, who describes himself as half Jamaican and half white British, said in his resignation letter to Chief Executive Noel Quinn he was pleased with some of the progress.

HSBC has wholly or partly implemented 9 of his 12 recommendations, he said, including creating better support programmes for ethnic minorities and aiming to improve minority representation on key decision-making bodies.

"And yet regardless, I'm aware of not a single white person in our firm of 226,000 who seized the momentum we have created together to come forward and Speak Up themselves for what's right," Clarke said.

Clarke said in his resignation letter he had reported alleged discrimination by several white men whom he declined to name over three years who all remain in their roles, while five Black or darker skinned people had left his team with none added.

That was a microcosm of a failure to improve diversity at HSBC, he said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify Clarke's assertions.

His resignation comes as banks face pressure to deliver on pledges to improve diversity after the murder of George Floyd by a U.S. police officer in 2020 sparked global protests.

"We are fully committed to an environment where people speak up when they see something which is wrong ... If we receive reports of racist or discriminatory behaviour we will take action," HSBC said.

OVERLOOKED

HSBC's global head of inclusion Carolanne Minashi emailed the around 1,000 recipients of Clarke's resignation letter the following day, to reiterate HSBC's ambition to 'work at an accelerated pace' to improve diversity.

"Many of you will know that Ian had been in discussions with me and my team, HR and members of senior leadership over the past months," Minashi wrote in the email seen by Reuters, which did not address the substance of his allegations.

The bank appreciated his commitment to improving HSBC and wished him the best, she said.

Europe's biggest bank said in July 2020 it aimed to double the number of Black staff in senior roles by 2025, a goal that Clarke's report said did not go far enough given a low base.

Black employees at the bank have said in internal meetings that they have felt overlooked for career opportunities and "uninspired by the lack of senior role models", Quinn said in a memo to all staff seen by Reuters in July 2020.

The memo was the result of meetings with Black HSBC staff following the spotlight put on systemic racism in the United States and worldwide following Floyd's murder in May that year.

"We are committed to achieving that target and I see no need to restate it," CEO Quinn said on Monday, before Clarke resigned, when asked by Reuters about progress towards the goals.

Among its British staff, 2.4% have self-identified as Black, but among senior leaders this falls to 0.9%, HSBC told Reuters in February.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo should resign after harassment report, NC Gov. Cooper says about fellow Democrat

    N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper joins the chorus of elected officials in calling for Cuomo’s resignation. Cooper is the No. 2 leader of the Democratic Governors Association.

  • Citing Cuomo Work, HRC Staffers Call for Alphonso David's Resignation

    David, the organization's president, is under fire because of his role in helping his former boss, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to accusations of sexual harassment.

  • United Airlines Will Require All U.S. Employees to Receive a Covid-19 Vaccine

    It's the first major carrier to issue such a mandate as cases continue to climb throughout much of the country because of the highly contagious Delta variant.

  • How To: Remove nail extensions naturally

    Argan oil is one of the ways to keep your nails strong and healthy! Check out this easy acrylic removal hack&nbsp;

  • Italy working to clinch MPS sale without costs for bondholders -sources

    Italy's Treasury is working to sell state-owned Monte dei Paschi to bigger rival UniCredit under conditions that would spare bondholders in the Tuscan bank from sharing any losses, two sources involved in the discussions said. Italy's No.2 bank said on July 29 it had signed an accord with the Treasury setting guidelines for a potential takeover of MPS, in which Rome has a 64% stake having rescued it in 2017 at a cost to state coffers of 5.4 billion euros ($6.4 billion). Monte dei Paschi's Tier 2 bonds are facing another turbulent week as investors weigh up the risk that holders may suffer losses as part of any acquisition, Refinitiv's IFR service reported on Friday.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle as markets await U.S. jobs report

    (Editing by Sam Holmes and Tomasz Janowski)

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • Biden administration offers temporary "safe haven" for Hong Kongers in U.S.

    President Joe Biden on Thursday directed the Department of Homeland Security to defer the removal of Hong Kong residents currently in the U.S. for 18 months, offering a "safe haven" to those who fear returning home. Why it matters: The move, which could potentially extend the stay of thousands of Hong Kongers in the U.S., is the latest step the Biden administration has taken in response to Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the semi-autonomous territory. Get market news worthy of your time with

  • JPMorgan gets Beijing's approval for first fully foreign-owned brokerage

    Wall Street investment bank giant JPMorgan got regulatory approval from Beijing on Friday to become the first foreign owner of a brokerage in China. The move is likely to be seen as the clearest sign yet that China is opening up its capital markets after years of gradual moves and pressure from Washington, especially under previous U.S. President Donald Trump. "The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved the registration of J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited taking 100% ownership of J.P. Morgan Securities (China)... making it the first foreign firm to fully own a securities venture in China," JPMorgan said in a statement.

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • U.S. adds 943k jobs in July

    Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the market’s reaction to the July jobs report.

  • Didi Weighs Giving Up Data Control to Appease Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is weighing giving up control of its most valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe into the aftermath of its controversial U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.The ride-hailing giant has put forth a number of proposals to appease the powerful internet industry overseer, including ceding management of its data to a private third party, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about internal del

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • Expect fireworks in UFC 265's can't-miss fight between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque

    Luque is a -115 favorite at BetMGM, while Chiesa is -105.

  • Gannett CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of print

    Michael Reed, Chairman and&nbsp;Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;of Gannett, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s latest earnings report and break down what the future of print looks like post-pandemic.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • CNN airs hot pursuit for Florida doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation

    A CNN team did not let the hot summer weather in Florida get in its way of tracking down a doctor accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

  • Florida woman was unruly on the plane. Things only got worse on the ground, cops say

    A Florida woman made quite a scene on a trip to South Dakota last Friday night.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.