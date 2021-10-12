  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Exclusive: Biden administration doubles down on use of Trump policy to expel migrants from U.S.

Caitlin Dickson
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas doubled down this week on the Biden administration’s use of a controversial Trump-era policy known as Title 42, dismissing recent criticism from a former senior State Department official who called the policy “illegal” and “inhumane.”

In a Tuesday interview aired at an international security conference hosted by the nonprofit Soufan Center in Doha, Qatar, Mayorkas told Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff that Title 42 “is not an immigration policy that we in this administration would embrace.” Rather, he insisted, the policy is seen as a “public health imperative.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents watch from their vehicles as migrants cross from a camp in Del Rio, Texas to go get food supplies on September 22, 2021 as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. U.S. immigration authorities have been deporting planeloads of migrants directly to Haiti, and others are reportedly being released into the United States to follow their asylum claims. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Migrants cross from a camp in Del Rio, Texas, to get food supplies in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on Sept. 22, as U.S. Border Patrol agents watch from their vehicles. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Title 42, which has been used by the Trump and Biden administrations to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed into the U.S. over the border with Mexico, refers to an obscure public health authority that allows the government to block noncitizens from entering the country during a pandemic. The Trump administration first invoked Title 42 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, effectively sealing off the southern border. An emergency order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowed immigration officials to quickly expel mostly Mexican and Central American migrants back to their home countries without giving them a chance to apply for asylum or other protections in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, the Trump White House pressured the CDC to issue its initial Title 42 order back in March 2020 over the objections of the agency’s top scientists. Those health experts argued there was no evidence that the policy would slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While human rights advocates and public health experts have called for the policy to be revoked, the Biden administration has instead defended it in federal court. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, 938,045 migrants were expelled from the U.S. under Title 42 between October 2020 and August 2021, including more than 7,000 Haitians who’d attempted to cross the border in Del Rio, Texas, in late September.

Haitian migrants who are seeking asylum wait to get into a van to be transported from Del Rio, Texas, the United States, Sept. 24, 2021. (Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Haitian migrants seeking asylum wait to get into a van to be transported from Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 24. (Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Last week Politico reported that Harold Koh, an outgoing senior adviser and the sole political appointee on the State Department’s legal team, had issued a scathing internal memo arguing that the Biden administration’s use of Title 42 to expel migrants, particularly those fleeing Haiti, violates U.S. and international laws against returning people to countries where they fear persecution, death or torture.

Koh wrote that expulsions to Haiti, which is suffering from widespread violence, food insecurity and political strife, are “inhumane” and “not worthy of this Administration that I so strongly support.” Koh’s harsh criticisms echo those of Daniel Foote, the administration’s special envoy to Haiti who resigned in protest of the mass expulsions last month, as well as several Democratic lawmakers who have called on Biden to halt deportations to Haiti.

Isikoff asked Mayorkas to respond to the Koh memo, noting that the secretary himself came to the United States as a refugee from Cuba. While Mayorkas said it is “heartbreaking” that a “material percentage” of Haitian migrants who recently arrived at the border will be expelled under Title 42, such action is “necessary as a matter of public health imperative.”

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a press briefing at the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Mayorkas announced that the influx of Haitian immigrants camped under the bridge in Del Rio, Texas had been cleared. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a press briefing at the White House on Sept. 24. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In the interview, Mayorkas also addressed the Biden administration’s efforts to combat domestic terrorism, as well as the recent testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who told lawmakers that the social network deliberately promoted harmful content, including conspiracy theories and misinformation about the 2020 presidential election. While Mayorkas said “it’s clear that we are seeing ideologies of hate, false narratives propagated through social media,” he declined to say whether Facebook and other social media companies have actively contributed to the rise in domestic extremism.

“I’m not prepared to say they are part of the problem,” Mayorkas said.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump lawyer John Eastman's employer argues he didn't explicitly ask Pence to overturn the election

    Trump lawyer John Eastman's employer argues he didn't explicitly ask Pence to overturn the election

  • It's time for bold action to save Republicans' lives, whether they like it or not

    Vaccine mandates would save lives — and Biden's presidency

  • U.N. panel says it can't rule on climate case brought by Thunberg

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.N. panel said it could not immediately rule on a complaint by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg and others that state inaction on climate change violates children's rights, adding that they should have taken the case to national courts first. The complaint was filed with the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-change-un-complaint-idUSKBN1W82AS and the 18-member panel has been conducting hearings and deliberating since. The 15 activists, aged between eight and 17 at the time, had argued that France, Turkey, Brazil, Germany and Argentina had known about the risk of climate change for decades but failed to curb their carbon emissions.

  • Border overflow facility cleared ahead of Lindsey Graham visit: Report

    Border agents cleared out the only overflow facility in the Yuma Sector of the United States-Mexico border as they prepared for Sen. Lindsey Graham's visit on Monday, according to a report.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott issued an executive order banning private companies from mandating COVID-19 vaccines

    "No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer," the order said

  • Poll: Most Americans aren't convinced by pharma's leading argument

    Data: KFF; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosAmericans are more convinced by the arguments made in favor of allowing the government to negotiate prescription drug prices than they are by those made against the policy, which the drug industry argues would lead to fewer new drugs, according to new KFF polling. Between the lines: Just because the measure is popular with the public doesn't mean it'll pass, and it's currently in serious hot water with moderate Democrats.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Squid Game Creator Talks Trump's Influence on the Netflix Smash: 'He Kind of Resembles One of the VIPs'

    Hwang Dong-hyuk told IndieWire that he conceived of the show in 2008, drawing on the real-world financial crisis as inspiration

  • Coming for angry school parents: Is the Biden DOJ criminalizing conservative dissent?

    Forgive conservatives for once again feeling under siege for their political views. | Opinion from Michael Ryan

  • Activists fail to accost Kyrsten Sinema at Boston Marathon

    Activists from Arizona attempted to target Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., at the Boston Marathon on Monday but the senator's broken foot prevented her participation, her office told Fox News.

  • Meghan King Marries President Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens in 'Small, Family Wedding'

    The president and the first lady attended the ceremony at Owens' parents' home in Pennsylvania

  • How Tom Cotton Went From ‘Send in the Troops’ to Stopping Trump

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen you think of Tom Cotton, you probably think of the senator who wanted to use the military to bash Black Lives Matter protesters. And when you think of the 2020 presidential election, you probably think of Republicans being complicit with Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results. But that’s a little too simple.According to David Drucker’s new book In Trump’s Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP, we sho

  • People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll

    Critics slammed the conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican over her latest controversial post.

  • Virginia Republican tries to 'thread the needle' on election-fraud claims

    At a recent Virginia rally, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin talked up his plans to boost the economy and fight crime, and said nothing at all about false claims that Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory was the result of fraud. But some in the crowd heard the message all the same, moments before the former private equity executive's speech, when Republican state Senator Amanda Chase told Youngkin supporters - offstage and without a microphone - that she was on guard against a repeat of election cheating. "If things happen again like this past year, they will be caught," said Chase, one of Virginia's leading voices in support of former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud, who last year called on him to declare martial law following his loss to Biden.

  • Column: A third party to impose some pain on the Trumpified GOP

    A non-Trumpy third party candidate could play the role of spoiler by taking enough conservative votes to throw the general election to the Democrat.

  • Nancy Pelosi Tells Pope Francis During Emotional Visit, 'You Overwhelm Me'

    The House speaker met with the leader of the Catholic Church and praised him as a "source of joy and hope for Catholics and for all people" and for his influence on leaders to respond to climate change

  • Ratcliffe says 1,000 intel documents given to Durham support more charges

    Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said a raft of documents he provided to special counsel John Durham supports additional charges in his criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation.

  • U.S.-bound, 19,000 migrant children cross dangerous jungle - UNICEF

    On their trek north towards the United States, some 19,000 migrant children have crossed the dangerous jungles that sprawl the border between Panama and Colombia so far this year, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said Monday. The number of children who crossed the Darien Gap is almost three times higher than the total for the previous five years, it said in a statement, adding that one in five migrants crossing the border are children, and half of them is under five years old. In 2021, at least five children were found dead in the jungle, the agency said, adding that "more than 150 children arrived in Panama without their parents, some of them are newborn babies – a nearly 20-time increase compared to last year."

  • Pandora Papers shine light on US states where the world's elite hide wealth

    Though legal, the practices are prone to abuse from criminals and kleptocrats, experts say.

  • How liberal Democrats can get what they want

    Progressives pushing a huge spending plan insist voters will love it--yet they're worried about losing power in next year's midterms. Something doesn't add up.

  • Seth Meyers Embarrasses Trump for Boring His Own Rally Crowd

    NBCFor the first time since March 2020, Seth Meyers welcomed a live studio audience to Late Night on Monday. And he used the opportunity to mock Donald Trump for apparently boring the hell out of his own rally crowd over the weekend.“I’m thrilled to be back in front of an audience,” the host said during his latest “A Closer Look” segment. “And I’m just hoping that my audience is a little more enthusiastic than Trump’s audience.”Noting that Trump went to Iowa on Saturday to hold a rally in which