Exclusive: As Biden advances UAE F-35 sale, senators seek more control of arms deals

FILE PHOTO: A formation of U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets perform aerial maneuvers during as part of a combat power exercise
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patricia Zengerle
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senior Democratic senators will introduce legislation on Friday that would reassert Congress' oversight of international weapons deals, after President Joe Biden's administration decided to go ahead with a $23 billion sale to the United Arab Emirates that had worried lawmakers, congressional aides said.

The bill, seen by Reuters, will be introduced by Senators Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Dianne Feinstein, a senior member of the intelligence committee.

The "Secure F-35 Exports Act of 2020" would apply to the sale of the sophisticated U.S. military technology to countries that are not NATO members or Israel, Australia, Japan, South Korea or New Zealand.

Among other things, it would bar the sale of the F-35s - which can take years after a deal is agreed - unless any president makes detailed certifications to Congress that the critical technology would not fall into the wrong hands, or otherwise compromise advanced technology.

It also would require that any sale to a Middle Eastern country other than Israel not compromise Israel's military advantage over such countries, and come with assurances that the aircraft would not be used in operations harmful to Israel's security.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration had told lawmakers it was proceeding with more than $23 billion in weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates, including advanced F-35 aircraft, armed drones and other equipment.

The Democrat's administration had paused the deals agreed to by former Republican President Donald Trump to allow a review.

The sales to the Gulf nation were signed right before Trump left office on Jan. 20, and many members of Congress - especially Biden's fellow Democrats - felt they had been rushed through without proper review.

"We must enact protections to ensure the incredibly sensitive technology of these aircraft is not compromised by powers hostile to the United States, including making sure the UAE pulls back from its burgeoning relationship with China and other U.S. competitors," Menendez said in a statement provided to Reuters.

The Trump administration told Congress in November it had approved the U.S. sale to the UAE as a side deal to the Abraham Accords, a U.S.-brokered agreement in September in which the UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

In the last months of the Trump administration, Israel reached deals with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco as part of the accords.

The $23.37 billion package contained products from General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp, including 50 F-35 Lighting II aircraft, up to 18 MQ-9B Unmanned Aerial Systems and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have also said they are worried by Biden's decision. Representative Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Wednesday he and other lawmakers were concerned about the decision and would review the transactions. [L1N2M735P]

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Kieran Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Former Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • City of London Brexit hit worse than expected, says study

    Over 400 financial firms in Britain have shifted activities, staff and a combined trillion pounds ($1.4 trillion) in assets to hubs in the European Union due to Brexit, with more pain to come, a study from New Financial think tank said on Friday. "We think it is an underestimate and we expect the numbers to increase over time: we are only at the end of the beginning of Brexit," the study said. The EU has offered Britain little in the way of direct market access for financial services, which were not included in the bloc's trade deal with the United Kingdom from January.

  • Will J&J ETFs Suffer on Latest COVID-19 Vaccine Updates?

    Let's take a look at some ETFs that can see adverse impacts as Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine sees a setback amid the worsening pandemic conditions.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Singer with disability shines in Ali Stroker's new kids book

    Broadway star Ali Stroker says she always felt like her “most powerful self” when onstage, and now as the co-author of a new book for kids, she’s trying to empower others. Stroker teamed up with her friend and middle grade author Stacy Davidowitz and set out to create a familiar character: a young girl in a wheelchair named Nat who wants to perform in a local musical. Stroker, who has used a wheelchair since a car accident paralyzed her when she was 2, says she wanted to help kids with disabilities recognize themselves in the book.

  • Ahluwalia Makes Womenswear Debut in Collaboration With Ganni

    The brands are collaborating on two special capsules — one of which drops next week.

  • Anti-Trump lawmakers' private security expenses ballooned after Jan. 6 riot

    Members of Congress are spending tens of thousands of dollars on personal security for them and their families in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, according to an analysis of first-quarter Federal Election Commission reports by Punchbowl News.Between the lines: Private security expenditures were especially common among anti-Trump Republicans and high-profile Democrats who earlier this year voted to impeach and convict the former president for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, signaling they fear for the safety of themselves and their families.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.): Nearly $70,000Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): $43,633Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.): $50,400Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.): $19,874Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.): $44,400Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio): $1,540Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.): More than $45,000The big picture: Lawmakers in the past have spent money for additional security, but security expenditures dramatically increased throughout the Trump administration, according to Punchbowl.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced in February new security measures for congressional members traveling to and from Washington, including stationing additional police at airports in the D.C. area.Pelosi is also preparing a $2 billion supplemental spending bill that would grow the ranks of the Capitol Police force and provide some lawmakers additional security in their districts, according to Punchbowl.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Madrid may shut down mass vaccination centres unless more shots arrive

    A shortage of coronavirus shots may force the Madrid region to close down mass vaccination centres next week, the regional public health chief said on Friday, as infections in the Spanish capital outpace the national average. Madrid, whose administration has long been at loggerheads with the central government on the pandemic response, administers around 275,000 shots per week, but is due to receive just 157,900 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine next week, Antonio Zapatero told reporters. "If this situation continues we'll have to close the mass vaccination centres," he said.

  • Anne Heche addresses gossip columnist who criticized her sexuality 20 years ago

    Heche opened up about her coming out experience, which she says was partially inspired by her father's death from AIDS in 1983.

  • Republicans struggle to craft counteroffer to Biden's $2 trillion jobs plan

    "We're working on that right now. We haven't made consensus on it," says Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a point person for her party on the issue.

  • Inside Nancy Pelosi’s War With AOC and the Squad

    How the House speaker put Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her place.

  • Jared Polis faces political pressure in Colorado's COVID debate

    Jared Polis is no longer the state's top COVID cop. The Colorado governor passes the baton Saturday to local officials to set public health orders.Why it matters: Like most major decisions made by the nation's governors during the pandemic, the move is colored by politics. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.On this accord, Polis — who faces reelection in 2022 — stands apart from many of his Democratic peers.Polis is adamant about the need to get back to normal — and he continually touts that he reopened Colorado's economy before other states, a talking point more often heard from Republican governors.He argues his decisions prioritize public health, but he cites the need for personal responsibility.Between the lines: "The language he is using [about reopening] is more aggressive," said Josh Penry, a top Republican strategist in Colorado. "I think he probably feels that pressure.""People generally want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but [that support is] soft and it's super fluid," he added. "No smart politician would be taking anything for granted in a political environment like this one right now."Context: The approach shows Polis' libertarian leanings that often align him with conservatives.Asked this week about his approach, he acknowledged that the risk of further outbreaks and deaths are probable. But he argued the benefits of reopening schools and restaurants are worth it."What's important is respecting human lives and human dignity. And part of our dignity is being able to support ourselves," he told John.State of play: A Magellan Strategies poll from February found 56% of voters approved of how he's addressing COVID-19, which was higher than the Biden administration. "I do think this is smart politics for Governor Polis," said pollster Ryan Winger.The bottom line: In assessing Polis, Democratic strategists believe he's achieved the right balance."I think Polis has been focused less on politics and more on the health and safety of Coloradans — ultimately that's how voters are going to judge his response," said Jason Bane, a prominent Democratic blogger."So, is there risk? Sure, but at this point it’s a low-threshold risk to me," added Democratic consultant Steve Welchert.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Analysis: U.S. announcement of pullout from Afghanistan undermines chances of peace

    U.S. President Joe Biden's announced pullout of troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 has jeopardised Washington's push for peace with Taliban Islamists and increased the chances of an upsurge in violence, sources say. Biden announced the withdrawal, pushed back from a May 1 deadline agreed with the Taliban, without buy-in from the insurgents, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters. The decision was signalled just hours after Turkey announced dates for a crucial peace summit on April 24, which the Taliban had also not yet agreed on.

  • 'Denmark is waging psychological war': Trauma for Syrian refugees  facing controversial deportation

    Asmaa al-Natoor never thought she would be comparing her adopted homeland of Denmark to her native Syria from which she fled. "He kills us with missiles directly," she says of Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. "But the Danish government is waging a psychological war.” Ms al-Natoor is one of dozens of Syrian refugees who have been told their temporary residency in the seemingly progressive haven of Denmark has been revoked. Denmark ruled Syria safe for return last month, the first country in Europe to do so. Ms al-Natoor was encouraged to speak up after a fellow Syrian refugee, 61-year-old Akram Bathish, died of a heart attack just weeks after receiving notice from the immigration services.

  • Pennsylvania GOP launches ‘super MAGA Trump’ primary

    Never mind Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Palm Beach, Fla., is where the party's Senate nomination is likely to be decided.

  • 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heading To Auction

    There’s few car’s more iconic than the Mustang and few names more iconic than Shelby.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Can't Stop Using These Catchphrases From His Films, Says Son Patrick

    Patrick Schwarzenegger told Kelly Clarkson on April 15 that dad Arnold constantly uses his film catchphrases in everyday life. Find out which is his go-to.

  • Philip's legacy lives in chef who traded prison for kitchen

    Jon Watts was 18 years old when he woke up in a prison cell and decided he had to change. “I was a young boy in prison,” Watts, now 32, told The Associated Press. After Philip’s death last week at age 99, politicians and world leaders rushed to eulogize his lifetime of service to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, and to the British nation.

  • Mac Jones no longer betting favorite to be drafted by 49ers

    Justin Fields is now the betting favorite for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL draft, supplanting Mac Jones.

  • Ministry of Justice caught up in revolving door controversy over prisons boss who took job with jail firm

    The Ministry of Justice has been dragged into the lobbying scandal as it is revealed a former prisons procurement chief took a job with G4S to take charge of its private sector jail contracts. G4S hired Paul Kempster, the civil servant in charge of negotiating private contracts for government prisons, to run its then-troubled detention services division. Mr Kempster joined the outsourcing firm from the MoJ and oversaw the five prisons that G4S managed for the Government as well as two immigration removal centres and a secure training centre for young people - although these were subsequently transferred to Serco. He was head of custodial services contract management at Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, the part of the Ministry of Justice which oversees prisons in England and Wales. As part of his role, he was responsible for awarding contracts to private firms including G4S, Serco and Sodexo to run prisons in the UK. However, he was required not to have any involvement in G4S business while he served his six month notice. Work to privatise British prisons began in the 1990s. The appointment was made in 2017 and Mr Kempster worked for 18 months for G4S before moving on to become chief operating officer at South Central Ambulance Service NHS foundation trust. At the time his G4S boss Jerry Petherick said: “Paul brings tremendous experience from more than two decades in leading and managing detention environments in the public sector and will be a huge asset to our established team.” Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy said: “As the Greensill scandal shows, the Conservative Party's contracting and cronyism has brought sleaze back into the heart of government. “The Justice Secretary Robert Buckland must now urgently provide answers to reassure the public that all necessary safeguards and checks were undertaken and no rules were broken in the case of Paul Kempster." A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Mr Kempster had no involvement in managing contracts between the prison service and G4S for six months after his departure, and none were awarded as a result of his new role after he left.” He added: “All procurement is subject to a robust process and decisions to award new contracts are made transparently and free from undue influence of any one individual.” As well as the five prisons of HMP Altcourse, HMP Oakwood, HMP Parc, Parc Young Offenders’ Institution and HMP Rye Hill, G4S previously held government contracts to run two immigration removal centres, Brook House and Tinsley House, both near Gatwick Airport. These are now run by Serco.