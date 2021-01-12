Exclusive: Biden to name Gary Gensler as U.S. SEC chair, sources say

FILE PHOTO: Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Gensler testifies at Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill
Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katanga Johnson

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Gary Gensler, a top financial regulator under the Obama administration, is expected to be named chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by President-elect Joe Biden in coming days, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Gensler was chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from 2009 to 2014, and since November has led Biden's transition plan for financial industry oversight.

Gensler did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story refiles to correct day of week to Tuesday in first paragraph)

(Writing by Michelle Price, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

