Exclusive: Biden will push allies to act on China forced labor at G7 - adviser

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will urge its Group of Seven allies to increase pressure on China over the use of forced labor in its northwestern Xinjiang province, home to the Muslim Uighur minority, a top White House official said on Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a meeting of the G7 advanced economies in person in Britain in June, where he is expected to focus on what he sees as a strategic rivalry between democracies and autocratic states, particularly China.

Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser to Biden and deputy director of the National Economic Council, said the G7 meeting in Cornwall would focus on health security, a synchronized economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, concrete actions on climate change, and "elevating shared democratic values within the G7."

"These are like-minded allies, and we want to take tangible and concrete actions that show our willingness to coordinate on non-market economies, such as China," Singh, who is helping to coordinate the meeting, told Reuters in an interview.

"The galvanizing challenge for the G7 is to show that open societies, democratic societies still have the best chance of solving the biggest problems in our world, and that top-down autocracies are not the best path," he said.

Singh said Washington has already taken strong actions against China over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, but would seek to expand the effort with G7 allies. Joint sanctions against Chinese officials accused of abuses in the province were announced last month by the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada.

China denies all accusations of abuse and has responded with punitive measures of its own against the EU.

Singh said details were still being worked out ahead of the meeting, but the summit offered an opportunity for U.S. allies to show solidarity on the issue.

"We've made our views clear that our consumers deserve to know when that the goods they're importing are made with forced labor," he said. "Our values need to be infused in our trading relationships."

Washington, he said, would be looking for the G7 to take clear steps "to elevate our shared values, as democracies and, and those certainly apply to what's going on Xinjiang."

Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor and sterilizations. China says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

The White House said on Friday that Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June for his first overseas trip since taking office, including a stop at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK, from June 11-13.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal And Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries - business group

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday called on the Biden administration to release millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from storage for shipment to India, Brazil and other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. "The vaccine doses will not be needed in the United States, where it's estimated that vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce enough doses by early June to vaccinate every American," Myron Brilliant, the chamber's vice president and head of international affairs, said in a statement. Shipping stockpiled AstraZeneca vaccine doses to countries struggling with the coronavirus "would affirm U.S. leadership, including in COVAX" he said, referring to an international partnership to ensure broad access to vaccines.

  • UPDATE 8-U.S. ends J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause; shots to resume immediately

    The United States can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccine's link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement that they would warn of the risk of a potentially fatal syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets in a fact sheet given to recipients. Top U.S. FDA officials said the decision was effective immediately, clearing the way for shots in arms as early as Saturday.

  • The true story of Empire, Nevada, the tiny desert town from 'Nomadland' that shut down in 2011, forcing all of its residents out

    The small mining town of Empire, Nevada, was abandoned from 2011 until 2016. Now, 65 people and two resident llamas are turning it around.

  • The DOJ is reportedly investigating if Matt Gaetz was illegally influenced to push pro-cannabis legislation

    The feds are looking at whether Gaetz's 2018 trip to the Bahamas with several women was part of an illicit effort to influence his cannabis platform.

  • A man who got his first COVID-19 vaccine a year ago in Moderna's clinical trial just received his third shot - and he's feeling great

    The 30-year-old science communicator got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine in a clinical trial last April. He's since gotten two more shots.

  • California surpasses Hawaii with the lowest average number of coronavirus cases per capita in the U.S.

    Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.

  • 'This Is Hell.' Prime Minister Modi's Failure to Lead Is Deepening India's COVID-19 Crisis

    As thousands are dying every day, Modi has looked the other way. But how much longer can the government ignore the crisis unfolding in India?

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • India's COVID-19 surge is highlighting a ruthless, global black market for oxygen, where sellers jack prices up to 1,000%

    India is struggling as huge numbers of people contract COVID-19. When the disease surges, so does demand for scarce medical-grade oxygen.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • 15 questions we have after the 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' finale

    Are the Young Avengers coming? Will we see John Walker again? Insider rounded up every question you might have after season one of the Marvel show.

  • Islamic State japes: TV pranks spark Iraqi anger

    Iraqi actress Nessma is on her way to receiving the shock of her life. Told she'll deliver aid to a family displaced by war on the outskirts of Baghdad, she instead falls prey to what seems to be a jihadist ambush.But is in fact a prank.Blindfolded and wrapped in a fake suicide belt - apparently fainting at one point - Nessma is "rescued" by a guy in military fatigues.That's television presenter Reslan Haddad, and his show, consisting of 25 similar episodes for broadcast over Ramadan, is drawing disgust on social media - under the hashtag "stop the Tannab Reslan show".Haddad explained his thinking from his living room in the Iraqi capital."The guest, after being blindfolded and after Islamic State comes in, she experiences that terror so that she, as well as the audience, see how it was for people. Some people can't see that."Nessma confirmed she wasn't in on the prank.In the shot following the staged attack, she even calls out to her deceased brother, who Haddad said, quote, "died as a martyr.""Aysar, I'm coming to you," she says.Nessma's episode has so far received more than a million views on YouTube. But writer and activist Resli al-Maliki fears what it could trigger in viewers, in a nation traumatized by such events."To be honest, violence in our society is born of such practices. A violent society is created by violent media. What does a program like this achieve? It achieved a hashtag on Twitter, angry, and violent reactions. Yes, the views may be high, but that's curiosity, that's normal, people want to find out what all the fuss is about."Critics on Twitter point out that thousands of Iraqis still suffer from the aftermath of the war against Islamic State. Many are displaced and still unable to return home.Haddad says the show aims to praise the security forces - he used real ones rather than actors in the show - and to convey their sacrifices in the battle with I.S.But opponents say it insults them and ordinary Iraqis. Haddad says it could have been worse. "By the way there were a lot of details, things that I wanted to do to the guests, but I was scared for them. Much more terrifying things. If I were to portray what really happened to the families, to the people, then guests would have died."Nessma manages a smile when it's over. She told Reuters later that she was proud to have been part of Tannab Reslan, because it shows what the Iraqis went through.

  • People are climbing over Trump’s $15 billion border wall with $5 ladders

    Trump's $15 billion border wall is reportedly being overcome by migrants and refugees using cheap ladders, according to a report.

  • Venus Williams says switching to a vegan diet was a game-changer for her skin and health, but she still loves 'junk' food

    Venus Williams told Insider her skin and athletic performance have drastically improved since going vegan, and she hasn't even cut out French fries.

  • Tesla is facing a backlash from the Chinese government following an owner's protest over faulty brakes

    The unusual show of public protest in China was met with a rare apology from the electric-car maker.

  • The US military is turning to special operators to fend off Russian and Chinese influence in its neighborhood

    By using information operations, or propaganda, Beijing and Moscow are trying to gain an economic, intelligence, and military advantage.

  • The 43 actors who have won multiple Oscars, ranked by who has won the most

    Renée Zellweger won her second Oscar last year for "Judy," but some actors have won three or even four trophies.

  • Senior U.S. lawmaker warns against railroad industry consolidation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Friday the potential acquisition of the Kansas City Southern freight railroad should set off "alarm bells" about industry consolidation. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, said the deal could spark a "new wave of railroad mergers that stifle competition and trigger industry-wide consolidation." "Wall Street will make money from railroad consolidation, but the U.S. economy and workforce will be worse off for it," he said in a statement.