Exclusive: Biden sending medical teams to six states to help hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maureen Groppe and Donovan Slack, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – The federal government is sending medical teams to six states – New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico – to help hospitals overburdened by COVID-19, USA TODAY has learned.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the deployments Thursday when discussing steps the administration is taking to address a surge in infections driven by the omicron variant, according to a White House official.

His remarks come as hospitalizations for COVID-19 are setting records. Some hospitals are delaying elective surgeries as states are deploying National Guard members to health care facilities.

Facing pressure from even members of his own party to do more to get the pandemic under control, Biden's new actions are expected to center on additional manpower.

The need in hospitals is steep. And growing.

Roughly one in five hospitals reported having “critical staff shortages” in data released Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services, a USA TODAY analysis found. One in four anticipated critical shortages within the next week.

More than a third of hospitals in Vermont, Wyoming, Arizona, California and West Virginia already are experiencing critical staff shortages. In New Mexico and Rhode Island, it’s at least half, the data released Wednesday show.

More: Kentucky emergency room doctors make an urgent plea to the public as hospitalizations rise

Registered nurse Rachel Chamberlin, of Cornish, N.H., left, assists COVID-19 patient Fred Rutherford, of Claremont, N.H., in an isolation room at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Registered nurse Rachel Chamberlin, of Cornish, N.H., left, assists COVID-19 patient Fred Rutherford, of Claremont, N.H., in an isolation room at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Thursday will be the second time Biden has updated his winter pandemic strategy since announcing his plan at the beginning of December, just as omicron was starting its spread.

The additional steps Biden announced just before Christmas included mobilizing 1,000 more military doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other medical personnel to deploy to hospitals in January and February.

The surge teams Biden will announce Thursday are the first wave of those deployments. The teams are heading to:

  • Cleveland Clinic in Ohio;

  • Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn;

  • Rhode Island Hospital in Providence;

  • Henry Ford Hospital just outside Detroit;

  • University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque;

  • University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey.

Some of the hospitals are getting seven to ten health care workers. Others are receiving between 20 and 25.

The teams, and those to be deployed in the coming weeks, are expected to help emergency departments overwhelmed by COVID -19 and to free up health care workers to continue other lifesaving care.

Biden, along with the heads of the Defense Department and Federal Emergency Management Agency, will speak Thursday with federal surge teams already supporting hospitals in Arizona, New York and Michigan about the impact they've had and what they've learned.

Since surge response teams were first created in July to respond to the delta variant, more than 3,000 personnel have been deployed on a rotating basis to 39 states and four U.S. territories, according to the administration.

President Joe Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
President Joe Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said the additional 1,000 troops Biden is now dispatching are only a drop in the bucket of what’s needed.

Osterholm, who advised Biden during the transition, estimated more than 10% of the country’s 9.8 million doctors, nurses and specialized medical technicians will be infected by COVID-19.

Those 980,000 people who will not be able to work cannot be replaced with just 1,000 military health care personnel, he told USA TODAY.

“When people heard that there were going to be 1,000 (military) individuals shifted to private sector hospital support, that seems like a lot,” he said. “I mean, it is, but at the same time, when you look at the number that could be out, that's also a very, very large number.”

The heads of more than 100 overworked North Carolina hospitals pleaded with the public on Wednesday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and taking other preventive measures.

With hospitalizations shattering records, health care workers are struggling to care for those with other urgent medical needs that are not COVID-related, the hospital officials said in a public letter to “patients, families and communities we are proud to serve.”

“It is heartbreaking," they wrote, “which is why we are reaching out to you.”

What experts say: Like many Americans, health experts are frustrated by the CDC's 'messaging problem.'

Vaccinated and test positive?: What to know about omicron, COVID for this holiday season.

Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease fellow at Stanford University, took to Twitter last week to share stats showing the number of health care workers testing positive at the hospital there tripled in a week.

The ability of a hospital to hang on can change in a day, he said.

The federal medical personnel the administration is dispatching not only can’t be everywhere, Karan said, but they also need time to orient when they land.

“They have to learn how to work within the hospital infrastructure,” he said. “It's not ideal.”

Asked by reporters Tuesday if the administration is doing enough, Biden said he’s been able to “generate significant federal help, in terms of folks both coming into the hospitals and administering all the help that these states need.”

“I’m confident we’re on the right track,” he said.

But, for the first time, more Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of COVID-19 than approve, according to polling averages from FiveThirtyEight.

More than four dozen congressional Democrats signed a letter to Biden this week urging additional actions to improve COVID-19 testing.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., opened a Senate hearing Tuesday sharing her constituents’ frustrations with long testing lines, concerns about whether schools will remain open, and how hospitals and health care providers are stretched thin.

“What can my constituents expect to see improved this week and the week after?” Murray asked top administration officials working on the pandemic response.

The pressure on health care workers will continue for at least a couple of weeks, said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, an infectious diseases expert and director of ICAP, a global health center at Columbia University.

If omicron’s spread in the United States mimics what’s happened in other countries, a drop in cases could happen as quickly as they increased.

The data from New York City, one of the nation’s first omicron hotspots, show signs that cases may have already peaked, El-Sadr said.

“But the next week or two will be critical to see the direction,” she added. “If we start seeing that we've peaked, and we're coming down the other side of the mountain, then that will certainly be reassuring in terms of pressure letting up at the hospitals.”

More: Omicron infections may have peaked, but hospitalizations and deaths will still increase for weeks, models show

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden sending medical teams to hospitals in six states for COVID help

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate GOP skeptical of Biden pick for Fed bank regulator

    Some Senate Republicans are open to voting for Lael Brainard, President Biden’s nominee to serve as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, but sound more concerned about Sarah Bloom Raskin.Why it matters: GOP support for Brainard, a Fed governor whose confirmation hearing will be Thursday, would all but assure her confirmation. But questions about Raskin, Biden’s likely choice to serve as the Fed's top bank regulator, raise doubts for her.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Democratic Lawmakers Propose Bill to Send N95 Masks to All Americans

    A group of more than 50 Democratic lawmakers led by Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) unveiled legislation on Wednesday to send a package of three N95 masks to every American as the country faces a surge of Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

  • Illumina Partners With Agendia to Expand Genomic Testing in Breast Cancer Care

    Multi-year partnership to advance the use of next-generation sequencing for decentralized oncology testing and to bring improved insights to patients with breast cancer globally

  • Buttigieg touts supply achievements at ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touted the Biden administration's efforts to avoid further supply chain disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic during a visit to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Tuesday."As long as the pandemic persists, as long as we are making up for decades of past disinvestment, we are going to see impacts on shipping times and shipping cost," Buttigieg said during a press conference at the Port of...

  • Driven by omicron, COVID-19 case rate soars again, setting Ventura County record

    Ventura County's COVID-19 infection rate soared again Wednesday, continuing a dizzying pace and easily surpassing the record set a year ago.

  • Newsom rejects claims his homelessness plan isn't working

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday rejected claims by the sheriff of California’s most populous county that record spending on homelessness initiatives isn’t putting a dent in the problem of people living in the streets and the state isn't held accountable for where the billions of dollars go. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticized Newsom's announcement this week that he would add $2 billion under his latest budget proposal to an existing $12 billion plan to reduce the number of homeless Californians. “It’s going to the same homeless industrial complex, and there’s no accountability,” Villanueva said.

  • Biden 'concerned' COVID is 'not slowing worldwide,' but 'confident' in US efforts

    President Biden on Tuesday said he is "concerned" about the COVID-19 pandemic because it is "not slowing" around the globe, but said he is "confident" that his administration is "on the right track."

  • Biden says U.S. is on the right track in fight against COVID-19

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed confidence the United States was on the right track in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the country grapples with a surge in infections sparked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. White House officials have said the situation is different from previous stages of the pandemic because more people are getting protection from vaccinations and booster shots. "I'm confident we are on the right track," Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

  • Grocery stores still have empty shelves amid supply chain disruptions, omicron and winter storms

    Food shortages are continuing in 2022 and are being reported nationwide. They impact produce, meat, cereal, canned goods and more as inflation rises.

  • House Leaders Near Agreement on Stalled China Competition Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to move forward on a China competitiveness bill that would authorize billions of dollars in funding to bolster U.S. research and development as well as aid for the domestic semiconductor industry, according to a leadership aide.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly St

  • Why the US cares about what happens in Kazakhstan – 5 questions answered by former ambassador

    A military patrol detains a protester in Kazakhstan. Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)Violent unrest in Kazakhstan sparked by rising gas prices led the central Asian nation’s leader to impose a severe crackdown and call in Russian troops to quell protests – moves that have led to concern from Western countries, including the U.S. Responding to the deaths of scores of civilians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to rescind the “shoot-to

  • Consulting firms double-dipping in political candidates rake in more than $1B

    Data: Public Citizen; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosConsulting firms employed by candidates and party committees are simultaneously raking in huge sums by working on the same races for independent political groups, a new report shows.Why it matters: The Supreme Court's Citizens United decision allowed limitless campaign spending by groups that don't coordinate with candidates or national parties. For leading political vendors working on high-profile races, that's meant a huge new revenue stream.Stay on

  • Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon confirms Broncos’ interview request, but focused on Bucs

    Jonathan Gannon confirmed the Broncos want to interview him, but he's focused on the Eagles' playoff game. By Dave Zangaro

  • Senate panel confirms L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ambassador nomination to India

    The Los Angeles mayor's approval was expected, and his nomination now heads to the Senate, where it requires a simple majority vote.

  • PAHO: Omicron to become dominant variant in Americas shortly

    The Pan American Health Organization said Wednesday it expects omicron to become the predominant coronavirus variant in the Americas in the coming weeks, where confirmed cases have reached record levels. The health agency added that although healthcare systems face challenges with rising hospitalizations, vaccination has meant that COVID-19 deaths have not increased at the same rate as infections. “While delta is still causing new infections in the Americas, based on current trends, omicron is on track to become the dominant strain in our region,” Carissa Etienne, director of the agency known by its initials PAHO, said during an online news conference.

  • U.S. budget deficit narrows sharply as taxes surge and government spending slows

    The U.S. budget deficit shrank 85% to $21 billion in December thanks to surging tax revenue and fading government stimulus.

  • Majority in new poll backs reforming law Trump tried to use to subvert Electoral College

    A majority of respondents in a new Politico and Morning Consult poll say they support reform to the law former President Trump tried to use to get former Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes for President Biden.Voters were asked if they supported reform to the Electoral Count Act of 1887 that does not clarify if the vice president's role during the certification of presidential election results is ceremonial or if the...

  • I am a JCPS teacher, here's how we can help solve the substitute teacher shortage | Opinion

    Teachers know that students learn best in the classroom. When JCPS announced we would be returning to NTI, none of us were happy. I promise you!

  • Mercedes-Benz to assemble flagship electric sedan in India

    Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start assembling the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, in India, the head of the company's local unit said, part of a broader strategy to electrify its portfolio in the country. Mercedes will be the first global luxury carmaker to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) in India and it expects to start selling the EQS there in the fourth quarter of this year, Martin Schwenk said on Wednesday. It will set the standard for EVs in India.

  • A Doctor Shares What to Know About Your Child's Antibodies After They've Had COVID

    As the Omicron variant races through homes, daycares, and schools at alarming rates, parents are trying to see a brighter side in their young children contracting COVID – namely, that their kiddos now have antibodies and are potentially safe from catching it again. But, how do antibodies in children work, and just how long can this potential newfound immunity last?