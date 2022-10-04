Exclusive body cam video shows man searching for Cobb ‘party’ has history with law enforcement

Channel 2 has exclusive police body camera video showing the moment officers arrested a man accused of exposing himself to multiple people across metro Atlanta.

We first told you about Mark Stubblefield on WSB Tonight. Now we’re hearing from one of his alleged victims.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to a retired police detective who spent her career in Cobb County, where she worked in the area known as precinct 4.

She also shared video from when the suspect was arrested earlier this year in Alabama.

“What’s going on man? Why don’t you have any clothes on,” the officer asks.

In this police body camera video, officers in Huntsville, Alabama, respond to a motel where there were reports of a naked man standing in front of a mirror talking to himself with the door wide open.

“Step on back in here and grab some clothes,” the officer says.

The situation escalates after investigators said Stubblefield grabs the officer’s groin.

“Grab some clothes. Come on now!”

In that incident, police arrested Stubblefield on multiple charges, including possession of cocaine.

Stubblefield now faces charges in Atlanta.

“He’s headed in a pattern where he’s going to get more physical and going to hurt somebody,” victim Kristen Yager said.

Retired Cobb County police detective Kristen Yager told Seiden she was not surprised to learn about the new allegations against Stubblefield.

On Saturday, Cobb County police arrested and charged him with criminal trespass after a doorbell camera captured his bizarre exchange with a homeowner in Atlanta Country Club Estates.

Yager said the story caught her attention because she had a disturbing encounter with Stubblefield.

“I said ‘hey, do you live around here?’ Because I’ve never seen him before, and he’s like ‘yes’ and then he pulled down his pants and exposed his whole area to me,” Yager said.

According to Cherokee County court records, Stubblefield has at least five criminal cases pending against him.

Stubblefield is free on bond but Yager said she hopes he will be sent back to jail.

