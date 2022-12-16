EXCLUSIVE: Body camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills

Channel 9 is getting an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said.

Officers initially responded to the mall on Aug. 31 for reports of three people stealing a credit card. When officers approached, the suspects ran back into the mall. During a chase through the mall, authorities said Dominic Jeter, 23, fired several shots at the officers. Police returned fire, hitting Jeter.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said Jeter was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries a few days later.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal. Officials said Westphal had been with the department for two years, and Howarth had been with the department for two months.

Per the department’s policy, both officers were placed on administrative duty while the State Bureau of Investigation conducts an independent investigation.

