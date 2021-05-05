Exclusive: Boeing faces new hurdle in 737 MAX electrical grounding issue - sources

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo
Eric M. Johnson, David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski
·3 min read

By Eric M. Johnson, David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. air safety officials have asked Boeing Co to supply fresh analysis and documentation showing numerous 737 MAX subsystems would not be affected by electrical grounding issues first flagged in three areas of the jet in April, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The extra analysis injects new uncertainty over the timing of when Boeing's best-selling jetliner would be cleared to fly by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The electrical problems have suspended nearly a quarter of its 737 MAX fleet.

U.S. airlines have said they expected Boeing to release the service bulletins as soon as this week that would allow them to make fixes and soon return the planes to service, but this latest issue will likely push that timelime back.

“We continue to work closely with the FAA and our customers to address the ground path issue in affected 737s,” a Boeing spokeswoman said.

Asked about the status of the planes, a FAA spokesman said "we are continuing to work with Boeing."

Airlines pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service early last month after Boeing warned of a production-related electrical grounding problem in a backup power control unit situated in the cockpit on some recently built airplanes.

The problem, which also halted delivery of new planes, was then found in two other places on the flight deck, including the storage rack where the affected control unit is kept and the instrument panel facing the pilots.

The glitch is the latest issue to beset the 737 MAX, which was grounded for nearly two years starting in 2019 after two fatal crashes.

The slog of questions over a relatively straightforward electrical issue illustrates the tougher regulatory posture facing America's largest exporter as it tries to emerge from the 737 MAX crisis and the overlapping coronavirus pandemic.

Late last week, Boeing submitted service bulletins advising airlines on how to fix the problems with grounding, or the electrical paths designed to maintain safety in the event of a surge of voltage, the two people said.

The FAA has approved the service bulletins but then, in ongoing discussions with Boeing, asked for additional analysis over whether other jet subsystems would be affected by the grounding issue, one of the sources said. The FAA will review Boeing's analysis and any necessary revisions to the service bulletins before they can be sent to airlines.

Boeing has proposed adding a bonding strap or cable that workers screw onto two different surfaces creating a grounding path, two people said.

Boeing had initially told airlines a fix could take hours or a few days per jet.

The electrical grounding issue emerged after Boeing changed a manufacturing method as it worked to speed up production of the jetliner, a third person said. A fourth person said the change improved a hole-drilling process.

The FAA issued a new airworthiness directive last week requiring a fix before the jets resume flight, saying the issue impacts 109 in-service planes worldwide. Sources said it impacts more than 300 planes in Boeing's inventory.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, David Shepardson in Washington, and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • US judge weighs if PG&E violated probation with 2019 fire

    A federal judge is weighing whether Pacific Gas & Electric violated its criminal probation by sparking a wildfire north of San Francisco that destroyed more than 100 homes and injured six firefighters in October 2019. Prosecutors and attorneys for PG&E appeared at a hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge William Alsup, a month after the Sonoma County district attorney charged the company with five felony and 28 misdemeanor counts for a fire that destroyed 374 buildings and launched the largest evacuation in the county’s history, with nearly 100,000 people forced to flee. PG&E has accepted investigators’ findings that its transmission line ignited the fire that burned through 120 square miles (311 square kilometers), but it has denied committing any crimes.

  • Pia Renee Reveals She Originally Wanted to be on Team Blake But John Legend Had a Better Pitch

    The Voice's Pia Renee feels extremely "confident" and "surprised" that she's made it this far

  • Lyft Inc (LYFT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today to discuss Lyft's results and key business initiatives are our Co-Founder and CEO, Logan Green; Co-founder and President, John Zimmer; and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Roberts. A recording of this conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website at investor.lyft.com shortly after this call has ended.

  • Caesars Shares Jump as CEO Touts Post-Pandemic Profit Potential

    (Bloomberg) -- Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares leaped in extended trading after Chief Executive Officer Tom Reeg gave an upbeat profit forecast and pointed to continuing signs of recovery for the gambling industry.Caesars, the largest owner of casinos in the U.S., reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of $505 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a 23% increase from a year earlier.Reeg -- who orchestrated the merger of Caesars and Eldorado Resorts last year, along with the recent purchase of sports betting operator William Hill Plc -- said on a conference cal Tuesday that the company would likely earn $1 billion in profit in at least one quarter this year and that he’d be “disappointed” if Caesars doesn’t generate over $4 billion for all of 2022.Consumers cooped up in their homes by the coronavirus socked away savings that they’re now beginning to spend on travel and entertainment. Casinos outside of Las Vegas have led industry’s recovery because guests don’t have to fly to them. Younger patrons with fewer entertainment options have been among the first to return. Older guests may follow.“As the world reopens, we already see this capital being unlocked and coming into our doors,” Reeg said. “I think the demand for entertainment and just fun, after the last 12 to 14 months, is going to be like nothing any of us have seen in our lifetime.”The shares jumped as much as 9.4% to $104.48 during the call. They were up 29% this year through the close Tuesday in New York.Changes PlannedReeg also reiterated plans to sell one of the company’s big Las Vegas hotels and William Hill’s non-U.S. business to help reduce debt. He plans to take the William Hill name off the company’s sportsbooks and app, replacing them with Caesars.Like other Las Vegas resort operators, Caesars has seen an especially steep decline in its meeting and convention business, which has been effectively shut down for the past year. Weekday hotel rates, which depend on that business, remain low. But leisure travel has picked up.On the call, President Anthony Carano said “weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future.”The Caesars website showed rooms available at 10 of the company’s Las Vegas resorts this weekend at rates from $179 a night.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sam Zell Buys Gold With Inflation ‘Reminiscent of the ‘70s’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Sam Zell is seeing inflation everywhere, and has bought gold as a hedge -- something he says he used to knock others for doing.“Obviously one of the natural reactions is to buy gold,” he said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “It feels very funny because I’ve spent my career talking about why would you want to own gold? It has no income, it costs to store. And yet, when you see the debasement of the currency, you say, what am I going to hold on to?”Zell, 79, said he’s concerned not only about the U.S. dollar but other countries printing money as well, and questioned whether inflation will be transitory, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated last week.“Oh boy, we’re seeing it all over the place,” Zell said of inflation. “You read about lumber prices, but we’re seeing it in all of our businesses. The obvious bottlenecks in the supply chain arena are pushing up prices. It’s very reminiscent of the ‘70s.”While gold is an attractive investment, opportunities in fossil fuels are not, said Zell, who in 2019 agreed to set up a joint venture with Tom Barrack Jr.’s Colony Capital Inc. to invest in oil and gas.“Right now, oil and gas is not priced to reflect the risk of what’s going on, whether it be in the EV world, a climate changed world,” he said. “As recently as a couple of years ago I thought the risk-reward ratio was appropriate. It’s clearly become very inappropriate as our political situation has changed.”Zell also said he’s concerned about renewable energy undermining the reliability of power grids, pointing to the recent blackouts in California and Texas.In real estate, there are plenty of questions about what demand will look like over the next couple years in the office, lodging and retail sectors, Zell also said in the interview.“Everybody’s worried about going back to work and office-space occupancy. I don’t think that’s really an issue,” he said. “The problem is that, before the pandemic, we were dealing with an oversupply of office space. Obviously the pandemic hasn’t reduced that oversupply and has probably encouraged it accordingly.”Stores also present challenges, he said, given that the U.S. already had more retail space per person than the rest of the world before Covid-19, and shoppers increased their reliance on e-commerce while stuck at home during the pandemic.“Street retail today is like a falling knife, and you don’t know how far it goes down,” he said. While that “doesn’t mean the best malls aren’t going to perform,” there’s a “huge amount of real estate that’s going to have to be reprogrammed in one form or another.”The challenges faced by hotels are more of a temporary problem over the next three to four years, Zell said. “We will see a slow recovery in business travel,” he said. “In the interim period of time, it’s going to be a slow recovery, and hotels are big overhead things and running them at less-than-optimum occupancy is a very expensive scenario.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

    Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires. The largest recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015. Owners should park outdoors and away from structures until the problem is fixed, according to documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • The sublime sadness of Mexican indie star Ed Maverick

    With his new album, 'Eduardo,' 20-year-old Ed Maverick leads Mexico's new generation of indie-rock romantics.

  • Biden Carter: What’s going on in this picture?

    How the apparent size difference between the Bidens and the Carters came about.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

    Social media giant’s independent oversight board will announce a decision on Donald Trump’s ban on Wednesday

  • Supply of COVID-19 vaccine gains upper hand as demand decreases

    In Maryland's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the data show the number of daily infections and new cases is dropping. But there's another downturn tempering those positive trends: The number of people getting vaccinated every day. The Timonium mass vaccination site at the Maryland State Fairgrounds closed around lunchtime Monday because not enough people made appointments. Supply has gained the upper hand, which officials said was always the plan.

  • Trump’s 2024 decision is going to make his supporters ‘very happy’ he tells Candace Owens

    Former president says ‘I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time’

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Violent arrest of elderly woman with dementia has ‘accelerated’ her condition, daughter says

    ‘I think they need to go to jail,’ daughter Allisa Swartz says of officers involved in disturbing arrest of dementia patient

  • Another Congressional representative has weighed into the race for Fort Worth mayor

    U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey threw his support behind Deborah Peoples for Fort Worth mayor Monday.

  • Republicans are said to be plotting to oust Liz Cheney from House leadership and replace her with a pro-Trump woman

    Cheney, the third-highest-ranking House Republican, has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

  • Universal pre-K: Common sense or calamity?

    President Biden has proposed providing free schools to all 3-and-4-year-olds, but critics say the plan would do more harm than good.