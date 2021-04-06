Exclusive: Boris Johnson's Islamophobia inquiry accused of whitewash

Former Conservative party co-chairman Baroness Warsi, who had previously complained that anti-Muslim prejudice was ‘very widespread’ in the Tory party, collated a series of cases to submit to the inquiry - Clara Molden for The Telegraph

An inquiry into the Tory party's handling of Islamophobia complaints has been accused of ignoring individuals who wanted to submit damning evidence, sparking fears of a whitewash.

The independent probe, commissioned by Boris Johnson in December 2019 to look into the party's treatment of anti-Muslim and other discrimination allegations, is set to report in May, an inquiry spokesman confirmed.

The findings of the inquiry, led by Prof Swaran Singh, a former commissioner for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), will be made public, it is understood. The Conservative Party expects to have the chance for its lawyers to review the report before it is published.

It is now in the drafting stage and closed to submissions, fuelling anger among former party figures who said their attempts to give testimony were passed over.

Baroness Warsi, the former Conservative party co-chair who was Britain’s first female Muslim Cabinet minister and previously complained that anti-Muslim prejudice in the party was "very widespread", collated a series of cases to submit to the inquiry.

She handed the panel the names and contact details of several dozen people who wanted to give evidence about their experiences – but at least eight complainants received no contact from the inquiry, it is claimed.

Among them is Kyle Pedley, a former deputy chairman of Stourbridge Conservative Association, who told The Telegraph the panel's failure to take evidence from him cast it as a "seemingly whitewashed and perfunctory inquiry".

He had hoped to submit testimony about the party's inaction over an incident in October 2019 that left him "aghast".

A local party officer allegedly volleyed a barrage of inappropriate questions at a Muslim council candidate about his religion and race. When the candidate left the room, another officer questioned whether the local party would benefit from fielding an "Asian" in the council ward, Mr Pedley claimed.

Story continues

He submitted a formal complaint to Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) the day after the episode, but claimed there was no attempt to follow it up. He later resigned as a council candidate and party member in protest.

After giving details of the complaint and alleged inaction to Baroness Warsi, he said: "She discussed my case and gave contact details [to the inquiry]. No one contacted me. I didn't receive any communication whatsoever."

Another complainant who wanted to give testimony was Ajay Jagota, a former local party officer who resigned after CCHQ failed to take action against a party councillor who allegedly made an anti-Muslim remark.

Mr Jagota quit as chairman of South Shields Tory association in January 2019 in protest at the central party and its chairman declining to respond to his formal complaint over a period of four months. His departure prompted Downing Street to apologise to him for the party's lack of response and insist that the claim was being investigated.

Expressing his disappointment about the conduct of the inquiry, he said: "Based on the fact that I put myself forward and nobody has rung me, any normal person would say they have no confidence in it. Why haven't you [the panel] listened to my case, especially when Number 10 have written to me apologising for how it was handled?”.

Mr Jagota added that the party must implement new and robust processes for handling Islamophobia and other discrimination complaints.

The EHRC said last year that it would monitor the independent review into the party's complaint-handling processes, and did not rule out launching its own investigation if "we are not satisfied with progress".

A Conservative party spokesman said: "The independent investigation will be published in due course. On such a serious matter it is absolutely right that a thorough investigation takes place."

The Telegraph can also reveal that, separate to the inquiry, the Conservative Party has agreed to pay £35,000 towards legal costs and appoint an independent QC to investigate claims of Islamophobia against a former Tory councillor.

Mohammed Arif issued proceedings under the Equality Act 2010, alleging discrimination and victimisation against the central party and his local Tory association in Walsall over a series of incidents since 2015, it is understood. The party finally agreed in January to an independent probe to examine whether he was treated unfavourably because of his race or religion, and to pay a contribution towards his legal costs.

The party spokesman said: "We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters." Mr Arif declined to comment.