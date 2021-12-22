Exclusive-Brazil central bank puts brakes on tougher rules for fintechs, sources say

The Central Bank headquarters building in Brasilia
Marcela Ayres and Aluisio Alves
·3 min read

By Marcela Ayres and Aluisio Alves

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has put the brakes on tougher regulations for the burgeoning fintech industry, withdrawing a draft proposal that had been set to be voted on last month by the government's top financial policy-making body, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

On Nov. 18, the central bank proposed that the regulations be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the National Monetary Council (CMN) but the new rules - which look to level the playing field between fintechs and traditional banks - were never voted on, the sources say.

The central bank declined to comment.

It is unclear why the central bank chose to delay the passing of the regulatory changes but it has left a multi-billion-dollar sector on tenterhooks.

The proposed changes would raise the minimum capital requirements for payment institutions according to their size, transaction volume and risk-weighted assets.

They have been expected by the sector in some form since a public consultation was opened on the subject in late 2020.

Two of the sources, both speaking on condition of anonymity, said the delay did not necessarily signal that the rules would be watered down.

A third source said the central bank department responsible for the regulatory adjustments has decided to conduct a review to ensure the new norms would not unnecessarily burden the sector.

It is almost a decade since Brazil's central bank shook up the regulatory framework for payment institutions, putting them under its supervision and paving the way for the nascent industry of financial start-ups using technology to simplify payments, transfers and borrowing.

The different regulations were designed to introduce more competition to a stale banking sector dominated by a handful of traditional institutions and break the dynamics of historically high lending rates in Brazil.

Now, partly as a result of those changes, Brazil's fintech industry is booming. Credit card issuer Nubank just listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a valuation that makes it Latin America's most valuable financial institution.

Its debut last month occurred before any changes but Nubank disclosed in its IPO prospectus that under the new rules - as laid out in the central bank's public consultation - it would be subject to a 60% higher minimum regulatory capital, of 2.1 billion reais ($367.55 million).

Nubank's impressive IPO follows the rise of other players in Brazil like PagSeguro, Stone and PicPay which have all won millions of clients, raised venture capital financing, and have either listed their operations or plan to do so.

Traditional banks are increasingly calling foul and urging the regulator to bring rules for highly successful fintechs into line with their own.

But one of the complications of a regulatory move such as the one intended by the central bank is that fintechs - numbering more than a thousand in Brazil - have taken very different paths.

Using only the criteria of customer-base size or financial volume for setting new requirements could create more problems than solutions, according to those in the industry.

"If the dose is wrong, the central bank can create barriers to entry and even make business unfeasible," said Fabiano Camperlingo, president of SumUp, which specializes in payment solutions for small and microenterprises.

($1 = 5.7135 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: The metaverse is coming — and these 4 stocks will make it real

    The Mad Money host says the virtual world will transform many industries.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • Goldman Sachs sees gains of up to 60% in these 3 beaten-down stocks

    Not every stock with big potential has shot through the roof this year.

  • Tesla's Musk says he sold 'enough stock'; slams California for 'overtaxation'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had sold "enough stock" to reach his plan to sell 10% of his shares in the world's most valuable car company, according to an interview released on Tuesday. The billionaire, who moved the company's headquarters from California to Texas this month after his personal move last year, also slammed California for "overtaxation." Tesla shares, which had hovered near record-highs, lost about a quarter of their value after Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10% of his stake if Twitter users agreed.

  • Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor reportedly owns about $866 million of the cryptocurrency – and says the token is headed to $6 million

    He's never sold any of his tokens, and in general, he doesn't "believe you should sell your bitcoin," The Information reported.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge Over 50% in 2022

    With less than two weeks remaining in 2021, the major Wall Street firms and analysts have pulled out their crystal balls to peer through the curtains at what awaits for 2022. It’s an annual habit, and one that investors pay close attention to; while the forecasts are not always perfect, they do give a fair perspective of marketing terrain. According to investment banking firm Raymond James, there are going to be plenty of opportunities in the year ahead. The firm's stock analysts have been busy

  • Husband-and-Wife Team Worth $586 Million After Map Startup’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two decades ago, when Rakesh and Rashmi Verma decided to create digital maps of India, the couple were treading new terrain, quite literally. Long before Google revolutionized web cartography, the Vermas traversed India’s mega-cities by foot, painstakingly charting streets and landmarks.Most Read from BloombergFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One

  • Jim Cramer’s Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we’ll discuss Jim Cramer’s most favorite tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s background and tech stocks, and go directly to read Jim Cramer’s 5 Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Jim Cramer is one of the most prominent names in the investment world. His […]

  • Turkey’s lira leaps by more than 40% in a day after President Erdogan unveils unorthodox plan to lure Turks away from dollars

    The move may have staved off a banking crisis for now.

  • 2 High Yield REITs for Safe and Reliable Income

    A look at 2 stocks paying high yields in a low-rate environment

  • Experts Predict What the Crypto Market Will Look Like in 2022

    Cryptocurrency market predictions often have a "pie-in-the-sky" feel to them, but skeptics who have dismissed the asset class have missed out on some incredible gains. Learn More: How Does...

  • Al Gore’s Generation Investment Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks according to Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gore’s hedge fund and latest developments, and go directly to read Al Gore’s Generation Investment Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Generation Investment Management was founded by the former U.S. vice president Al […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy in a Heartbeat If There's a Stock Market Crash in 2022

    Each has an excellent future, and a stock market crash could give investors a chance to buy them at lower prices.

  • Monday was an ugly one for the stock market headed to Christmas. Here’s what history says about returns on the following Tuesday.

    The folks at Bespoke say the day after an ugly Monday selloff, with drops of at least 1%, tend to be followed by a comparatively strong Tuesday performance.

  • Why Lucid Stock Crashed Today

    Once-hot electric vehicle (EV) stock Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) cooled off Monday morning and sank 5.5% as of 11:15 a.m. ET. At that point in time, Lucid shares were trading just under $38 a share, the "fair value" an analyst just posited on the stock. On Dec. 20, Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri started coverage on Lucid stock with a neutral rating and a fair value of $38 apiece.

  • Nio Is Now Down 58% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) set their all-time high back on Jan. 11, when they traded at $66.99 at some point during the day. Clearly it has been a rough year for Nio, which has been hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain challenges, and a lull in its new-product cycle that allowed competitors to gain ground. Nio will begin shipping its long-awaited ET7 sedan in March, followed in September by the one-size-down ET5, which was revealed on Saturday. Meanwhile, its order books remain strong, its customer satisfaction is high, and there are signs that it may have put the worst of the supply chain woes in the rearview mirror.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Older investors are starved for income these days. To help raise income, investors can pivot to stocks with high dividend yields. Extra risk comes with high dividend-payers, as they can cut their dividends at any time if the business goes south.

  • India Is on a Tear

    Massive modernization presents opportunities for investors.

  • AT&T's (NYSE:T) Risk/Reward Outlook is Starting to Look Attractive

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was a rare outperformer last week after Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery upgraded his rating on the stock from ‘equal-weight’ to overweight. The stock gained 6.95% on Thursday, its biggest one day gain in months - although the stock price is still down nearly 20% for the year. Flannery said price weakness had created an opportunity and upgraded his rating, though he lowered the price target from $32 to $28.

  • Better Buy: Viatris vs. AbbVie

    With a market cap of nearly $16 billion, the generic drugmaker Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is minuscule in comparison to the profitable pharma titan AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) $228 billion. Viatris owns the rights to manufacture money-printing drugs like Lipitor, Lyrica, Xanax, Viagra, and Zoloft, all of which are available as generics. Because the demand for generic drugs is largely predictable, it hopes to pay out an ever-increasing dividend to its shareholders using stable cash flows.