Exclusive: ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing

FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration
Abhirup Roy and Aditya Kalra
·3 min read

By Abhirup Roy and Aditya Kalra

MUMBAI (Reuters) - China's ByteDance has told an Indian court that a government freeze on its bank accounts in a probe of possible tax evasion amounts to harassment and was done illegally, according to a filing seen by Reuters.

ByteDance in January reduced its Indian workforce after New Delhi maintained a ban on its popular video app TikTok, imposed last year after a border clash between India and China. Beijing has repeatedly criticised India over that ban and those of other Chinese apps.

An Indian tax intelligence unit in mid-March ordered HSBC and Citibank in Mumbai to freeze bank accounts of ByteDance India as it probed some of the unit's financial dealings. ByteDance has challenged the freeze on the four accounts in a Mumbai court.

None of ByteDance India's employees have been paid their March salaries due to the account freeze, said two people familiar with the matter. The company told the court it has a workforce of 1,335, including outsourced personnel.

In the 209-page court filing lodged on March 25, ByteDance told the High Court in Mumbai the authorities acted against the company without any material evidence and gave no prior notice, as required by Indian law, before such "drastic action".

Blocking accounts "during the process of investigation amounts (to) applying undue coercion," ByteDance argued. It is "intended, improperly, to harass the petitioner."

India's Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, and the finance ministry which oversees it, did not immediately respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

The details of the tax investigation have not previously been reported. The tax agency told ByteDance last year it had reasons to believe the company suppressed certain transactions and claimed excessive tax credits, the filing shows.

ByteDance declined to comment on its court filing but told Reuters on Tuesday it disagrees with the decision of the tax authority. HSBC declined to comment, while Citibank did not respond.

ADVERTISING, OTHER DEALS SCRUTINISED

The court declined to grant ByteDance immediate relief in a brief hearing on Wednesday. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation centres on potential evasion of taxes related to online advertising and other financial dealings between ByteDance India and its parent entity in Singapore, TikTok Pte Ltd. TikTok did not respond to an email seeking comment.

ByteDance told the court its India workforce includes 800 people working in its "trust and safety" team that supports activities like content moderation overseas.

The company has "robust business plans in India and is not contemplating winding up," it said, urging the court to lift the freeze on the accounts.

The tax agency started investigating the company in July. It inspected documents at the company's office and summoned and questioned at least three executives, the filing says. Authorities also asked ByteDance to submit documents, including invoices and agreements signed with some clients.

ByteDance representatives "appeared multiple times" before tax officers and provided documents, the filing says.

TikTok, one of India's most popular video apps before it was banned, has faced scrutiny around the world.

Under then-President Donald Trump, the United States alleged the app posed national security concerns. The new administration of Joe Biden has paused a government lawsuit that could have resulted in a de facto ban on TikTok's use there.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Danniella Westbrook discusses BBC's decision to recast Sam Mitchell on 'EastEnders'

    Westbrook's character was recast on 'EastEnders' during the 2000s, before she was able to return years later.

  • Her Uyghur friend disappeared. Now this Boston woman is on a mission to draw attention to China's 'genocide'

    In 2016, a doctor and medical researcher named Imamjan Ibrahim left Boston for Xinjiang, China, to visit his parents. He never returned.

  • Salmonella outbreak in songbirds sickens 19 people in eight states, officials say

    At least eight people have been hospitalized nationally from the outbreak, the CDC said.

  • The CDC Has a New Salmonella Warning for These 8 States

    As the pandemic surges toward an unsettling fourth wave, all eyes are on COVID case counts—so it's no surprise that smaller-scale public health warnings have flown under the radar lately. On April 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted a notice of investigation regarding another health hazard that's recently emerged: a Salmonella outbreak currently affecting eight states coast to coast. Read on to find out which states are affected, and for another breaking health update from the CDC, check out The CDC Says You Should Immediately Do This Once You've Been Vaccinated.The CDC explains that this particular outbreak is considered zoonotic, meaning the cases have been linked to a common animal origin. The animal causing all the chaos? Wild songbirds known as pine siskins, a member of the finch family with “small, streaked, yellow-tinged” feathers.A report from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) says that since December, “wildlife rehabilitation centers have been inundated with calls from residents who are finding sick or dead finches at bird feeders.” Additionally, “CDFW’s Wildlife Investigations Laboratory has evaluated birds from several locations and determined the cause of illness to be Salmonellosis, a disease caused by Salmonella bacteria.”The report further explains that when large groups of pine siskins congregate—especially around human-made bird feeders—they can quickly spread the disease among them. Most infected birds will die within 24 hours of becoming infected with Salmonella but they can transmit their disease to humans, pets, or other bird species during that time, or even after their deaths.For this reason, the CDC recommends taking certain precautions in the event that you may be exposed to wild birds. They suggest regularly and carefully cleaning any outdoor bird feeders with soap, water, and bleach solution, but emphasize that this should be done away from areas where food is prepared or stored to avoid contamination. Never feed a bird from your hand, they say, and exercise enhanced hand-washing measures if you’ve been in contact with birds, places where birds congregate, or their feces. Finally, they recommend contacting your medical provider if you present with any symptoms of a Salmonella infection, which include the following, according to the Mayo Clinic: nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, chills, headache, or blood in your stool.Wondering if your state has been affected by the outbreak? Read on to find out which eight states are currently in the hot seat, and for breaking news on another Salmonella outbreak, check out The FDA Just Issued a Salmonella Warning for This Popular Grocery Item. 1 California 2 Kentucky 3 Mississippi 4 New Hampshire 5 Oklahoma 6 Oregon And for more health news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 7 Tennessee 8 Washington And for more must-see news from the CDC, check out The CDC Director Just Got Choked Up Describing COVID's "Impending Doom".

  • Organic Soybean Processors of America Takes On India in Antidumping Case

    The International Trade Commission will determine if there is a reasonable indication of financial harm to the U.S. processor

  • Italian teen reaches Miami Open men’s final, could become youngest champion in history

    Jannik Sinner, an Italian teenager who was a top junior skier, reached the highest peak of his nascent tennis career on Friday, advancing to the Miami Open final.

  • Former House Democrats want to help moderates in 2022 with a new PAC

    Centrist congressional Democrats who were defeated in the 2020 election have banded together to create a political action committee to defend U.S. House moderates in the 2022 midterms. Why it matters: A first-term president’s party historically has lost seats in Congress in the midterm elections, and the GOP just needs to flip a handful of seats in 2022 to regain control. Ousted centrist Democrats believe that they were defeated in 2020 by Republican challengers who distorted their records, and the unseated lawmakers need to defend their former colleagues.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: Former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.) is joining former Reps. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) and Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) to launch Shield PAC to defended endangered Democrats.All three were defeated by Republican challengers who ran ads that falsely claimed they supported Medicare-for-all. the Green New Deal, defund the police, and socialism."I'm a capitalist. I'll always be a capitalist. They just said things about my record that weren't true," Torres Small told Axios. She lost her southern New Mexico seat to Republican Yvette Herrell.Torres Small, who entered Congress with the same freshmen class as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), openly worked with Republicans on rural and poverty issues and shunned Twitter fights and media attention. What they're saying: “In every single ad that was put up, they would distort my record,” Cunningham told The Washington Post's Karen Tumulty. He lost his re-election bid by a single percentage point.The intrigue: Shield PAC hopes to raise $26 million to defend moderate Democrats in swing districts that will likely determine which party controls the U.S. House. Among those the PAC seeks to defend are U.S. Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), and Cindy Axne (D-Iowa).Third Way, a national think tank that champions modern center-left ideas, founded Shield PAC after seeing moderate Democrats fall to misinformation campaigns in 2020. "We realized we needed to do more to protect moderate Democrats," Matt Bennett of Third Way told Axios.The former U.S. House members serve as advisory members of the new PAC.Between the lines: U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, is already signaling that the GOP will use the 2020 playbook to target vulnerable Democrats. "We will relentlessly hold House Democrats accountable for their socialist agenda and ensure voters understand the damaging impact (of) policies like defunding the police," Emmer said two months ago. Don't forget: Torres Small in 2018 flipped a traditionally Republican district in the heart of the state's oil and gas country by running ads of herself shooting a rifle and emphasizing the need to protect the energy industry.Two years later, more liberal, white New Mexico Democrats worked to oust moderate Hispanic state lawmakers in the state's rural areas while Torres Small faced unfounded attacks from Republicans for allegedly supporting the Green New Deal. This week, a predominately white New Mexico Democratic committee chose a progressive white woman as the party's nominee in the June 1 special election to fill Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's former U.S. House seat in a heavily Latino district. Republicans have proposed a Hispanic state lawmaker. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high

    Matt Arnold just spent $5,000 to run help-wanted ads for his company's five trailer factories scattered from Pennsylvania to Utah. "We hired two from the ads," said Arnold, just a fraction of the 125 he needs to get back to full strength of 673 workers. U.S. manufacturers have long grumbled about labor shortages, but the past year has proven particularly frustrating.

  • Japan's PM aims to calm China-Taiwan tension on US visit

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday said Taiwan's peace and stability is key to the region and that Japan will cooperate with the United States to calm rising tensions between China and Taiwan. Suga is set to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington next week, the U.S. leader’s first in-person summit since taking office in January. Tokyo considers its U.S. alliance to be the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policies, and is eager to develop close relations with the new U.S. administration.

  • 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a moving memory to explain why playing an NBA game with his brothers was the highlight of his career

    Giannis Antetokounmpo said it was a dream come true to play in an NBA game with his brothers Thanasis and Kostas, all while their mom watched.

  • Taylor Swift revealed every 'from the vault' song she'll release next week after asking fans to guess the titles

    Taylor Swift already released one of her six "from the vault" songs: "You All Over Me," featuring Maren Morris. She shared the full list on Twitter.

  • Trump, GOP lawmakers direct ire at MLB over All-Star Game decision

    Hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet may still be ok, but baseball is on the outs with some prominent Republican politicians. MLB announced Friday that it will pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, because of the Peach State's controversial new voting law, which critics, including President Biden, say will lead to voter suppression. The move even prompted one of former President Donald Trump's rare post-Twitter statements. "Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta because they are afraid of the radical left Democrats," he wrote Friday night before issuing a warning to major corporations based in Georgia. "Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with free and fair elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all?" Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), meanwhile, suggested they'll seek payback by working to end MLB's antitrust exemptions, which have been in place since a 1922 Supreme Court decision. EXACTLY right. And @SenMikeLee & I will be working hard to END MLB’s antitrust immunity.#GowokeGobroke https://t.co/NuERnvF8FT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 2, 2021 National Review's Michael Brendan Dougherty, however, called such an effort "fake," arguing that "destroying MLB" is not within the senators' power. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers10 shocking secrets of flight attendants

  • Unlike the Easter Bunny, these rabbits can't hop. Scientists have solved the mystery of the 'hand-standing' bunnies.

    Sauteur d'Alfort rabbits walk on their forelegs instead of hopping on their hind legs. Scientists say a genetic mutation is behind the unusual gait.

  • Then and now: Rising temperatures threaten corals

    In a monthly feature, we explain how warming waters threaten the survival of a wonder of the seas.

  • No entry without proof of vaccination: How some are taking the new guidance from state

    No entry without proof of vaccination: How some are taking the new guidance from state

  • Harvey, Orioles beat Boston 4-2 for 2nd straight win

    Maikel Franco drove in two runs after another Boston error, Pedro Severino had his second two-hit game in a row and Matt Harvey made his Orioles debut on Saturday in Baltimore's 4-2 victory over the Red Sox. Franco's single came after Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers made a diving stop on Austin Hays' grounder but sailed the throw to second.

  • Homicide chief testified in Derek Chauvin's trial a threat is 'just not there' when suspect is handcuffed

    The Minneapolis Police Department's most senior officer said that once a suspect is handcuffed, "his safety is your responsibility."

  • Capitol Attack Suspect Ranted About the ‘End Times’ Before Allegedly Ramming Officers

    Getty/Facebook Two weeks before he allegedly rammed his car into two police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them, Noah Green posted an article on his Facebook page titled, “Lull Before the Storm.”“An Intro to the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and his divine warning to us all during these last days of our world as we know it. Satan’s rule over us is up,” the 25-year-old’s apocalyptic post said, linking to an article from Final Call, the official newspaper of the Nation of Islam.Green’s social media posts suggest he was spiraling in the lead up to the attack on Friday. On the eve of his alleged assault, his brother, Brendan Green, told The Washington Post, he sent a worrying text after leaving the apartment where they lived together for the past few months.“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. I looked up to you when I was a kid. You inspired me a lot,” the text reportedly read. That message—and the deadly attack that occurred less than 24 hours later—capped off a period that was riddled with red flags. Officer Killed, Driver Fatally Shot After Ramming Into Capitol Building BarricadeAs congressional staff grabbed lunch on Friday, Green allegedly rammed his dark blue sedan into two officers guarding a barricade on a road outside the Capitol.He then jumped out of the car and lunged at officers with a knife, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said, prompting them to fatally shoot him. A senior law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast that Green was the suspect, though he has not yet been officially identified by police. One Capitol Police officer, William “Billy” Evans, died, and a second officer was left hospitalized. He was said to be in stable condition late Friday.Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police before the attack and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot. She said that, while an investigation was ongoing, it did not appear to be “terrorism-related.”Green’s social media posts last month described searching for “a spiritual journey” within the Nation of Islam, a religious Muslim sect that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a hate group for its “bizarre theology of innate black superiority over whites” and “deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-gay rhetoric.”In a statement on Saturday, Green’s family expressed sympathy for the officer who was killed on Friday, and said they were “just as taken aback as the rest of the nation from this horrific event.” Still, the family said, Green suffered from depression and potential mental illness, and had “likely fell ill to the multitude of problematic situations that surround us in today’s society.” They also suggested head injuries he sustained playing football may have contributed to his mental state. Nothing indicated a clear motive for targeting the police, nor the U.S. Capitol building located hours from both the Indianapolis apartment he had recently lived in, and the semi-rural part of Virginia he grew up in.In two lengthy March 17 posts on Green’s Facebook profile, which was taken down shortly after the incident, Green wrote about losing his job and being unwittingly drugged. He said it was a “major goal” to meet Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.There was no immediate indication that Friday’s attack was religiously motivated, and the Nation of Islam’s Virginia branch and D.C. headquarters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Green wrote about suffering unspecified setbacks in his life recently.“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” he wrote in the March 17 post. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”Despite the lack of a job, he posted an image of a certificate that said he’d donated $1,085 to the Nation of Islam as a “Saviours’ Day 2021” gift.Green’s brother, Brendan, told the Post that Noah had become paranoid in 2019 and accused football teammates of drugging him with Xanax. He moved out to his own apartment and then abruptly moved to Indianapolis, where he believed there were intruders getting into his apartment. It was around that time that Brendan said he flew out to see his brother and realized his “mind didn’t seem right.”More recently, his brother said, Green up and moved to Botswana and suggested he had tried to take his own life by jumping in front of a car. After he returned home, Noah Green appeared to view the Nation of Islam as a way to keep himself anchored. In his most recent social media posts, Green wrote that he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”He posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.” He said he was on track to go into business, but his path was “thwarted.” Green wrote that he partially blamed his setbacks on the “array of concerning symptoms” he suffered as “side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly”—perhaps alluding to the alleged incident in 2019. Noah Green played football for Christopher Newport University and graduated in 2019. CNU Green played football in high school, and a bio from Christopher Newport University said he was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and has seven brothers and two sisters. He grew up in a semi-rural area in Covington, Virginia. Calls to his siblings and parents went unanswered on Friday.Public records show he enrolled in a graduate course at Florida State University this year, after majoring in marketing at Glenville State College.In the Christopher Newport bio, he said his dream vacation spot was Jamaica and the person he’d most like to meet was Malcolm X.Friends appeared shocked that the outgoing, football-playing, marketing student they knew was the same person they saw being stretchered from the Capitol on Friday.“He was always super sweet to me and all of his friends loved him, we were all sad to see him leave Glenville,” Alaina Funk, a friend of the suspect, told The Daily Beast.It was unclear from his Facebook page how recently he became involved with Nation of Islam. Older posts centered around football and college rather than religion. His grandmother, who died in 2019 from a long illness, was Baptist, her obituary said.But, by March, Green’s posts appeared to be consumed by religious warnings about the end days.“I encourage everyone to study Revelations, study the signs of the end times, study who the beast is, study who the anti-Christ is, study who the false prophet is, and study the created images during those times. The Minister is here to save me and the rest of humanity, even if it means facing death,” he wrote on March 17, before ominously ending the post with, “We have a little time.”Court records in Indiana, where he temporarily lived in an Indianapolis apartment, show that he sought to change his name recently. In December 2020, he filed a petition to legally change his name to Noah Zaeem Muhammad. But after he failed to show up for a hearing earlier this week and the court apparently did not hear from him, the matter was dismissed and the case declared “closed.”—with reporting by Pilar MelendezRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hurricane Center report details $2.9 billion cost from Delta

    Hurricane Delta, which made landfall about 11 miles (about 18 kilometers) from where the devastating Hurricane Laura hit a little more than a month earlier, cost $2.9 billion in the United States and was linked to six deaths in the U.S. and Mexico, according to a report from the National Hurricane Center. The report released Tuesday details the hurricane's origins, trajectory and things such as wind speed and storm surge when it made landfall in southwestern Louisiana. The reports on some of the 2020 season's most devastating hurricanes - including Laura, Iota and Zeta - have yet to be published.

  • One Capitol Police officer killed, one injured in latest DC attack

    Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., joins ‘Hannity’ to discuss the attack.