Exclusive-Canada to back Pratt & Whitney turboprop hybrid engine technology -sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. manufacturer Pratt & Whitney is seen on an engine of Swiss airline's new Bombardier CS100 passenger jet at Zurich airport near the town of Kloten
Allison Lampert
·3 min read

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL (Reuters) -Canada is expected to announce government support for Pratt & Whitney to bring a hybrid engine to first flight, as the country eyes a broader role in developing new technologies to lower emissions, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The unspecified "co-investment" toward a demonstration flight of the hybrid engine for regional turboprops is part of a wider announcement for aerospace expected on Thursday, they said.

It would be Canada's latest support for the local branch of the U.S. engine maker, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Canada is part of a select group of aircraft-producing nations, alongside the United States, Europe and Brazil, but its most well-known planemaker, Bombardier, exited commercial aviation in 2020.

Pratt & Whitney, which dominates the turboprop market, has been working toward a flight demonstration of an integrated hybrid engine under an effort called Project 804. Testing is to be performed on a De Havilland Canada Dash-8 100 turboprop.

Previously, Pratt said the hybrid-electric propulsion system could yield an average fuel savings of 30% for regional prop planes.

Pratt, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd, and a spokesman for Champagne declined comment. Sources declined to be identified as the information is not public.

Separately, Pratt’s senior fellow for advanced technology, Michael Winter said in a June interview with Reuters that the pandemic led the company to review its plans for a demonstration of the hybrid prop engine. It was supposed to make its initial flight by 2022, according to news reports.

Pratt expects a demonstration flight to occur "between now and the middle of the decade," he said.

"We used the opportunity – again the tactical pause if you will – to think very hard and carefully about what the right partnership should look like in order for us to go do ultimately a flight demonstrator of a regional turboprop," he said.

Pratt is also working with U.S. space agency NASA over a competition to help fund a flight demonstrator of a hybrid engine for narrowbody jets by around 2025, Winter said.

Some technology developed from Pratt's hybrid prop engine in Canada could transfer to other products, such as engines for air taxis and lucrative single-aisle jets.

In April, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government outlined C$1.75 billion ($1.41 billion) for aerospace, while boosting its Net Zero Accelerator initiative, which helps large emitters reduce their carbon footprint, to C$8 billion.

The net zero program offers companies loans, but some portion of the loan may not have to be repaid if certain targets are met, a government spokesman said.

Previous Canadian government loans for Pratt & Whitney Canada and other Canadian aerospace firms have drawn criticism from the World Trade Organization in a series of trade cases, though Ottawa says it has complied with all WTO rulings.

This year, Brazil ended a trade complaint against Canada over aircraft subsidies, instead calling for broader negotiations.

"Our government takes international obligations seriously and our innovation support measures are compliant with international trade rules," said John Power, a spokesman for Canadian Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Regarding previous loans, Power said "Pratt and Whitney is fulfilling its contractual obligations to the government of Canada."

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal. Additional reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in OttawaEditing by Denny Thomas and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU set to call time on combustion engine within two decades

    The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion. Many carmakers have already announced huge investments in electrification, partly in anticipation of tougher emissions targets, but want to know whether the EU will back them by building public charging stations, and how soon it wants hybrid electric/combustion vehicles to be phased out. "By 2040, most carmakers' models will be pretty much electrified anyway," said Nick Parker, a managing director at consultancy AlixPartners.

  • Judge approves sale of site of deadly Florida condo collapse

    A Florida judge on Wednesday approved the sale of the oceanfront property where a collapsed Florida condominium building once stood, with proceeds intended to benefit victims of the deadly disaster. At a hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman ordered that the process begin to sell the site of Champlain Towers South, which could fetch $100 million to $110 million according to court records. The court-appointed receiver handling finances related to the condo, attorney Michael Goldberg, said the judge wants the sale to move quickly.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro, stabbed in 2018, hospitalized with chronic hiccups

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday to identify the cause of chronic hiccups, the president's office said, in the latest health scare for the far-right leader who was stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018. Bolsonaro, 66, went to the military hospital in Brasilia and is expected to be under observation for 24 to 48 hours, although not necessarily in hospital, the statement said. Local media outlet G1 reported that Bolsonaro had been admitted for unspecified medical testing after feeling abdominal pains during the early hours of Wednesday.

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says destruction of George Floyd mural might be a sign from God

    "The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place," the ex-president's son wrote on Instagram.

  • Clarence Thomas shuts down challenge to CDC transportation mask mandate

    Justice Clarence Thomas shut down an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate requiring masks on public transportation.

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.

  • Megyn Kelly says media portrayed Capitol riot 'so much worse than it actually was'

    Journalist Megyn Kelly criticized the media's coverage of the Jan. 6 riot, saying many news outlets misportrayed the Capitol siege during which hundreds of people stormed the building and clashed with law enforcement.

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • Why have Cuba’s simmering tensions boiled over on to the streets?

    Anti-government protests have rocked the communist-ruled island, supercharged by shortages, social media and sanctions People take part in a demonstration against the government of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana, on Sunday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images Liuba Álvarez leaves her house three times a week at 3.45am to queue outside her local supermarket for basic goods like meat, oil and detergent. Her last queue was “relatively short”: after eight hours she came home wi

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Israeli demolition in West Bank sparked tensions with top Democrat

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) last week called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to protest over the demolition of a house in the West Bank owned by a Palestinian American accused of carrying out a terror attack, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The demolition — which sparked the Biden administration's first criticism of the new Israeli government on the Palestinian issue — took place while Meeks was leading a bipartisan delegation to Israel.Get market news wort

  • Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

    Prosecutors in New York, Georgia and Washington have inquiries that could yield further, serious charges against the ex-president Trump at a rally in Sarasota, Florida earlier in July. Ex-justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and

  • Viral video of Taliban executing 22 Afghan commandos as they surrendered ignites more criticism of Biden's withdrawal

    "This is horrible-yet it's the reality of announcing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan," tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served in Afghanistan.

  • With Trump appointees, 9th Circuit suffers another year of reversals at Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court overturned 15 of the 16 decisions by the liberal U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California it reviewed during this session.

  • Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg started quitting his positions with the company's subsidiaries days before his indictment

    Manhattan prosecutors brought a 15-count indictment accusing the Trump Organization and Weisselberg of tax crimes.

  • Tucker Carlson called Trump 'the single most repulsive person on the planet' and a 'wacko' in 1999

    "Horrible as he is (or perhaps because he is so horrible), Trump is interesting, or at least more so than most candidates," Carlson wrote.

  • Arizona Senate president says 2020 election audit's ballot count differs from Maricopa tally

    Ballots counted in the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election differs from the tally by Maricopa County officials.

  • Final destination: For many of the world's refugees, Mexico is their new home

    In recent years, Mexico has gone from being a transitory country for refugees seeking to go to the U.S. or other places to becoming their final destination.