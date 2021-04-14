Exclusive: Cats to be microchipped by law in Government crackdown on pet thefts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Hymas
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Owners will be required to microchip their cats &#x002013; as dogs already are &#x002013; so they can be tracked and identified if stolen and resold - &#xa0;LuckyBusiness/iStockphoto
Owners will be required to microchip their cats – as dogs already are – so they can be tracked and identified if stolen and resold - LuckyBusiness/iStockphoto

All 10 million cats in the UK are to be microchipped by law after thefts soared by 12 per cent in a year, The Telegraph has learned.

Police figures show that the number of cats being stolen has risen by 12.3 per cent during the Covid pandemic and nearly three-fold in five years as the value of the most expensive breeds surged to £2,000.

Owners will be required to microchip their cats – as dogs already are – so they can be tracked and identified if stolen and resold, with fines of up to £500 for people who fail to do so.

The move is expected to be part of a package of measures taken by a ministerial taskforce, set up by Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, with Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and George Eustace, the Environment Secretary, to combat the growing black market in stolen pets.

Dog theft is also up by a fifth in a year as more than two million people bought pets for the first time in the pandemic.

Ministers are considering a ban on cash purchases of pets to stamp out black market sales by creating a paper trail for investigators.

Priti Patel helped set up the taskforce to counter a growing number of pet thefts - PRU/AFP via Getty Images
Priti Patel helped set up the taskforce to counter a growing number of pet thefts - PRU/AFP via Getty Images

Thieves could face tougher sentences as courts get powers to give more weight to the emotional impact of a theft on an owner. At present, sentencing guidelines primarily base penalties on the financial value of a dog or cat, which campaigners say often leads to paltry fines of less than £300.

"There is a thriving black market in cash sales of animals, no questions asked. A cash ban is appealing because we know it crippled the stolen scrap metal industry and microchipping is absolutely central to the way in which animals' welfare is maintained," said a senior Government source.

Vets could be required by law to scan cats and dogs for chips when the animals are treated and/or put down to help stamp out the trade in illegally-bought pets.

Three-quarters of cat owners have already chipped their pets, but that means 2.6 million cats are still not microchipped. Eight out of 10 cats at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home are unchipped.

Pedigree cats are targeted by thieves for breeding or resale if found to be neutered, with Bengal, Siamese, British shorthair and Maine Coon the most often stolen, says Pet Theft Awareness, which used freedom of information requests to compile the police figures.

Pedigree kittens fetch £500 and Bengal cats, the most stolen, command £2,000. Popular dog breeds such as bulldogs fetch £4,000 and a stolen litter could net a thief up to £20,000.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, is campaigning with 50 Conservative MPs for a crackdown to be included in the new policing bill.

He said: "The thieves can make a lot of money with little penalty. They will gamble that if they can make £15,000 in a day, a £250 fine is not a problem."

Recommended Stories

  • This tricky creature isn’t a snake — or a worm, wildlife officials say. What is it?

    This animal can blink.

  • Biden says it's 'time to end America's longest war' as he reveals plans to bring US troops home from Afghanistan

    Biden said he was the fourth president to preside over the Afghanistan conflict, adding, "I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth."

  • Kansas, Missouri suspend Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following lead of federal agencies

    “We’re putting a pause until which time the federal agencies … look hard at the numbers,” a top Kansas health official said

  • Some Children With COVID-Related Syndrome Develop Neurological Symptoms

    Reports about the mysterious COVID-related inflammatory syndrome that afflicts some children and teenagers have mostly focused on physical symptoms: rash, abdominal pain, red eyes and, most seriously, heart problems like low blood pressure, shock and difficulty pumping. Now, a new report shows that a significant number of young people with the syndrome also develop neurological symptoms, including hallucinations, confusion, speech impairments, and problems with balance and coordination. The study of 46 children treated at one hospital in London found that just over half — 24 — experienced such neurological symptoms, which they had never had before. Those patients were about twice as likely as those without neurological symptoms to need ventilators because they were “very unwell with systemic shock as part of their hyperinflammatory state,” said an author of the study, Dr. Omar Abdel-Mannan, a clinical research fellow at University College London’s Institute of Neurology. Patients with neurological symptoms were also about twice as likely to require medication to improve the heart’s ability to squeeze, he said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The condition, called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), typically emerges two to six weeks after a COVID infection, often one that produces only mild symptoms or none at all. The syndrome is rare, but can be very serious. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 3,165 cases in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, including 36 deaths. The new findings strengthen the theory that the syndrome is related to a surge of inflammation triggered by an immune response to the virus, Abdel-Mannan said. For the children in the report, the neurological symptoms mostly resolved as the physical symptoms were treated. Doctors in the United States have also recently reported neurological symptoms in children with MIS-C. In a study published last month in JAMA Neurology, 126 of 616 young people with the syndrome admitted to 61 U.S. hospitals last year had neurological issues, including 20 with what the researchers described as “life-threatening” problems like strokes or “severe encephalopathy.” The new report, presented as preliminary research Tuesday as part of an annual conference of the American Academy of Neurology, evaluated children under 18 who were admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) between April and September of last year with the syndrome (it has a different name and acronym, PIMS-TS, in Britain). The data is also included in a preprint of a larger study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. As was the case with other studies of the syndrome, including in the United States, the researchers said a majority of those afflicted were “nonwhite,” a pattern that public health experts believe reflects the disproportionate way the pandemic has affected communities of color. Nearly two-thirds of the patients were male, and the median age was 10. All 24 of the patients with neurological symptoms had headaches and 14 had encephalopathy, a general term that can involve confusion, problems with memory or attention and other types of altered mental function. Six of the children were experiencing hallucinations, including “describing people in the room that were not there or seeing cartoons or animals moving on the walls,” Abdel-Mannan said. He said some experienced auditory hallucinations involving “hearing voices of people not present.” Six of the children had weakness or difficulty controlling muscles used in speech. Four had balance or coordination problems. One child had seizures and three children had peripheral nerve abnormalities including weakness in facial or shoulder muscles. One patient’s peripheral nerve damage led to a foot-drop problem that required the use of crutches and a recommendation for a nerve transplant, said Abdel-Mannan, who is also a senior resident in pediatric neurology at GOSH. Some of the patients underwent brain scans, nerve conduction tests or electroencephalograms (EEGs), including 14 who showed slower electrical activity in their brains, the study reported. Thirteen of the 24 with neurological symptoms needed to be placed on ventilators and 15 needed medication to improve their heart contractions, Abdel-Mannan said. By contrast, only three of the 22 children without neurological issues needed ventilators and seven needed such heart medication, he said. None of the children with hallucinations needed psychotropic medications. Three children had to be hospitalized again after their initial stay, one for another episode of encephalopathy and two for infectious complications, Abdel-Mannan said, but he added that there were no deaths and “almost all children made a complete functional recovery.” Abdel-Mannan said a team led by the study’s senior author, Dr. Yael Hacohen, will be following patients who had the syndrome — both those who had neurological symptoms and those who did not. They will conduct brain scans and cognitive assessments to see if the children experience any long-term cognitive or psychological effects. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 44% of Americans feel comfortable socializing in public, a high since the beginning of the pandemic

    New polling data from Morning Consult shows the "comfort in public rate" has risen 63% since January 2021 as more Americans get vaccinated.

  • Animal experts say new Tesla factory could harm wild horses, as it used animals to tempt people to Nevada base

    Electric car manufacturer touted proximity to animals as a perk of working at new factory

  • About 1.7 million additional people become eligible for vaccine on Monday

    While our supply from the federal government has seen a modest increase, as I've said before, our capacity to administer doses remains much greater than the number of doses we get each week.

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • ‘Tactic of terror’: BLM leader hits out at ‘right wing’ criticism after reports into her purchase of homes worth $3m

    ‘Our movement will not be silenced,’ says Black Lives Matter

  • The famous Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is finally on sale for Sephora Beauty Insiders

    The iconic Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is discounted by up to 20% as part of the Sephora Spring Savings Event—find the details here.

  • Police officer who shot Jacob Blake, sparking protests in Kenosha, has returned to duty

    Rusten Sheskey will not face any discipline for the shooting of Black man that sparked 2020 Kenosha riots

  • Daunte Wright shooting - latest: Kim Potter’s mugshot released as ex-police officer faces manslaughter charges

    Follow for latest updates

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden issues warning to Putin

    And there's a new plan to end America's longest war.

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • Nancy Grace on missing LSU student: 'So many unanswered questions'

    Fox Nation host Nancy Grace weighs in on missing LSU student Kori Gauthier's case, and discusses the criminal-catching success of her series, 'America's Most Wanted Overtime.'

  • Why a move to May, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and fans have PGA Championship organizers giddy

    The 2021 golf season’s second major championship will be played May 20-23 outside Charleston.

  • Louisiana capsizing: 12 lost at sea after ‘microburst’ storm hits coast

    State senator ‘praying for everyone’ caught in strong winds that capsized a 129-foot vessel on Tuesday

  • Mass. doctor's messages to people who received J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    The CDC and FDA both agreed to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six reports of rare blood clots.

  • The Hornets get a bit of good injury news entering game against Cavaliers

    Charlotte Hornets likely get a starter back for Wednesday home game vs. Cleveland