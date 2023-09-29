Exclusive cell phone video shows fight that led to double stabbing outside Sto-Rox football game

One block from the stadium, in an alleyway is where the violent brawl broke out, and with cell phones rolling, a girl carrying a knife is seen stabbing two others, sending both girls to the hospital.

It shows the scary moments when one girl takes a knife and begins stabbing another girl multiple times. On the video, someone can be heard saying this: “She is stabbing, she is stabbing.”

From another angle, the video shows that same girl standing up with the knife still in her hand.

Police identified that teen as Maniyah Turner. She was arrested and charged with three felonies, accused of stabbing one of the victims five times and sending the girl to the hospital in critical condition. Another girl was also stabbed once.

Turner, who is now 18 and charged as an adult, made her first appearance in court wearing a white shirt and black pants. She and her family had no comment, but her lawyer told us despite what is shown in the video Turner isn’t a bad person.

“We are dealing with a good person here who found herself in a bad situation,” said Lyle Dresbold, Turner’s defense attorney.

The victims and their families disagreed and told me off camera they wanted justice and for Turner to do jail time as an adult. That’s what her attorney is working to avoid.

“Anytime we have young people juveniles involved in a case the law recognizes that we can treat their case differently than if they were adults. I think this case should be treated as a juvenile case and that’s my hope,” Dresbold, said.

Ultimately, a judge will make that decision during Turner’s next court date on October 27.

