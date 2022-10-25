Exclusive-China FX regulator surveys banks about positioning as yuan plunges - sources

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing
·2 min read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign exchange regulator sent a survey to some banks late on Monday asking them about their positioning in the currency market, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The survey comes at a time when China's yuan is hitting its weakest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, and its offshore unit is hitting record lows, succumbing to the broad strength of the U.S. dollar.

"The FX regulator asked (us) about our market views and our positioning," said one of the sources.

Another of the sources said the survey was conducted around the time the yuan "overreacted" as some market participants were apparently "maliciously shorting the yuan".

Two of the sources said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) made it clear the survey was urgent.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to discuss the issue.

The SAFE did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

"The regulator is using the survey to investigate the cause and views around the sharp yuan losses on Monday, and therefore the regulators could prescribe the right medicine for the right problem," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

The U.S. dollar's swift rise on the back of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening and a slowing Chinese economy have piled downside pressure on the yuan, which has lost more than 13% against the dollar so far this year and looks set for its biggest annual drop since 1994, when China unified market and official rates.

China, along with Japan, has been a major outlier in the global tightening spree to tame high inflation, with Beijing focused more on propping up its COVID-hit economy. Such policy divergence has stoked the depreciation and capital outflows.

Mainland authorities have already rolled out a slew of measures to stem the fast yuan declines, including raising a parameter on cross-border corporate financing to make it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas markets.

"The next move could be tightening overseas lending," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

"Foreign exchange reserves are at a critical level, and some market participants are betting that the authorities will eventually intervene."

China's foreign exchange reserves now stand at just above the closely watched $3 trillion level. China burnt through $1 trillion of the official reserves supporting the yuan in the last economic downturn in 2015.

"China is likely to protect the reserves this time round as the Congress emphasizes that foreign exchange reserves are an indicator of comprehensive national strength," said ANZ's Xing.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • China’s GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations. Markets Aren’t Reassured.

    Property investment, new construction starts and home prices continued to fall in September, while retail sales were weaker than expected.

  • Stocks Gain, Futures Steady as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe gained and equity-index futures were steady as mostly positive earnings reports buoyed sentiment. Treasury yields dipped for a second day.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapT

  • US charges alleged Chinese spies in telecoms probe case

    China is believed to have tried to obstruct an investigation, steal technology and intimidate dissidents.

  • Damon Lindelof’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Enlists Justin Britt-Gibson to Co-Write, ‘Ms. Marvel’s’ Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Eyed to Direct

    Damon Lindelof is going to a galaxy far, far away — or, at least, he’s well on his way there. The co-creator of “Lost” and Emmy-winning executive producer of “Watchmen” is developing a new “Star Wars” movie for Lucasfilm — and the top-secret project has already a director warming up their hyper-drive: Oscar-winner and “Ms. Marvel” helmer […]

  • Taiwan helping Haiti get bullet-proof vests for its police

    Taiwan is helping Haiti buy bullet-proof vests and other personal protective equipment from Taiwanese manufacturers, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as security in the Caribbean country worsens. Haiti is facing acute fuel shortages due to a blockade by a coalition of gangs demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, with economic activity coming to a halt and many hospitals forced to close. Haiti is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Macron says it’s up to Ukraine to decide time, terms of peace with Russia

    Speaking at the opening of a three-day peace conference in Rome, Macron said the international community will be there when the Ukrainian government chooses that time.

  • Oil Steadies as Market Tightness Vies With Slowdown Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders assessed near-term supply tightness in the crude market and broad appetite for risk assets including commodities. Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapWest Texas Interme

  • Op-Ed: Here in San Quentin, I see why solitary confinement must end

    After the governor's failure of moral leadership, California lawmakers must step up to end this cruel and counterproductive practice.

  • Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

    Moscow is ramping up oil exports to Turkey, India and China before the EU’s December 5 sanctions go into place

  • Rishi Sunak must keep UK competitive, says HSBC boss - live updates

    New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must focus on keeping London competitive as a global financial centre as he rebuilds trust in the UK, the chief executive of HSBC has said.

  • AmeriLife’s The Senior Resource Group Acquires Secure Benefits to Accelerate Growth

    Partnership expands The Senior Resource Group’s national reach and opens new opportunities for a new generation of agents and their agencies

  • Hyundai dealer sues automaker for withholding vehicle allocation

    The dealer refused to invest large sums in Hyundai's required overhaul of its store, so it says Hyundai throttled its access to inventory.

  • Yellen warns of ‘dangerous and volatile environment’ as she pledges to bolster Treasury market

    The Biden administration official sought to reassure markets of the fundamental health of the U.S. economy

  • Doomed to failure: Russia failed to heed lessons from history before invading Ukraine

    In Ukraine, Putin faces a united nation headed by a heroic leader in Volodymyr Zelenskyy, bolstered by billions in aid from the U.S. and other allies.

  • UK court to hear Uyghur demands to ban Xinjiang cotton

    A Uyghur organization and a human rights group are taking the U.K. government to court to challenge Britain’s failure to block the import of cotton products associated with forced labor and other abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. Tuesday’s hearing at the High Court in London is believed the first time a foreign court hears legal arguments from the Uyghurs over the issue of forced labor in Xinjiang. The region is a major global supplier of cotton, but rights groups have long alleged that the cotton is picked and processed by China’s Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities in a widespread, state-sanctioned system of forced labor.

  • Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $66.01, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session.

  • Currencies: British pound down 16% year to date, Japan looks to boost yen

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the moves in currency markets as Rishi Sunak is set to become the next UK prime minister and Japan may intervene to boost the yen by as much as $30 billion.&nbsp;

  • Analysis-Xi's next premier faces tough task reviving Chinese economy

    China's next premier, who will take office in March, will have few options but to step up stimulus to revive an economy ravaged by COVID-19, policy insiders and analysts said on Monday, as the unveiling of Xi Jinping's new leadership team rattled markets. On Sunday, Xi was confirmed for a precedent-breaking third term as president and introduced a Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists including Li Qiang, the Shanghai Communist Party chief who is now in line to succeed Li Keqiang as premier. Li Qiang will have the job of driving growth to fend off widespread job losses that could undermine social stability, at a time when Xi is putting ever more emphasis on security.

  • Startup Wispr Secures Funding to Build Wearable Device That Harnesses Neural Signals

    Wispr AI Inc., which is developing a wearable device that uses neural signals to interact with technology, closed its second seed round in a year, showing the growing appeal of so-called neural interfaces for venture investors. Wispr, founded in August of last year, raised $10 million from investors that include Neo, MVP Ventures and TriplePoint Capital. San Francisco-based Wispr is trying to catch what some analysts expect will be a rising wave of wearable neural interfaces that use artificial intelligence, a market currently in its infancy.