Exclusive-China to launch new $40 billion state fund to boost chip industry, sources say

Julie Zhu, Kevin Huang, Yelin Mo and Roxanne Liu
·3 min read
1
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Chinese flag with semiconductor chips

By Julie Zhu, Kevin Huang, Yelin Mo and Roxanne Liu

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - China is set to launch a new state-backed investment fund that aims to raise about $40 billion for its semiconductor sector, two people familiar with the matter said, as the country ramps up efforts to catch up with the U.S. and other rivals.

It is likely to be the biggest of three funds launched by the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known as the Big Fund.

Its target of 300 billion yuan ($41 billion) outdoes similar funds in 2014 and 2019, which according to government reports, raised 138.7 billion yuan and 200 billion yuan respectively.

One main area of investment will be equipment for chip manufacturing, said one of the two people and a third person familiar with the matter.

President Xi Jinping has long stressed the need for China to achieve self-sufficiency in semiconductors. That need has become all the more pressing after Washington imposed a series of export control measures over the last couple of years, citing fears that Beijing could use advanced chips to boost its military capabilities.

In October, the U.S. rolled out a sweeping sanctions package that cut China's access to advanced chipmaking equipment and U.S. allies Japan and the Netherlands have taken similar steps.

The new fund was approved by Chinese authorities in recent months, two of the people said.

China's finance ministry is planning to contribute 60 billion yuan, said one person. Other contributors could not be immediately learned.

All the sources declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

The State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the government, the finance ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Big Fund also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

INVESTMENTS TO DATE

The fundraising process will likely take months and it was not immediately clear when the third fund will be launched or if further changes will be made to the plan, said the first two sources.

Backers of the Big Fund's previous two funds include the finance ministry and deep-pocketed state-owned entities such as China Development Bank Capital, China National Tobacco Corporation and China Telecom.

Over the years, the Big Fund has provided financing to China's two biggest chip foundries, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Hua Hong Semiconductor, as well as to Yangtze Memory Technologies, a maker of flash memory and a number of smaller companies and funds.

Despite those investments, China's chip industry has struggled to play a leading role in the global supply chain, especially for advanced chips.

INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The Big Fund is considering hiring at least two institutions to invest the new fund's capital, said the three people.

Several senior officials and former officials at SINO-IC Capital, the sole manager for the Big Fund's first two funds, have been under investigation by China's anti-graft authority since 2021.

Even so, SINO-IC Capital is expected to remain one of the managers for the third fund, said two of the people.

SINO-IC Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese officials have also reached out to China Aerospace Investment, the investment arm of state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, to discuss being one of the managers, said two of the people.

China Aerospace Investment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.2901 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kevin Huang, Yelin Mo and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • China tech further severed from US fundings after Biden ban

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order barring U.S. investments in certain tech sectors of China, confirming months of rumors that Washington would ramp up efforts to squeeze China's tech industry amid growing concerns over Beijing's military ambitions. The order authorizes the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury to restrict U.S. investment in three critical categories of Chinese companies: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence that is critical for the military, intelligence, surveillance, or cyber-enabled capabilities as determined by the Secretary in consultation with the Secretary of Commerce and other relevant agencies.

  • Atomicwork connects workers and their companies

    Atomicwork wants to help with an AI assistant that automates many of those workflows. The San Francisco and Singapore-based company launched today from stealth with $11 million in seed funding led by Blume Ventures and Matrix Partners. Storm Ventures, Neon Fund and angel investors also participated.

  • Opna wants to help companies hit 'net zero' by finding and funding carbon projects

    The race to net zero has led thousands of businesses to commit to eliminating their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a commitment that falls short of what is needed to counter the growing climate emergency. Insufficient action and planning among governments and corporations is part of it, but even with the best will in the world, the Herculean undertaking required to get businesses to net zero in less than three decades presents a vast gamut of challenges. Among them is how to help well-intentioned institutions invest in carbon projects, and -- by extension -- how to help carbon projects get investment?

  • Burning Man: WTH just happened?

    Tens of thousands of Burning Man festivalgoers got mired in mud far from civilization. Here's how the near-miss disaster unfolded.

  • The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 improves an already great gaming mouse

    The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse shares the same agreeable shape as its predecessor, but cleans up many of the older model's minor annoyances.

  • Nintendo's new mobile game lets you pluck Pikmin on your browser

    Nintendo's Pikmin Finder works on any mobile browser

  • US Open: Fan ejected for allegedly yelling ‘the most famous Hitler phrase’ at Alexander Zverev

    Germany’s Alexander Zverev stopped play late on Monday night and called out a fan who allegedly yelled “the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world.”

  • Manchester United’s Antony dropped from Brazil’s national team after new domestic violence allegations

    Antony is in his second season with Manchester United, and played 81 minutes in the club's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

  • Protestors rally at Cruise HQ in San Francisco

    Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.

  • F1 driver Carlos Sainz reportedly chases down thieves who stole his $300K watch in Italy

    Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.

  • Max Q: An inside look at Astra's Apollo Fusion acquisition

    Two years ago, Astra hailed its acquisition of satellite propulsion startup Apollo Fusion as a strategic move that would round out its launch business and bring expert engineers into the fold. Amazon and its board, including founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, are being sued by an institutional investor over hefty launch contracts the company awarded to Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin.

  • Week 1 overreaction: LSU falls to FSU, Pac-12 goes undefeated & Colorado steals the show

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.

  • IndyCar schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 17 races, including this weekend at Laguna Seca

    The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.

  • Wake Forest hoops coach Steve Forbes to remain with team as wife recovers from stroke

    Steve Forbes said Monday that his wife, Johnetta, is making great progress and is on track to head home from a facility in Atlanta in the coming weeks after her stroke last month.

  • The 120+ best Labor Day sales 2023

    We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.

  • The 60+ best Labor Day sales at Walmart — starting at just $10

    Snag a Dyson stick vacuum for $140 off, a 58" smart TV for under $300 and lots of other discounted goodies this holiday weekend.

  • Nordic-based Unconventional Ventures nears €30M fund close to back diverse European teams

    As has been pointed out many, many times, lack of diversity is an ongoing problem in the tech startup and VC landscape. Zoom in on the Nordics region, and the lack of diversity sadly becomes even more acute. A report in 2020 revealed that the previous 10 years witnessed all-men founding teams never receiving less than 83% of Nordic VC funding, while all-women teams received barely 2.2% of funding.

  • Hero MotoCorp to increase stake in Ather with fresh $66.5 million investment

    Hero MotoCorp, the world's top two-wheeler maker, said on Monday it plans to invest up to $66.5 million in Ather Energy, a promising electric vehicle startup in India whose fast-growing fortune had to hit brake after a local policy change. Hero MotoCorp, which already owns a 33.1% stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered Ather Energy, disclosed (PDF) in a stock exchange filing that its board of directors had approved a fresh investment of up to $66.5 million in the rights issue of Ather Energy. Prior to the new investment, Ather Energy has raised $336 million over the years from investors including Tiger Global, Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, and India's quasi-sovereign fund NIIF, according to Tracxn.

  • Oprah’s dreamiest faves are on sale Cozy Earth's sitewide Labor Day sale

    The brand that's graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times is a haven for pajamas, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and more.

  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 returns from the shadows with a new developer

    Paradox Interactive has brought in Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture studio The Chinese Room to work on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. The sequel is now expected to arrive in fall 2024.