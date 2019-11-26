EXCLUSIVE-China sets up Hong Kong crisis center in mainland, considers replacing chief liaison

(Updates with percentage of seats won by pro-democracy candidates)

By Keith Zhai, James Pomfret and David Kirton

HONG KONG/SHENZHEN, China Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tightening control over efforts to manage the upheaval in Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing its official liaison to the restive semi-autonomous city, people familiar with the matter said.

As violent protests roil Hong Kong, top Chinese leaders in recent months have been managing their response from a villa on the outskirts of Shenzhen, bypassing the formal bureaucracy through which Beijing has supervised the financial hub for two decades.

Ordinarily, communications between Beijing and Hong Kong are conducted through a Chinese government body: the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong. The Liaison Office is housed in a Hong Kong skyscraper stacked with surveillance cameras, ringed by steel barricades and topped by a reinforced glass globe.

In a sign of dissatisfaction with the Liaison Office's handling of the crisis, Beijing is considering potential replacements for the body's director, Wang Zhimin, two people familiar with the situation said. Wang is the most senior mainland political official stationed in Hong Kong.

The office has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and China for misjudging the situation in the city. "The Liaison Office has been mingling with the rich people and mainland elites in the city and isolated itself from the people," a Chinese official said. "This needs to be changed."

The Liaison Office may face increased pressure after city voters delivered a resounding defeat to pro-Beijing parties in local district elections on Sunday. Pro-democracy candidates won almost 90 percent of the seats, securing their first ever majority after running a campaign against Beijing's perceived encroachments on Hong Kong's liberties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Office in Hong Kong called the report "false", without elaborating, in a statement posted on its website Tuesday. "No matter how the situation in Hong Kong changes, the Chinese government's determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests is unwavering," it said.

The statement said China was committed to the "one country, two systems" policy that governs Hong Kong’s affairs, and was opposed to "external forces" interfering in the city's affairs.

The State Council's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the Liaison Office in Hong Kong did not reply to faxed requests for comment. The office of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam declined to comment for this story.

BAUHINIA VILLA

The crisis center is located at the secluded Bauhinia Villa, a property owned by the Hong Kong Liaison Office, according to sources and official media, and named after the orchid that adorns the Hong Kong flag and currency. The villa, located just across Hong Kong's border with the mainland, has served as a crisis center before: Senior Chinese officials stayed at the resort during the pro-democracy "Occupy Central" protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2014.

Top mainland officials have been gathering at the leafy compound to plot strategy and issue instructions aimed at defusing the crisis, according to six people familiar with the matter. Beijing authorities have been summoning key Hong Kong officials to meet at the villa during the five months of the increasingly violent anti-government protests, the sources said.

Among those who have attended, two of the people said, is embattled city leader Carrie Lam, who in September dramatically scrapped the controversial extradition bill that had ignited the protests, with approval by China's top leadership. Hong Kong police officials, business leaders and local pro-Beijing politicians have been summoned to the villa as well.

In an indication of the operation's importance, Chinese President Xi Jinping is receiving daily written briefings from Bauhinia Villa, said two officials and another person familiar with the operation.

The mainland Chinese and Hong Kong officials interviewed for this article spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

A Shenzhen businessman with close ties to Chinese officials described the villa complex as a "frontline command center" that authorities are using as a base for coordinating and monitoring the Hong Kong situation in a secure environment. The complex is "packed with people," the businessman said.