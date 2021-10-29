Exclusive-China's Kaisa plans to sell property management unit, Hong Kong sites - sources

People walk past a construction site of Kaisa Plaza in Beijing
Clare Jim and Kane Wu
·3 min read

By Clare Jim and Kane Wu

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd is seeking buyers for its Hong Kong-listed property management unit and two residential sites in the city, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it scrambles to meet a wall of debt repayments.

Kaisa plans to sell its entire 67.18% stake in Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd, a company with a market value of around HK$2.4 billion ($310 million), two sources said.

No clear buyers have emerged, one source said.

The Shenzhen-based developer is also putting up for sale two residential project sites in Hong Kong it acquired last year, according to another source and sale presentation documents seen by Reuters.

Kaisa bought the land in Tuen Mun for HK$3.5 billion, and it said in its interim report published in September that it owns a 50% interest in a Kai Tak site worth HK$7 billion.

Kaisa did not comment on the plans to divest its stake in the property management unit and did not immediately respond to a query about the residential site sales.

The sources asked to be named as the company's divestment plans were not public.

Kaisa has the most offshore debt coming due over the next one year of any Chinese developer, after embattled China Evergrande Group, which - with more than $300 billion in liabilities - is at the centre of a stifling liquidity crisis in China's $5 trillion property sector.

Evergrande made an interest payment for an offshore bond before a grace period expired on Friday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, narrowly averting catastrophic default for the second time in a week.

'ASSET DISPOSALS'

Kaisa's share price was down 4.2% in afternoon trading, compared with a decline of 2.5% before Reuters reported its plans to sell assets. Kaisa Prosperity jumped almost 7% after the news.

Its borrowings totalled 123.8 billion yuan ($19.37 billion) at the end of June, up from 121.5 billion yuan at the end of 2020, the interim report showed. Of that debt, 71.7 billion yuan was dollar senior notes.

The developer has around $3.2 billion in offshore senior notes due in the next 12 months, according to credit rating company S&P, with the next maturity worth $400 million falling on Dec. 7.

Kaisa also has around $1 billion in offshore interest to pay every year, analysts said.

Rating firms S&P and Fitch downgraded Kaisa again on Wednesday, both to "CCC+", citing its weakening liquidity, sending its shares to their lowest since their debut in December 2009.

"In our view, the company will need to rely on asset disposals and successfully improving its capital structure to avoid defaulting on its debt commitments," S&P said, citing disposals in project in the mainland and Hong Kong.

($1 = 7.7770 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US bitcoin miners doubled their power consumption in four months

    After China cracked down on cryptocurrency earlier this summer, bitcoin mining companies relocated their farms—many of them to the US, where the share of bitcoin mined worldwide soared from 16.8% to 35.5%.

  • China Rushes Nearly 1 Trillion Yuan Into Banks in Just Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is pushing almost a trillion yuan ($156 billion) of funds into the banking system in just two weeks, reinforcing a signal that it will use short-term liquidity to sustain growth rather than ease monetary policy. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeIn

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Bottled water billionaire Zhong Shanshan has topped a China rich list, overtaking the country's tech and real estate tycoons

    Nongfu Spring's founder and chairman Zhong Shanshan has topped the Hurun China Rich List for the first time with a $60.6 billion fortune.

  • Raducanu beats Hercog in Romania for 1st win since U.S. Open

    Emma Raducanu rallied to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia at the Transylvania Open for her first win since her stunning run to the U.S. Open title more than six weeks ago.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThese online

  • Mass. school principal on leave after rescinding speaking invite to Nikole Hannah-Jones

    Nikole Hannah-Jones was invited to speak at the private prep school outside Boston for Black History Month. The school created an uproar when it was canceled.

  • U.S. lawmakers vote to tighten restrictions on Huawei, ZTE

    The U.S. Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to approve legislation to prevent companies such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd or ZTE Corp that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators. The Secure Equipment Act, the latest effort by the U.S. government to crack down on Chinese telecom and tech companies, was approved last week by the U.S. House on a 420-4 vote, and now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature. "Chinese state-directed companies like Huawei and ZTE are known national security threats and have no place in our telecommunications network," Republican Senator Marco Rubio said.

  • Analysis-'When #shiba?' ask Robinhood users hungry for dogecoin-like returns

    Investors clamoring for Robinhood Markets to host shiba inu, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that has soared in value this month, may need to bide their time as the app-based brokerage says it is in no hurry to list new currencies and analysts expect revenue growth to come from elsewhere. Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has almost no practical use. The currency's eye-watering rally has Robinhood users demanding a piece of the action.

  • Facebook Is Now Meta. What Happens to FANG?

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts and financial journalists, it’s the acronym that’s been unavoidable for the past five years: FAANG. Now, its usefulness is in deep danger.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe F, Facebook Inc., is changing its name to Meta. And all of Financ

  • Democrats want to tax billionaires. Here's how much Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos would pay under their new plan.

    Democrats are targeting 700 or so billionaires and economist Gabriel Zucman has calculated what the US - and the world's - richest would pay.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • In one day, Elon Musk made $37 billion and slammed Democrats' plan to tax billionaires. Here's what he meant when he said the government will 'come for you.'

    Musk said the government could "run out of money" and "come for you." Yet the government has run a deficit for years without billionaires paying much.

  • Real Estate Trust or LLC? Helping Landlords Choose

    Once you’ve bought property, are you protected legally against the liabilities that come with renting it out? Learn how to make sure you're covered.

  • The Single Biggest Reason to Sell Shiba Inu Right Now

    For instance, a number of well-known cryptocurrencies have left the broad-based S&P 500 eating their dust over the past couple of years. Perhaps no digital currency embodies this move more than meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). The Shiba Inu dog breed has inspired a couple of popular cryptocurrencies.

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • How high can meme coin prices go?

    In 2013, a new cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, was minted as a joke making fun of the speculative frenzy surrounding Bitcoin. Then last Aug., an anonymous developer created the Shiba Inu coin, the canine mascot for Dogecoin, riffing off the previous prank. The two “meme coins,” as they are called, are now the 9th and 10th most valuable cryptocurrencies by market capitalization worth a collective $79 billion.

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.