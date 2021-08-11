Exclusive-China's tech crackdown thwarts Pony.ai's U.S. listing plans -sources

FILE PHOTO: Logo of the autonomous driving technology startup Pony.ai is seen on a screen, in Beijing
Krystal Hu, Kane Wu, Julie Zhu and Yilei Sun
·4 min read

By Krystal Hu, Kane Wu, Julie Zhu and Yilei Sun

(Reuters) -Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai has put on hold plans to go public in New York through a merger with a blank-check firm at a $12 billion valuation, after it failed to gain assurances from Beijing that it would not become a target of a crackdown against Chinese technology companies, people familiar with the matter said.

The decision makes Pony.ai one of the biggest companies to suspend its U.S. listing plans after China banned ride-sharing giant Didi Global Inc https://www.reuters.com/business/didi-shares-slump-25-china-crackdown-2021-07-06 from signing up new users just days after its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in June.

It followed up with crackdowns on other Chinese technology firms over concerns about the safety of user data, which led to some companies, such as LinkDoc Technology and Hello Inc, scrapping their U.S. listing plans.

The Toyota Motor Corp-backed startup will now seek to raise money in a private fundraising round at a valuation of $12 billion, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. It still hopes for a U.S. listing in the unlikely event it receives a green light from the Chinese government imminently, the sources added.

Operating in both the United States and China, Pony.ai maintains a significant presence in Chinese cities including Beijing and Guangzhou, where it launched commuter pilots and signed partnerships with Chinese state-owned auto groups.

It was concerned that the Chinese regulators could take action if it proceeded with a U.S. stock market debut, the sources said. Details of Pony.ai's discussions with the Chinese authorities could not be learned.

ADVANCED SPAC TALKS

Pony.ai had been in exclusive talks to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) VectoIQ Acquisition II. The deal would have been financed with a private placement from investors of roughly $1.2 billion, and the company had aimed to list by October, according to the sources.

A spokesperson for Pony.ai said the company has no current plan or timeline to go public and declined to comment on the talks. The Cyberspace Administration of China, which has been leading the crackdown on technology companies such as Didi, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. VectoIQ declined to comment.

Had Pony.ai gone ahead with the listing, it would also have faced U.S scrutiny. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would not allow Chinese companies to raise money in the United States unless they fully explain their legal structures and disclose the risk of Beijing interfering in their businesses.

The Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, which reviews deals of companies with foreign ties for potential national security risks, has also been scrutinizing SPAC deals.

Pony.ai CEO James Peng told Reuters in June that the company was considering going public in the United States to help fund its goal of commercializing driverless ride-hailing services. He provided no details of how this would happen.

In May, Plus, an autonomous truck company with operations and partnerships in China, clinched a deal to go public through a $3.3 billion merger with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V , before China's technology crackdown. That deal is still expected to close by the third quarter.

Pony.ai, which develops and tests its autonomous driving vehicles in the United States and China, said in November that its valuation reached $5.3 billion after raising more than $1 billion in funding.

In June, the company hired Lawrence Steyn, vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, as its chief financial officer to prepare for a public listing.

VectoIQ II is the second SPAC to be led by former General Motors Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, whose first SPAC struck a deal with electric truck maker Nikola Corp. It raised $300 million in an initial public offering in January.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York, Kane Wu and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong, Yilei Sun in BeijingAdditional rerporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Berkeley, Calif.Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • American businessman John Textor acquires stake in Crystal Palace

    Textor has already helped Palace with the rejuvenation of their first-team this summer.

  • SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp will pause its investing in China as it waits for regulatory action against the country's tech firms to play out, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday. "Until the situation is clearer we want to wait and see," Son told a news conference. When the Japanese conglomerate posted record annual profit in May executives pointed to further upside from Vision Fund investments such as Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc and "Uber for trucks" startup Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd.

  • State Department says it is evaluating security of U.S. Embassy in Kabul on daily basis

    The United States is evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, when asked about a potential further drawdown from the mission amid a Taliban takeover of seven regional capitals in Afghanistan. "The embassy is in regular contact with Washington, with the most senior people in this building, who in turn are in regular contact with our colleagues at the NSC, at the White House." "But for right now, we've been able to continue those core activities that are important for us to conduct on the ground," Price said, when asked if the worsening security situation was hampering diplomacy.

  • Six EU countries warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Six EU member states have warned the bloc's executive against halting deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers arriving in Europe despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country. The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have made sweeping gains in their campaign to defeat the government as U.S.-led foreign forces pull out. "Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU," Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece and Germany said in an Aug. 5 letter to the European Commission.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Tennis Player Wears Rainbow Gear After Using Antigay Slurs at Olympics

    Fabio Fognini blamed Tokyo's hot weather for his homophobic outbursts — but now he's sporting rainbows.

  • Why is the Taliban on such a winning streak, and can the tide be turned?

    A breathtaking run of battlefield success has put the Taliban in the ascendant and Afghan security forces on the back foot. Can they turn it around?

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Didn’t Dump All Chinese Stocks. Here’s What It Still Owns.

    The famous stock picker's actively managed ETFs recently dumped most of their holdings of Chinese shares.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • AT&T (T) CFO Updates Shareholders, Expects Growth to Continue

    AT&T (T) has been reorganizing its portfolio to better focus on its connectivity businesses.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.