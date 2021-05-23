Exclusive: Chinese bank executives know more about Jane Austen than I do, says Jane Austen Society president

Danielle Sheridan
·2 min read
Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles said he felt &#x002018;the heads of the British banks in China know virtually nothing about Chinese authors of similar stature&#x002019; to Jane Austen - Courtesy Everett Collection/Rex Features
Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles said he felt ‘the heads of the British banks in China know virtually nothing about Chinese authors of similar stature’ to Jane Austen - Courtesy Everett Collection/Rex Features

The president of the Jane Austen Society has said that, to his “great shame”, Chinese bank executives know more than him about the author.

Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, the chairman of the China British Business Council (CBBC), recently warned that relations between London and Beijing were at risk of being undermined because of the lack of knowledge the British have about China.

Speaking to the House of Lords international relations and defence committee last week, Sir Sherard mentioned the English writer’s popularity overseas while discussing the perceived “British ignorance of China”.

He said that while “China knows an enormous amount about us”, in comparison the UK “know so little about China and have forgotten so much of our history”.

Despite this, he said: “They like us, they want to engage with us. It's a matter of great shame to me that two of the three chief executives of the Chinese banks in London know more about Jane Austen than I do as President of the Jane Austen Society.

“And I venture to put to this committee that the heads of the British banks in China know virtually nothing about Chinese authors of similar stature.”

Sir Sherard added that there was “work to be done in redressing the balance of knowledge between our two countries”. The former diplomat said redressing the balance of knowledge was “something that the CBBC will be promoting in the months and years ahead”.

“We all know about America, or think we do,” he added. “We know very, very little, relatively, about the other great civilisation on the surface of this planet.”

Relations between Beijing and London have been fraught. Recently, China imposed sanctions on nine UK citizens, including five MPs and two peers, in retaliation for measures taken against Beijing by the UK Government for human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.

Sir Sherard also warned against an “anti-Chinese feeling” he believed existed in the UK and likened it to sentiment he saw while ambassador to Israel. He added that “some of the rhetoric, particularly in the other House of Parliament, may unintentionally and indirectly have contributed to the anti-Chinese feeling that is very damaging to both sides”.

