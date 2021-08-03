Exclusive: Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures - sources

Clara Denina and Melanie Burton
·5 min read

By Clara Denina and Melanie Burton

LONDON/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Financial firms including British insurer Prudential, lenders Citi and HSBC and BlackRock Real Assets are devising plans to speed the closure of Asia's coal-fired power plants in order to lower the biggest source of carbon emissions, five people with knowledge of the initiative said.

The novel proposal, which includes the Asian Development Bank (ADB), offers a potentially workable model and early talks with Asian governments and multilateral banks are promising, the sources told Reuters.

The group plans to create public-private partnerships to buy out the plants and wind them down within 15 years, far sooner than their usual life, giving workers time to retire or find new jobs and allowing countries to shift to renewable energy sources.

It aims to have a model ready for the COP26 climate conference which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

The initiative comes as commercial and development banks, under pressure from large investors, pull back from financing new power plants in order to meet climate targets.

An ADB executive told Reuters that a first purchase under the proposed scheme, which will comprise a mix of equity, debt and concessional finance, could come as soon as next year.

"If you can come up with an orderly way to replace those plants sooner and retire them sooner, but not overnight, that opens up a more predictable, massively bigger space for renewables," Donald Kanak, chairman of Prudential's Insurance Growth Markets, told Reuters.

Coal-fired power accounts for about a fifth of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, making it the biggest polluter.

The proposed mechanism entails raising low cost, blended finance which would be used for a carbon reduction facility, while a separate facility would fund renewable incentives.

HSBC declined to comment on the plan.

Finding a way for developing nations in Asia, which has the world's newest fleet of coal plants and more under construction, to make the most of the billions already spent and switch to renewables has proved a major challenge.

The International Energy Agency expects global coal demand to rise 4.5% in 2021, with Asia making up 80% of that growth.

Meanwhile, the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is calling for a drop in coal-fired electricity from 38% to 9% of global generation by 2030 and to 0.6% by 2050.

MAKING IT VIABLE

The proposed carbon reduction facility would buy and operate coal-fired power plants, at a lower cost of capital than is available to commercial plants, allowing them to run at a wider margin but for less time in order to generate similar returns.

The cash flow would repay debt and investors.

The other facility would be used to jump start investments in renewables and storage to take over the energy load from the plants as it grows, attracting finance on its own.

Illustration of Energy Transition Mechanism https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/znpnednywvl/ETM2.png

The model is already familiar to infrastructure investors who rely on blended finance in so-called public-private deals, backed by government-financed institutions.

In this case, development banks would take the biggest risk by agreeing to take first loss as holders of junior debt as well as accepting a lower return, according to the proposal.

"To make this viable on more than one or two plants, you've got to get private investors," Michael Paulus, head of Citi's Asia-Pacific public sector group, who is involved in the initiative, told Reuters.

"There are some who are interested but they are not going to do it for free. They may not need a normal return of 10-12%, they may do it for less. But they are not going to accept 1 or 2%. We are trying to figure out some way to make this work."

The framework has already been presented to ASEAN finance ministers, the European Commission and European development officials, Kanak, who co-chairs the ASEAN Hub of the Sustainable Development Investment Partnership, said.

Details still to be finalised include ways to encourage coal plant owners to sell, what to do with the plants once they are retired, any rehabilitation requirements, and what role if any carbon credits may play.

The firms aim to attract finance and other commitments at COP26, when governments will be asked to commit to more ambitious emissions targets and increase financing for countries most vulnerable to climate change.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has re-entered the Paris climate accord and is pushing for ambitious reductions of carbon emissions, while in July, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the heads of major development banks, including ADB and the World Bank, to devise plans to mobilize more capital to fight climate change and support emission cuts.

A Treasury official told Reuters that the plans for coal plant retirement are among the types of projects that Yellen wants banks to pursue, adding the administration is "interested in accelerating coal transitions" to tackle the climate crisis.

ASIA STEPS

As part of the group's proposal, the ADB has allocated around $1.7 million for feasibility studies covering Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam, to estimate the costs of early closure, which assets could be acquired, and engage with governments and other stakeholders.

"We would like to do the first (coal plant) acquisition in 2022," ADB Vice President Ahmed M. Saeed told Reuters, adding the mechanism could be scaled up and used as a template for other regions, if successful. It is already in discussions about extending this work to other countries in Asia, he added.

To retire 50% of a country's capacity early at $1 million-$1.8 million per megawatt suggests Indonesia would require a total facility of roughly $16-$29 billion, while Philippines would be about $5-$9 billion and Vietnam around $9-$17 billion, according to estimates by Prudential's Kanak.

One challenge that needs to be tackled is the potential risk of moral hazard, said Nick Robins, a London School of Economics sustainable finance professor.

"There's a longstanding principle that the polluter should pay. We need to make absolutely sure that we are not paying the polluter, but rather paying for accelerated transition," he said.

(Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Amran Abocar and Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Steadies as Investors Size Up Delta’s Threat to Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied above $71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% higher after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in the world’s biggest crude market China. Among moves this week, residents in the capital, Beijing, were advised not t

  • Nuclear Plants to Get $6 Billion Lifeline in Infrastructure Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Struggling nuclear power reactors would get a $6 billion lifeline under the bipartisan infrastructure bill heading for a vote in the U.S. Senate -- a move supported by the Biden administration, but opposed by some environmentalists.A program to evaluate nuclear reactors that are at risk of being shut down and provide them with aid would be created within the Energy Department under terms of the $550 billion, bipartisan infrastructure package.The senators negotiating the package co

  • Uber, Lyft seen boosted by return of riders, but driver shortage, stubborn virus cloud outlook

    Ride hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc promised Wall Street they would be back on the road to profitability and growth by the time they reported second-quarter results this week, thanks to cost-cutting done to survive the pandemic. Now, concerns over an ongoing driver shortage and the spreading Delta variant are clouding the outlook for making good on achieving profitable operations this year. Uber has been moving to expand into goods and meal delivery to reduce dependence on rides.

  • Senator Toomey Calls Text of Current Crypto Tax Proposal ‘Unworkable’

    The Pennsylvania Republican said that tax reporting requirements in the cryptocurrency tax make the bill unworkable.

  • Peru’s Finance Minister May Calm Markets But Challenges Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Peru President Pedro Castillo’s decision to install a former World Bank economist as finance minister may ease the pain in one of the world’s worst-performing markets but challenges still lie ahead, according to two of the nation’s former finance heads.Pedro Francke was sworn in late Friday following a delay that unnerved investors. By then, the sol had already dipped to a record low an

  • Dow stages 360-point U-turn and stocks end mostly lower as investors point to worries about COVID’s delta variant

    U.S. stock indexes relinquish solid gains Monday and stocks end mostly lower as persistent concerns about the spread of the COVID-19's delta variant create an excuse for modest selling in the first trading day for equity markets in August.

  • It could be a big week for bitcoin. Here’s what could decide it, says strategist.

    August is starting out promising for some investors, with global stocks on the rise. Bitcoin has also stirred to life. Here's what our call of the day sees ahead for the crypto.

  • Toyota will re-release spare parts for the 40-Series Land Cruiser

    Toyota will help enthusiasts keep classic Land Cruiser models on the road by re-releasing a number of rare parts that are no longer in production. Often called FJ40, the 40-Series Land Cruiser built from 1960 to 1984 wasn't the first Toyota off-roader (it had several predecessors) but it's the one that's mostly fondly remembered in 2021. As values rise, genuine parts are getting difficult to come by, and the quality of aftermarket bits varies greatly.

  • Oil ends more than 3% lower after weaker China, U.S. economic readings

    Oil futures start August on a down note Monday, under heavy pressure after disappointing data on activity in China and the U.S., worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and rising output by OPEC+ producers.

  • Dollar on back foot vs safe-haven peers as Delta virus spreads

    The dollar was on the back foot against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday after soft U.S. manufacturing data and rising concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant prompted traders to wind back bets on a strong economic recovery. The dollar traded at 109.34 yen, near its July 19 low of 109.07, which was its lowest level since late May. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar traded at 0.9054 franc, having hit a 1-1/2-month low of 0.9038 in the previous session. The U.S. yield dropped on Monday shortly after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month.

  • Celsius CEO still sees Bitcoin finishing the year between $140-160K

    Celsisus CEO Alex Mashinsky joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in cryptocurrency and why he believes Bitcoin's value will more than triple to end the year.&nbsp;

  • China Traders Add to Easing Bets as Economic Prospects Dim

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are boosting wagers on another round of policy easing in China after a key factory gauge fell in July and virus cases spiked.Benchmark bond yields and an indicator of future rates are both at one-year lows as bets swell in both the rates and derivatives markets. A Politburo meeting last week added fuel to the speculation, with top leaders vowing to keep liquidity ample.“Moderating activity and a likely targeted policy approach mean that a further cut in the reserve-requi

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

    Iran on Sunday issued a formal denial that it was behind the major Thursday night drone attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off Oman

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • Lawmaker Who Survived Jonestown Massacre Compares Trump To Jim Jones

    Trump spins "destructive" narratives to lost souls, says Rep. Jackie Speier.

  • As Florida COVID Cases Spike, Miami Beach Mayor Says Gov. Ron DeSantis is Leading State 'Off a Cliff'

    "I'm the mayor of a hospitality town, I think most people coming here would rather be in a place that they feel safer than a place that they feel like they may be getting, you know, the virus," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • How South Korea's migrant wives are breaking the glass ceiling

    Many arrived not knowing the language, but are now carving out a significant place in society.