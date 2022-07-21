Exclusive: Citi, Raiffeisen, other foreign banks seek staff in Russia as they struggle to exit

The logo of Raiffeisen Bank International is seen on their headquarters in Vienna
·3 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian divisions of foreign banks, such as Citi and Raiffeisen Bank International, have started looking for staff this month after Russian authorities moved to block them exiting the country, industry sources and a recruiting company said.

Russia's move to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 prompted Western banks in Moscow to remove foreign nationals from senior positions and study ways to exit the Russian market.

But escalating sanctions have restricted their options, industry sources said.

The central bank has resisted domestic calls to take over the running of foreign banks' local businesses, sources with direct knowledge of the matter have told Reuters, concerned in part that this could prompt depositors to pull out funds.

Last week, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said Russia would block the sale of foreign banks' Russian businesses while Russian banks abroad cannot function normally.

As a result, foreign banks have started trying to fill vacancies that opened up when staff left suddenly earlier in the year.

One banking source said that foreign banks started hiring people after they realised they would not be able to exit Russia easily.

From April to June, banks with foreign roots had few vacancies open in Russia, but in July the situation changed, Headhunter, one of Russia's top recruitment companies, told Reuters.

Raiffeisen Bank posted 276 job openings in Russia in July, while Citi was looking for candidates to fill 84 vacancies in Russia, Headhunter, or www.hh.ru, said.

Citigroup declined to comment. The bank, which disclosed an exposure of $8.4 billion to Russia as of the second quarter, has said it was exploring all options to exit its consumer and commercial banking business in the country.

Raiffeisen did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

'SIGH OF RELIEF'

After Moiseev's comments, staff at foreign banks in Russia "breathed a sigh of relief" as many had feared losing their jobs if foreign banks' decided to wind down Russian operations, a source at one foreign bank in Moscow told Reuters.

"The vacancies that have opened are related to the fact that many employees left Russia after Feb. 24. They just stood up, resigned and fled on a wave of panic. So there are vacancies that need to be filled," the source said.

"There have been no signals to expand business."

Foreign banks accounted for 11% of total Russian banking capital at the end of 2021, the latest Russian central bank data shows. The central bank has said it treats foreign banks' units equally with domestic players, particularly in terms of regulation.

The Russian business of Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International was looking for a manager in Moscow to service corporate clients in mid-July, based on online job adverts seen by Reuters.

Citibank Russia, part of Citigroup, was looking for a credit manager with a monthly income of up to 200,000 roubles ($3,609) and a junior expert with a monthly salary starting from 85,000 roubles, based on online recruitment adverts.

Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo's Russian business was looking for experts in client services as well as in foreign currency settlements, online job adverts showed.

UniCredit Bank Russia, part of UniCredit Group, which has been searching for a buyer for its Russian business, had 10 vacancies related to IT, based on the hh.ru website.

Intesa and UniCredit did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

In April, French bank Societe Generale became the first foreign lender to quit Russia after Feb. 24, selling its Rosbank unit to Interros Capital, a firm linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin.

($1 = 55.4180 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Polymetal to ramp up Asia sales as revenue slides

    Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal aims to ramp up sales to Asia, it said on Thursday as it reported second-quarter revenue down 36% at $433 million owing to sanctions-hit sales and rising stockpiles. London-listed Polymetal is considering disposing of its Russian assets to focus on operations in Kazakhstan in the face of Western sanctions against Russia, it said this week. "International sanctions against Russia continue to have a material impact on sales, procurement and logistics," Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis said in a statement.

  • Who’s backing whom in the Conservative leadership race?

    The countdown to the final has begun in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party – and Britain’s new prime minister.

  • Turkey Maps Out Path to End Cheap Money Era: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownTurkey has managed to push up the cost of money without budging on its ultra-loose monetary policy, taking a roundabout approach that the central bank belie

  • Earnings: It will be 'key to listen to the forward guidance' in the second quarter, strategist says

    Sonali Pier, PIMCO managing director and portfolio manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine the outlook on earnings amid the market's current relief rally and the benefits of a strengthening U.S. dollar.

  • Malaysia Airlines nears deal for Airbus A330neos - sources

    FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) -Malaysia Airlines is nearing a deal for Airbus SE A330neos to replace its fleet of 21 earlier-model A330s, two sources familiar with the matter said. Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Izham Ismail said last month that the carrier was looking to make a decision on a one-for-one replacement of its A330 fleet by mid to late July. Malaysia Airlines has A330s and A350s in its fleet and had placed a provisional order for Boeing Co 787s in 2017 but let the deal lapse.

  • TikTok's genius kitchen hack drastically increases you counter space

    This viral stovetop work surface product can help increase your kitchen’s counter space for your next culinary adventure.

  • Italy Thrown Into Chaos as Draghi Prepares to Resign as Premier

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi told lawmakers that he would meet with the Italian president Thursday morning, when it’s expected he’ll offer his resignation. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks Down“

  • Russia Recruits North Koreans to Rebuild Occupied Donbas

    North Korean workers will aid Russia in reconstructing occupied Donbas in eastern Ukraine, the Russian ambassador to Pyongyang said Monday.

  • President Biden announces climate executive action

    President Biden announced executive actions to combat climate change on Wednesday. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano break down the signficance of the newly unveiled measures with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.

  • Trains in the U.K. delayed after fire melts signaling at level crossing

    A wildfire caused by the U.K.'s current heat wave melted signaling equipment and damaged tracks at a level crossing, causing disruption to a main line train route on Wednesday.

  • A Russian gas cutoff would send Europe into recession unless nations around the world pooled their dwindling supplies together, IMF says

    Under a best-case scenario, the EU's economy would contract by 0.4%, but shrink by more than 2% in a worst-case scenario, the IMF said.

  • CDC panel recommends Novavax: How it differs from other vaccines

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted to recommend Novavax's two-dose Covid vaccine for adults. NBC News' Dr. John Torres explains how the vaccine works differently from other available Covid shots.

  • Reznikov announces results of Ramstein-4: new commitments on land, sea and air

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY, 21:58 During the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, known as Ramstein, Ukraine's partners agreed on new commitments regarding the supply of weapons and ammunition, and the training of Ukrainian fighters.

  • How COVID-19 symptoms are changing

    COVID symptoms differed between the Omicron and Delta variants, a U.K. study found. Here's how symptoms are changing.

  • Taco Bell sued after a Dallas store manager allegedly attacked 2 customers with scalding water

    Two Taco Bell customers say they sustained serious burns when a manager at a Dallas store poured scalding water on them as they complained about an incomplete

  • Zipmex pauses withdrawals “until further notice”

    Zipmex, a digital assets exchange with operations in Singapore, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand, said on Twitter that it “would be pausing withdrawals until further notice.” The Singapore-headquartered company cited a “combination of circumstances beyond our control including volatile market conditions, and the resulting financial difficulties of our key business partners.” Due to a combination of circumstances beyond our control including volatile market conditions, and the resulting financial difficulties of our key business partners, to maintain the integrity of our platform, we would be pausing withdrawals until further notice.

  • EXPLAINER: Foot-and-mouth disease and the efforts to stop it

    Thousands of cattle are covered in blisters from highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia, sounding the alarm for the country, its Southeast Asian neighbors and Australia. Indonesia is now taking measures to curb the spread of the disease. Australia has offered assistance in hopes of preventing the disease and its economic and environmental consequences from crossing its borders.

  • Fidgeting Putin kept waiting for Erdogan ahead of talks

    Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for 50 seconds by Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of talks in Tehran on Tuesday, prompting Turkish media to draw parallels with Putin making him and other leaders stand by in the past. The meeting in Iran was Putin's first with a NATO alliance leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. A video released by the Turkish presidency showed Putin standing in front of his chair and the nations' two flags, his hands clasped, mouth twitching and his stance shifting before Erdogan appears.

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • Russell Laffitte, Murdaugh’s friend and ex-Hampton banker, indicted by federal grand jury

    A federal grand jury has been investigating fraud allegations concerning Palmetto State Bank’s former CEO Russell Laffitte for months. On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted him.