Exclusive: Coming bill would allow U.S. news publishers to team up when negotiating with Facebook, Google

Exclusive: Coming bill would allow U.S. news publishers to team up when negotiating with Facebook, Google

Diane Bartz and Helen Coster
By Diane Bartz and Helen Coster

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bipartisan members of Congress plan to introduce a bill in coming weeks to make it easier for smaller news organizations to negotiate with Big Tech platforms, said Rep. Ken Buck, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.

Buck, who was named the ranking member this month, told Reuters on Thursday the panel would bring out a series of antitrust bills and the first one in the coming weeks would allow smaller news organizations to negotiate collectively with Facebook and Alphabet's Google.

Social media companies use news to attract customers and have been accused by news publishers of not sharing enough advertising revenue with them. The legislation could boost sales in the struggling news business.

The U.S. bill would be introduced at a time when Australia is in a pitched battle with Facebook. The social media giant blocked news feeds and other pages - including those of charities, and health and emergency services - as part of a dispute over a proposed law that would require it and Google to pay news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or agree on a price through arbitration.

While Facebook has fought publishers, Google has struck deals with them in France, Australia and other countries.

Google announced this week that it had agreed to a global deal with News Corp that involved "significant payments" to the news organization, in one of the most extensive deals of its kind.

Smaller publishers using Google's ad sales technology have for years griped about their bigger competitors getting more favorable revenue-sharing deals from the search giant.

The news industry is undeniably struggling, with employment at U.S. newspapers down by half since 2008 amid tumbling advertising revenue and changing media habits, according to data from Pew Research.

Buck said the expected legislation would be similar to a 2019 bill co-sponsored by panel chair Rep. David Cicilline which would have allowed small publishers to band together to negotiate with big gatekeepers like Facebook and Google without facing antitrust scrutiny.

Facebook, Google and Cicilline's office did not respond to requests for comment after working hours.

That bill specified that only small publishers could take advantage of the group negotiation.

"What publishers have experienced is that platforms go to them one by one, make them sign NDAs and try to optimize per publisher without publishers being able to compare notes," said David Chavern, president and chief executive officer of the News Media Alliance, an industry trade group that is promoting the bill.

“Big national publishers probably have the capacity to get their own deals. If you look at smaller publishers, the only way to get some fair value is if they act together."

In October, the antitrust subcommittee's majority report detailed abuses by tech giants such as Google and Facebook. In his own report, Buck and three fellow Republicans expressed interest in some changes in antitrust law aimed at strengthening enforcers.

Buck said he wanted the focus to remain on the tech giants. "The biggest threat to the free market economy is big tech and it (potential legislation) should be fairly tightly focused on that," he said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Helen Coster in New York; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Ca.; Editing by Chris Sanders and Lincoln Feast.)

    The first dose of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine could be highly efficacious against COVID-19, a study has found — fueling debate over delaying the second dose to stretch supplies, Reuters reported Thursday. What Happened: The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine could be 85% effective, according to a study of healthcare workers at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center, Reuters noted. Research in Canada — based on documents submitted by Pfizer to the United States Food and Drug Administration found that the first dose provides 92.6% efficacy, Reuters reported separately. The Canadian researchers suggested that the second dose be delayed to maximize the vaccine’s distribution. The Israeli medical facility said there was an 85% reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 among the 7,214 staff members that received their first shot in January. The overall reduction in infections, which includes asymptomatic cases was 75%. Why It Matters: The Sheba study was conducted on a “mostly young and healthy” cohort, as per Sheba epidemiologist Gili Regev-Yochay. British authorities have lengthened the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 12 weeks. Sheba found a 95% efficacy for the Pfizer vaccine in a two-dose regimen given 21 days apart, as per Reuters. Pfizer said that alternative dosing schedules have not been evaluated and the decisions are at the discretion of the health authorities. Price Action: Pfizer shares closed 0.95% lower at $34.56 on Thursday. On the same day, BioNTech shares closed 0.8% lower at $112.65 and fell 0.58% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Could Be Near But The Company Is Low On Supply See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJohnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Could Be Near But The Company Is Low On SupplyJohnson & Johnson Seeks US Emergency Approval For Single Dose COVID-19 Vaccine© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.