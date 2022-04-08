The Exclusive Company announces plans to close all locations after 66 years of business

Kelli Arseneau, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read
The Exclusive Company carries thousands of vinyl LP albums at the store on Dousman Street in Green Bay.
After 66 years of operation, The Exclusive Company, a Wisconsin-based record store chain, will close all its locations in the coming months.

The company made the announcement Thursday evening on its website and Facebook. The closure of the stores comes about five months after the death of owner and founder James Giombetti, better known as "Mr. G."

"With the passing of Mr. G, we have lost not only the 'voice' of The Exclusive Company but its very soul. Mr. G was The Exclusive Company and The Exclusive Company was Mr. G. Sadly and simply, The Exclusive Company cannot, and should not, go on one without the other," the announcement read.

The Exclusive Company, which claims to be "America's oldest full-line independent record store," has been widely recognized by Wisconsinites for Mr. G's signature catchphrase, "Say it with me," that marked the end of the company's TV and radio advertisements.

Giombetti first opened The Exclusive Company in 1956 in West Bend. Before that, he sold records at flea markets and out of the trunk of his car. The Exclusive Company grew to six other locations, in Milwaukee, Appleton, Green Bay, Greenfield, Oshkosh and Janesville.

Earlier this week, The Exclusive Company's original West Bend location shut its doors and reopened under new ownership, now called Beat Goes On Records & More. In March, the record store chain announced plans to close its Milwaukee location, and its Janesville location closed in February.

Some of The Exclusive Company's locations, like the store in West Bend, will continue under new ownership as locally owned independent record stores, the company said in its announcement.

The company will share a schedule of when each store will close in the coming days. Each record store location will be selling its entire inventory.

The remaining stores in Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Milwaukee and Greenfield will participate in the annual Record Store Day celebration one last time April 23, the company said in its announcement.

"As we prepare for the end of The Exclusive Company’s era in the Wisconsin music industry, we invite you all to help us remember and honor Mr. G’s life and legacy by stopping in to reminisce, share a story, or simply say goodbye," the announcement read.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Exclusive Company announces it will close all Wisconsin locations

