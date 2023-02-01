Exclusive-Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 explores sale -sources

Milana Vinn
·1 min read

By Milana Vinn

(Reuters) - Rapid7 Inc, the cybersecurity firm that hired Twitter Inc whistleblower Peiter Zatko last month, is exploring options that include a possible sale after attracting acquisition interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Boston-based company is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc as it considers approaches from parties that include private equity firms, the sources said.

The discussions are at an early stage and no deal is certain, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Rapid7 spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment.

Shares of Rapid7, which has a market value of about $2.4 billion, have dropped nearly 60% over the past year amid a broader sell-off in technology stocks and concerns about the company's competitive position.

Rapid7 specializes in so-called vulnerability management, providing software tools and services that help businesses assess and monitor security risks. It has been forced to compete harder for its business as corporate clients cut down on spending amid concerns about an economic slowdown.

Rapid7 said last month it had hired Zatko, a former hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing in January 2022, as a part-time consultant. Zatko's claims about Twitter's security flaws and lack of control over spam bots were seized on by Elon Musk last year in his unsuccessful bid to pull out of his $44-billion acquisition of Twitter.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Anirban Sen and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Air Force orders 15 more KC-46 tankers from Boeing

    The tanker was approved for combat operations in the fall after several development delays that have racked up around $5.6 billion in cost overruns for Boeing.

  • Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother expected at Tyre Nichols funeral

    Vice President Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother are expected to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by police officers at a traffic stop. His death has sparked a national outcry among officials and protests calling for police reform. The…

  • Boeing wins contract for 15 more KC-46 tankers

    The Boeing Co. has been awarded $2.3 billion from the U.S. Air Force for another 15 KC-46 tankers. The award marks the program’s ninth production lot and puts Boeing (NYSE: BA) on contract for 128 Pegasus refueling aircraft with the service. The company said in a press release that 68 have been delivered to date to the Air Force.

  • Biden cooperating with federal search for classified documents at Delaware beach house -statement

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is conducting a planned search of Joe Biden's Delaware beach house with the president's cooperation, his lawyer said on Wednesday. "We agreed to cooperate," Biden's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said in a statement, saying more information would be released after the search was concluded. The Justice Department has previously searched the Democratic president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and an office space he had used.

  • About 18 million college students got a financial boost from Biden's COVID-19 rescue law

    Some 450,000 students attending HBCUs and 8 million students at minority-serving institutions received aid from Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

  • Brazil authorities probe Amazon ties to capital attacks

    On the edge of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, the Rovaris family is a symbol of a pioneering success story. Now, the family’s scion, Atilio Rovaris, is being investigated in the sprawling criminal probe into how supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro tried to subvert Brazil’s democracy when they blocked highways right after the election and temporarily took over several government buildings in the capital of Brasilia in early January. Bolsonaro lost October's election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a result that many Bolsonaro supporters don't accept.

  • Latest Ukraine Aid Package Provides $1.7 Billion Directly To Defense Contractors

    The latest round of U.S. military aid to Ukraine provides a $1.725 billion boost to defense stocks like Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics.

  • Fed likely to deliver small rate hike but keep anti-inflation tilt

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, setting aside the rapid hikes used last year to curb a surge in inflation in favor of a more stepwise hunt for a stopping point. The expected increase would set the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.50%-4.75% range, the highest since November 2007, when the economy was on the eve of what would prove to be a long and deep recession. Policymakers hope to avoid that sort of outcome this time, and economic data since their last policy meeting in December generally has moved in the right direction: Inflation is slowing under the impact of higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions, while the economy continues to grow and create jobs.

  • Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

    New Mexico prosecutors have charged Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust."

  • Feds move to crack down on ‘excessive’ credit-card late fees

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says its proposals could reduce late fees charged by credit-card providers by as much as $9 billion a year.

  • AMD revenue beats targets, Wall St relieved after Intel's grim outlook

    (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday posted revenue that beat Wall Street targets and said it expected business to improve in the second half, enthusing investors who saw the company gaining on rival Intel. Recent earnings reports for both Intel and AMD show the once fast growing data center business will be more challenging for all chip makers as companies adjust their spending. "AMD remained resilient and even made gains in their datacenter chips...against Intel," said Wayne Lam analyst at CCS Insight.

  • U.S. job openings rise in December to 11 million

    U.S. job openings rose to 11 million in December, a sign the American labor market remains hot and a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool it off. The Labor Department said Wednesday that openings were up from 10.4 million in November. The American job market has been surprisingly resilient throughout this period of economic uncertainty.

  • George Santos turns on reporter after she asks him to apologise to voters for lying

    OAN correspondent Caitlin Sinclair interviewed Rep. George Santos about lies he told to help his 2022 campaign. Source: One America News

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory

    The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors flocked to utility stocks in 2022 in search of some semblance of safety. Utility […]

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.