Exclusive: 'Dancing With the Stars' pros talk season 29, Tyra Banks, COVID-19 and more

With "Dancing With the Stars" season 29 just weeks away, "Good Morning America" caught up with all 14 pros to chat exclusively about this season of firsts.

The most notable first is the show welcoming its first Black female pro in Britt Stewart -- a responsibility she does not take lightly.

"I am extremely honored and I honestly get a little emotional talking about it every time," Stewart, speaking for the first time since her casting, told "GMA" chief meteorologist -- and former "DWTS" contestant -- Ginger Zee. "I think there's a lot of power in representation and seeing someone that looks like yourself in a specific position."

"It gives all little Black girls ... that feel like they don't have that representation something to look at and something to reach for," she added. "I'm so honored that 'DWTS' celebrates diversity and this is just really a stepping stone to really express everything and bring light to the world and to television."

Another first will be supermodel Tyra Banks taking over as host, replacing Tom Bergeron, who hosted since the series began in 2005, and Erin Andrews, who joined as co-host in 2014. Banks is the first Black female host -- and solo host -- in the franchise's history.

"I can't wait to meet her," Emma Slater said of the "America's Next Top Model" creator.

"We had a little tea party via Zoom yesterday and she's got some great ideas, so it's going to be interesting and fun," Sasha Farber added.

The married pros -- including Slater and Farber -- will also be quarantined away from their respective spouse throughout the season. This new rule aims to prevent the eliminations of two pros and their celebrity partners should one get sick.

Other couples affected by this precaution include Jenna Johnson and husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy as well as Pasha Pashkov and wife Daniella Karagach, a fellow first-time pro like Stewart.

Cheryl Burke, a staple of "DWTS," expressed her excitement to be taking part in a season filled with so many firsts.

"No one's done this," the two-time winner said. "I just think it's going to be a whole new show, so I'm just excited to be a part of something that feels new and has to be new."

"There's no other choice here and I think change is a great thing," Burke noted. "There's so much amazing energy already -- even via Zoom."

As for how everyone else feels to get to work after months in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reigning champ Alan Bersten summed it up nicely.

"I think we're all ready to get back, if I can speak for everyone," Bersten -- who won last season with former "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown -- said.

He continued, "I'm so ready to get back in the ballroom and dance a little bit. I've been cooped up in my apartment for God knows how long -- it feels like an eternity -- and I've been dancing by myself."

