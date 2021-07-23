Exclusive-Democrats may scrap matching funds from infrastructure bill over wage issue

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy from the White House in Washington
Jarrett Renshaw and Susan Cornwell
·2 min read

By Jarrett Renshaw and Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats are threatening to scrap plans to create an infrastructure bank in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending bill after Republicans opposed a provision intended to lift workers' wages, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

A decision to remove funding for the bank would be aimed at resolving a logjam over U.S. President Joe Biden's top legislative initiative, as lawmakers scramble to finalize key details of the plan ahead of the Senate's typical August recess.

The group of bipartisan lawmakers seeking to hammer out Biden's infrastructure bill want to include $20 billion for a newly created infrastructure bank that would attract investment through private-public partnerships.

But Republicans will not agree to the funding unless the bill is stripped of requirements to follow the Davis-Bacon Act, a decades-old law requiring contractors to pay prevailing wages, typically higher levels secured by unions.

A White House spokesman declined to comment.

The $20 billion in funding would attract significantly more from the private sector and could be used to pay for green energy projects, such as wind and solar, that the administration is counting on to help curb climate change and meet Biden's net-zero carbon targets.

While most of the bipartisan spending bill would come under the Davis-Bacon Act, Republicans are reluctant to make wage laws apply to private companies, even when they are relying on public financing.

Democrats, who are closely tied to large labor unions, also want prevailing wage laws to apply to high-speed broadband contractors, but that also faces Republican opposition.

If the funding falls out of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats could add it back in to their multi-trillion spending package that they hope to pass later along party lines. But the lengthy negotiations are also drawing consternation from progressive Democrats who worry that key policies are being jettisoned or watered down.

Lawmakers are hoping to hold a procedural vote as soon as Monday that will allow the bipartisan bill to move forward. Other key issues remain unresolved heading into the weekend, including a disagreement over how much funding would be allocated to public transit.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia and Susan Cornwell in WashingtonEditing by Trevor Hunnicutt and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GOP nixes debate on Biden's infrastructure plans

    MCCONNELL “Around here, we typically write the bills before we vote on them.” U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a move to open debate on Wednesday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure - a top priority for Democratic President Joe Biden, but the chamber was poised to take it up again as early as Monday. Republicans objected to opening debate on the bill because it was not yet written, though it is not unusual for the chamber to vote on a skeleton "shell" bill to move the legislative process along. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. MCCONNELL: “There’s no outcome yet. No bipartisan agreement. No text. Nothing for the Congressional Budget Office to evaluate, and certainly nothing on which to vote. Not yet... Around here, we typically write the bills before we vote on them. That’s the custom. Of course, here in the Senate, a failed cloture vote does not mean no forever.” Fifty-one senators voted against opening debate after Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer changed his vote to "no" from "yes" at the last minute, saying that would allow him under Senate rules to move to reconsider the vote at a future time. Earlier on Wednesday, Schumer cited a Moody’s report that said robust infrastructure investment would “lift productivity and labor force growth.” SCHUMER: “I hope my colleagues are listening to those benefits. Long-term economic growth, easing inflation pressures, lifting productivity, strengthening the labor force, reducing income inequality.” Senator Rob Portman, the leading Republican in the bipartisan group that developed the plan, said 11 Republicans signed a letter to Schumer telling him they would be willing to vote "yes" as soon as next week. Asked if an agreement will be reached on the bill during a visit to an electrician training facility in Cincinatti, President Biden struck a positive note: BIDEN: “Yes, we will.”

  • Teenage boy who climbed into Louisiana home to see a girl fatally shoots her father

    Gunfire was exchanged after the boy was found hiding in a closet

  • Another 2.2 million stimulus checks just went out — and it’s a great reminder to file your taxes, and ex-CEO of social media startup admits duping investors by claiming company had ‘Shark Tank’ backing

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Hi there, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories:More than 1 in 10 Americans invested in crypto this year — here’s how they differ from stock market investors ‘Cryptocurrencies are opening up investing opportunities for more diverse investors.

  • China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile

    Chilean authorities said on Friday that China's Sinovac had begun evaluating potential sites for the construction of a vaccine plant in Chile that could begin producing doses of the Chinese shot as early as the first half of 2022. Chile, a global leader in vaccinating its citizens against the coronavirus, has leaned heavily on the Sinovac vaccine in its fast-paced mass vaccination program. A delegation of executives from Sinovac this week visited potential sites for the factory near the capital Santiago and in Chile's northern desert.

  • What happens now after Senate Republicans block bipartisan infrastructure bill?

    As Part of President Biden's economic plan, the legislation aims to provide about $3.5 trillion to build roads, bridges, railways and broadband.

  • Countdown to the Playoffs

    Last week’s 90/1 win by Aric Almirola in the Foxwood Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire has us wondering which other dark horses could win. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Gov defends agency's vaccine chief firing, outreach rollback

    Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday came out in full defense of his administration’s firing of the state’s vaccination chief and rollback of outreach for childhood vaccines, both of which have sparked national scrutiny over Tennessee’s inoculation efforts against COVID-19. Lee’s comment marks the first time he has weighed in publicly on the firing last week of then-vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus, who has repeatedly said she was terminated to appease some GOP lawmakers who were outraged over state outreach for COVID-19 vaccinations to minors.

  • Another 2.2 million stimulus checks just went out — and it’s a great reminder to file your taxes

    There are benefits to filing a return with the IRS, even if you don't make enough money to owe taxes.

  • Progressive House Democrats threaten bipartisan infrastructure deal

    Some progressive House Democrats — and potentially 20 members of the pivotal Transportation and Infrastructure Committee — are signaling they'll vote against the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.Why it matters: With just three Democratic votes to spare, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden must seriously consider every possible House defection if they hope to pass the Senate package.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Senate Infrastructure Deal Inches Forward on Medicare Agreement

    Jul.23 -- Progress has been made by a bipartisan group of Senators on a $579 billion infrastructure deal, with details of the bill not expected to be released until Monday. Bloomberg Government’s Emily Wilkins has the details.

  • Democratic bill would suspend Section 230 protections when social networks boost anti-vax conspiracies

    Two Democratic senators introduced a bill Thursday that would strip away the liability shield that social media platforms hold dear when those companies boost anti-vaccine conspiracies and other kinds of health misinformation. The Health Misinformation Act, introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), would create a new carveout in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to hold platforms liable for algorithmically promoted health misinformation and conspiracies.

  • White House silent a week after Biden promised an answer on lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions in 'next several days'

    The White House opted again on Friday against giving an update on lifting coronavirus travel restrictions for non-United States citizens more than a week after President Joe Biden promised during his bilateral press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver an answer on the topic in the "next several days."

  • Azerbaijan jails 13 Armenian military personnel for six years -court

    An Azerbaijan court late on Thursday sentenced 13 members of Armenia's armed forces to six years in prison, finding them guilty of illegally crossing the border, weapons possession and terrorism offences. Armenia had no immediate reaction to the sentencing. Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a six-week war last year in which Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had long controlled in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

  • US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is coming to Disrupt

    At the center — at least in the United States — sits Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The small-town mayor in Indiana turned presidential candidate and now cabinet member under the Biden administration oversees public transport, highway safety and nascent technologies like autonomous vehicles. At Disrupt 2021, Secretary Buttigieg will join us for a fireside chat where we'll dig into some of the thorniest questions around transportation and how to ensure that moving from Point A to Point B is a universal right, not a privilege.

  • Yellen turns up heat on Congress to tackle debt ceiling

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday turned up the pressure on Congress to tackle the debt limit, saying the pandemic has scrambled prior accounting tricks the government used to avoid default on its debts.

  • Democrats slam Mitch McConnell for taking economy 'hostage' by rallying GOP against extending US's ability to pay its bills on time

    Republicans previously supported raising the debt ceiling under President Trump. Now they're opposing it under Biden.

  • Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan tells GOP honesty is best 'medicine' for 2022

    Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says the 2022 midterm elections will be a “fight” for the heart of the Republican Party.

  • A Closer Look at the Tokyo Summer Olympics Uniform Controversies

    Several controversies involve racism, sexism and human rights violations.

  • George Soros funneled $1M to defund the police movement as violent crime continues to surge

    George Soros has provided financial support to an organization backing the defund the police movement as violent crimes surge across the country.

  • Biden rushing to stand up 'new national infrastructure' to prevent evictions after moratorium ends

    The Biden administration won't extend the expiring coronavirus eviction moratorium for a third time, but the White House says it's working with states and local governments to "develop a new national infrastructure" to provide rental aid and prevent evictions in the future once the moratorium expires.