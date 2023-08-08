Exclusive: District Attorney releases bodycam video of teen shot by beanbag

Prosecutors Tuesday released portions of body camera video and other documents that they say highlight concerns about how Austin police officers fired a “beanbag round” on a half-dressed, unarmed 15-year-old girl in a case that has fueled debate about use of the weapons.

Austin police on Friday halted the use of what they call “less lethal shotguns,” generally loaded with the munitions, amid what they said is an ongoing dialogue with Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza and other prosecutors about how and when they use the devices.

The District Attorney’s Office released a packet of information to the American-Statesman through a request under the Texas Public Information Act they also recently presented to city and police officials, including Chief Joe Chacon, that contained portions of the June 2021 incident.

Police had gone to the home to arrest the teen's brother, who was a suspect in a shooting 10 days earlier.

Prosecutors Tuesday released portions of body camera video and other documents that they say highlight concerns about how Austin police officers fired a “beanbag round” on a half-dressed, unarmed 15-year-old girl in a case that has fueled debate about use of the weapons.

The footage shows officers screaming at the teen, saying “Keep your hands up! You’re going to get impacted. Do you understand?”

“Walk backwards!” an officer commands before the sound of the shot a second later. The teen is heard screaming, to which another officer shouts, “Get on the ground! You’re going to get hit again!”

Additionally, the packet contained excerpts of reports by four officers at the scene describing what happened when police fired.

Officers wrote that the teen would not comply with commands to put her phone down as she was exiting her home and continued to place her hands behind her back and "manipulate" her waistband. Officers wrote that they had instructed the teen to walk backward "a common tactic utilized for subjects/situations that present a higher threat to officers."

Prosecutors Tuesday released portions of body camera video and other documents that they say highlight concerns about how Austin police officers fired a “beanbag round” on a half-dressed, unarmed 15-year-old girl in a case that has fueled debate about use of the weapons.

One officer noted, however, that he believed the teen was trying to put her phone in her waistband when police shot her with the munition.

The officers were not disciplined.

Garza has said that he is not presenting the case to a grand jury for review because the munition did not seriously hurt the teen, who was struck in her upper thigh. However, he said in a recent letter to Chacon that he believes that a grand jury could have charged the officers for crimes that include official oppression, aggravated assault and deadly conduct.

Story continues

He said he believes a grand jury could determine that officers used the weapon on the youth because she was not complying fast enough – not because she posed an immediate threat.

On Friday, Austin police chief of staff Robin Henderson notified the department to stop using the weapons immediately until conversations with prosecutors are resolved.

More: Austin settles with another injured protester bringing payout to $18.9 million

The weapons sparked controversy in the aftermath of the social justice protests of 2020 in which more than a dozen people said they were hurt by the rounds, some seriously.

The use of the devices prompted indictments against 19 police officers, most of which are still pending, and the city to settled lawsuits for nearly $19 million.

Prosecutors Tuesday released portions of body camera video and other documents that they say highlight concerns about how Austin police officers fired a “beanbag round” on a half-dressed, unarmed 15-year-old girl in a case that has fueled debate about use of the weapons.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Newly-released Austin police video shows teen shot by beanbag munition