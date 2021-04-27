Exclusive: Donald Trump discussed the Queen, vaccines and a 2024 presidential run with Nigel Farage

Jamie Johnson
·5 min read
Donald Trump and Nigel Farage in 2019 - Shealah Craighead / White House
Donald Trump is “thinking very, very hard” about running to be President in 2024 and is in “listening mode” at his home in Mar-a-Lago, where he met Nigel Farage on Monday evening.

In a half-an-hour sit down at the Palm Beach resort, the pair discussed the Queen and Prince Philip, Britain’s vaccine rollout and postal voting, in what the former Brexit party leader described as a “meeting of friends”.

Mr Trump “has got a massive decision to make” and is “thinking very, very hard,” Mr Farage told The Telegraph about a potential third run for the presidency.

At one point, Mr Farage told Mr Trump: “You’re the only guy that can do it. No-one has your charisma.”

Asked about the response, Mr Farage said: “He listened. He’s in a listening frame of mind.”

The 74-year-old expressed his unhappiness “at the way the last election was conducted” and now believes that the Democrats are “drifting to the left,” Mr Farage said.

Trump upset as Queen sat alone

In a wide-ranging conversation held in Mr Trump’s office, the former president was described as being “in a remarkably private mode, not a broadcast mode,” and expressed his concern for the Queen and his sorrow that she is “going through a really tough time,” following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

“His admiration for her is unrivalled with anybody else in the world,” said Mr Farage.

The Queen and Donald Trump - Karwai Tang/WireImage
“I don’t think he respects anybody else quite like he does the Queen.

“He loves the UK and he loves the Queen. He was concerned at the pictures of her being by herself, looking cut up.

“He reaffirmed his huge respect for what she does.”

When asked about Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Mr Trump said that his “views on Meghan are well known.”

Previously, he has stated that he is “not a fan” of the 39-year-old.

Brexit 'works'

But Mr Trump did heap praise on Boris Johnson and Britain’s vaccine programme.

He continues to wish Boris Johnson well. He was very excited to hear about the vaccine rollout in Britain compared to Europe, which was tremendous,” said Mr Farage.

“It basically reaffirmed his view on Brexit and was pretty positive that this thing works.

“He understands that a lot of these political arguments cross in a way that makes the pond look very small.”

Mr Trump “continues to be very hopeful for UK-US relations to get closer and still wants a US-UK trade deal to be done,” said Mr Farage.

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - SAUL LOEB / AFP
Asked if Mr Trump made any comments on the current US administration, Mr Farage said: “I don’t think he’s bothered about Mr Biden at all.

“He doesn’t really think he’s in the lead and he thinks the Democrats are drifting in a leftwards direction.”

Leaner, 'happier' Trump

Offering a rare, direct insight into Mr Trump’s post-White House life, Mr Farage told the Telegraph that the 45th president has lost weight and is looking fit and well.

“He’s playing lots of golf and loving it. He’s really, very happy.”

The pair met on Monday evening, while Melania Trump was celebrating her 51st birthday.

“He was full of praise for her and the role she undertook as first lady,” said Mr Farage.

The issue of postal voting was also raised, and Mr Farage mentioned the saga in Peterborough, where the Brexit Party lost to Labour by 683 votes in the 2019 byelection.

A legal challenge was launched and five allegations of electoral fraud were investigated by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, but no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

“America has to take France’s lead and stop this from happening,” said Mr Farage. In France there is no mail-in voting.

Farage on tour

The former Brexit Party leader, who Mr Trump once dubbed “The King of Europe” will visit nearly a dozen states on a speaking tour over the next six weeks, and has already met with Florida governor Ron DeSantis - seen by many as a leading candidate for the Republican nomination for the next presidential election if Mr Trump doesn't run.

The tour has been organised and paid for by FreedomWorks, a Conservative group with five million supporters on Facebook that advocates for smaller government, lower taxes and free markets.

Mr Farage completed two weeks' quarantine on the Caribbean island of St Maarten before arriving in Miami at the end of last week. The tour - called ‘America’s Comeback’ - will include trips to Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, San Antonio, Phoenix and circle back to Palm Beach, Florida.

“The Conservative grassroots are in a state of disillusionment,” Mr Farage told the Telegraph.

"They got 75 million votes and still lost. They are very disturbed at the division and violence that’s going on in American cities and they are scared of what Joe Biden might do with new senate seats and with the electoral college.

“They are feeling like the constitution is under attack.

“My message is whatever you feel at the moment, keep getting ready, keep organising and the midterm elections will offer you a phenomenal opportunity.”

