Exclusive: DWAC CEO Expects Trump to Focus on Truth Social Over Twitter, Wins Extension Vote

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) secured extension to close merger with Trump’s Truth Social

DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando spoke to IPO Edge moments before

Shared views on Twitter vs. Truth Social

Expects Trump to remain focused on Truth Social after Twitter reinstatement

Discussed growth in Truth Social activity

Shared views on chaos at Twitter after Musk takeover

IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted an exclusive 20-minute fireside chat on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m. ET with Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) to discuss the special meeting of stockholders. Moments afterward, Mr. Orlando announced that DWAC had won shareholder approval for an extension to September 8, 2023 to complete a merger with Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform. The live event featured IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session.

About Patrick Orlando

– Director of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp.

– Former Head of Structuring & Derivatives BT Capital Markets LLC

– Former Director of Emerging Markets Derivatives at Deutsche Bank

– Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Management Science from MIT

– Board Expertise: extensive investment experience, science and engineering background, experience as CEO and board member of several special purpose acquisition companies

About Digital World

Digital World (Nasdaq: DWAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Truth Social

Truth Social is America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology.

