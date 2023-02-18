Exclusive: DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando on Trump’s Truth Social at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, February 9 featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The event included over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community.

Below is an interview with DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando and the full conference can be seen here.

Taking Truth Social Public – Fireside Chat with Patrick Orlando

Patrick Orlando, CEO, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC)

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins (Moderator)

