EXCLUSIVE: East Bay school responds to students lost by staff

TechCrunch

The U.K.'s newly empowered Internet content regulator has published the first set of draft Codes of Practice under the Online Safety Act (OSA) which became law late last month. More codes will follow but this first set -- which is focused on how user-to-user (U2U) services will be expected to respond to different types of illegal content -- offers a steer on how Ofcom is minded to shape and enforce the U.K.'s sweeping new Internet rulebook in a key area. Ofcom says its first priority as the "online safety regulator" will be protecting children.