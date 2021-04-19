EXCLUSIVE: EB family followed home by robber; dad held at gunpoint
Concord Police confirmed the same vehicle was used in a similar incident targeting women in Oakley earlier in the day. They ask anyone with additional information to reach out.
Michael Vivona, 25, punched a 79-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, knocking them to the ground n Orange, California.
Gov. Andy Beshear filed suit Friday against the Kentucky General Assembly and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles over a bill that removed some of his power over the state fair board.
Keep warheads mobile, at sea or in the air, not in underground silos whose location hasn't changed in decades.
During a break in closing arguments in the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of excessive force and killing George Floyd, Floyd's family members and attorneys reacted with pleas for justice. (Apirl 19)
"Those messages were not racist," said Lowell High School alum Vivian Tong, "I think they could have been worded more tactfully, but she was in such a position of pain. A lot of us in the Asian community don't speak up enough."
President Joe Biden on Friday signed an emergency decree that would keep in place the 15,000-refugee limit for the current fiscal year.
Did you know the carbon footprint of a cell phone is 154 pounds? The power to reduce that number is in your hands.
Reports have connected forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims to major global companies that do business in the Xinjiang region.
Plus: What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination card. A staffing crisis hits San Francisco restaurants. And a tiny town will cut water use by 74%.
When Oregon legalized recreational marijuana in 2015, much of conservative Eastern Oregon did not join the green rush. Ontario, a town of about 11,000 people on the Idaho border, voted against allowing pot sales in 2016 — and then the smaller town of Huntington, 30 miles northwest of Ontario and 30 minutes farther from Boise, allowed dispensaries to open and was flooded with cash from Idaho weed tourists, Politico reports. "Huntington was soon receiving $100,000 in tax revenue from a single marijuana shop — half the 400-person city's annual budget." Ontario approved pot sales in 2018. Now, Ontario — best known as the home of Ore-Ida and the birthplace of the tater tot — is a weekend destination for residents of Boise and Idaho's Treasure Valley, who congregate mostly in a shopping center with a Home Depot, Walmart, fast food restaurants, and four cannabis dispensaries, Politico's Natalie Fertig reports. City Manager Adam Brown tells Politico that Idahoans make about 1,600 "unique trips" to Ontario every day, for tax-free shopping at the big-box stores but mostly for the weed, which is totally prohibited in Idaho. Ontario had $92 million in cannabis sales in 2020, according to Portland Business Journal, or $2,857 for every resident of Ontario's Malheur County. Multnomah County, which encompasses most of Portland, sold only $378 in weed for every resident in 2020, Politico reports. The $1.5 million in tax revenue Ontario raked in from marijuana last year was about 4 percent of the city's annual budget, and the town is expecting close to $3 million in weed taxes this year. "Ontario is just one of dozens of border communities around the country that have been transformed into marijuana boom towns thanks to the country's patchwork quilt of cannabis laws," Politico says. "Eighteen states now embrace full legalization, and all of them but California and Alaska share a border with at least one state where cannabis is illegal." In the last five months alone, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota have legalized marijuana, motivated in part by the weed windfalls in neighboring states, Fertig notes. "Those new laws have created more than 20 regions potentially rich with border-crossing cannabis business." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question
The family of Roger Allen, 44, who was killed by Daly City, CA police on April 7, gathered with dozens of community supporters on Wednesday to call for transparency in the case of Allen’s death, reported the San Francisco Examiner. Allen died in a San Francisco hospital after a police officer reportedly shot him the chest, just a few days before the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer on April 11 in neighboring Brooklyn Center, MN. “My family wants the truth and we want justice,” said Talika Fletcher, Allen’s sister.
For good reason, we've written gobs about the new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport — from its reveal back in the depths of the pandemic last July, to our first driving review on-road and off and our second crack at it in the off-road-specific Badlands trim, and on to our summary of everything you need to know about the tough-but-cute ute. Just this: Damn, Cyber Orange Metallic is a great color. Now, I'm prone to an orange crush, which should be apparent from a glance through the Autoblog staff's personal cars, a roundup that includes my Grabber Orange Mustang.
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal joined former President Barack Obama on a TV special to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Yong Sin Kim, an 85-year-old Korean immigrant living in a senior apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles, says he rarely leaves home these days. Three floors up in the same building, Hyang Ran Kim, 74, waits for her daughter to pick her up. Amid a surge of anti-Asian violence, fear creeps in and alters the daily life of vulnerable Asian seniors.
"I'm simply not going to appear until Philip is in a better temper," she would say.
A support group in Uganda is helping parents come to terms with their children's sexuality.
CNN host's statement about police reform in America was met with mixed reactions on Twitter.
"She's the inventor of the 'shove back.'"
It's tempting to think the coronavirus pandemic is almost over, since vaccines are being distributed at a record rate and cities are opening up—but be careful out there, warned Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, this morning. He spoke with Margaret Brennan on CBS's Face the Nation about why the rising infection rate is a danger to you, no matter where you live, and what you can do in the next few weeks to stay safe. Read on for 5 essential points he wants you to hear, as cases rise—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 1 Dr. Fauci Warned That We Have to Do These Two Things or You Might Get COVID "When will the infection rate come down?" asked Brennan of the numbers, which are going in the wrong direction. "I think it's going to come down as soon as we do two things," answered Dr. Fauci. "One that I'm sure we'll be able to do is to continue the really very fine rate of vaccination, where we're vaccinating between 3 and 4 million people per day, but the other wildcard—and this has to be making sure that until we get to that point, we don't pull back on public health measures because we're having between 60 and 70,000 new infections per day. And it would really I think not be prudent at all to declare victory prematurely and pull back without a doubt as we continue every single day to get more and more people vaccinated, that rate will go down. If we don't give the virus the opportunity to essentially surge and by giving the virus the opportunity." Keep reading to see which vaccines he thinks are safe. 2 Dr. Fauci Said You May Need to Get Booster Shots—and Could Get COVID After Your Vaccine Will boosters be needed so we can be protected from new variants—or if the current vaccine efficacy fades? "You know, we're going to find that out soon," said Dr. Fauci, "because you determine whether a booster is needed to the particular virus that you're dealing with. Like the standard virus—if you get a level of immunity, which is measured generally by antibodies, it's a correlate of immunity. When that level starts to fade down to a certain critical level, then it's a good indication you'll need a boost. Or if you start to see breakthrough infections"—that's when you get COVID-19 after your vaccination—"either with the original virus or with the variant, and if it's with the variants, even though a person's vaccinated, you might want to boost with a very specific boost, as opposed to just the boost to the regular. So we'll know sometime I believe by the end of the summer, but at the beginning of the fall, likely by the end of the summer, whether or not we're going to have to boost people." 3 Dr. Fauci Said the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines Were Very Safe, and We'll Know More About J&J This Friday Fauci was asked if he'd still recommend the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, given that it has been "paused" due to six people having blood clots. "From a standpoint of efficacy, no doubt" the J&J vaccine works, said Dr. Fauci. "We're dealing with three highly efficacious vaccines. The issue of safety now is being examined. We'll know a lot more about that by Friday"—when the CDC will meet to discuss next steps—"but the one thing we should emphasize when you're dealing with safety, people should not extrapolate a pause with one vaccine to the other vaccines. For example, the same surveillance system that picked up the six women in the J&J was the same surveillance system that the CDC and the FDA uses with the Moderna product and with the Pfizer product. And thus far, there have been no red flags of that—even though tens and tens and tens of millions of people have been vaccinated with those vaccines. So one of the things you can take away from all of this is that when the surveillance system, the CDC and the FDA say that something is safe, you can be sure that it's safe." 4 Dr. Fauci Said When We'd Get Back to Normal So when will we finally get back to the way things were before the pandemic? "If we do those two things simultaneously—continue to vaccinate at the same time as we just hang in there a bit longer—well, I believe we will be okay. We will reach the point where we will be able to get back to doing things the way we did before, but we're going to have to make sure that we get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can." RELATED: 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID 5 How to Get Through the End of This Pandemic Safely Follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Christopher Walters died after being held down by the neck in Longton, Staffordshire.