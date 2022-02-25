Exclusive-ECB policymakers told Ukraine war may shave 0.3%-0.4% off GDP

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York
Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
·1 min read

By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

PARIS (Reuters) - European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told policymakers meeting in Paris the Ukraine conflict may reduce the euro zone's economic output by 0.3%-0.4% this year, four people close to the matter told Reuters.

This was the "middle scenario" presented by Lane at a Governing Council meeting on Thursday, hours after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lane also presented a severe scenario where GDP is reduced by close to 1% and a mild scenario where events in Ukraine had no impact on the currency bloc, which was now considered unlikely.

One source described the estimates as "back-of-the-envelope" calculations, another said they were "very preliminary" and a third said they were mostly derived from commodity prices.

All sources said Lane would bring more refined forecasts to the March 10 meeting, at which the ECB is expected to decide the future of its stimulus programme.

Lane did not present new inflation forecasts but he did tell the meeting there would be a significant increase in the 2022 projection, while hinting that estimates at the end of the horizon could still be below the ECB's 2% target.

The ECB's forecast horizon currently stretches to 2024.

An ECB spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse shares family's connection to Ukraine crisis

    Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse has shared her family's connection to the Ukraine crisis with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk, as she expressed sadness.

  • Europe ready to impose more sanctions on Russia -Italy's Draghi

    The European Union is finalising a first package of sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is ready to impose further measures if needed, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. EU leaders met on Thursday to discuss sanctions, but whereas the United States and Britain issued detailed measures, European Union countries, split over just how far to go, left details to be worked out in the coming days. Draghi said the EU sanctions would be far-reaching, hitting the Russian financial, energy, transport and technology sectors, and promised further action to come.

  • Russians take to the streets in antiwar protests

    In the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, many in Russia have joined protests against their government's actions. The demonstrations took place across&nbsp;Russia,&nbsp;centering in Moscow and St. Petersburg, where law enforcement has been seen attempting to violently break up the protests.

  • Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

    Kyiv has asked Ankara to stop Russian warships passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits

  • Biden speech – live: President denies underestimating Putin and sanctions ‘pariah’ Russia over Ukraine

    Follow the latest updates on President Joe Biden’s address to the nation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • From BLM to COVID-19, photojournalists speak out on covering the stories that matter

    2020 was a year of groundbreaking sociopolitical upheaval and the start of a colossal epidemiological crisis. It was also a year that urgently redefined the working conditions of photojournalists. The historic 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and the devastating COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges for photojournalism, forcing photographers into a terrain defined by new ethical, technological and safety (emotional and physical) concerns, as well as innovative attacks on press freedom.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Kyiv braces as Russian forces advance

    President Joe Biden announced a new wave of sanctions targeting Russian banks on Thursday.

  • John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change

    John Kerry warned Wednesday that Russia’s war against Ukraine is going to distract the world from the climate change crisis.

  • Stock Market Today - 2/23: Stocks End Lower As Ukraine Orders State of Emergency; Cyber Attacks Reported

    Stocks end lower, with the S&P 500 sinking deeper into correction territory, as Ukraine's move to declare a state of emergency has investors worried of a near-term escalation in its simmering conflict with Russia.

  • Russia stripped of UEFA Champions League soccer finals, World Cup skiing events after Ukraine invasion

    Russia stripped of UEFA Champions League soccer finals, World Cup skiing events after Ukraine invasion

  • Stock Market Today - 2/24: Stocks Rebound from Russia Ukraine Invasion Slide; Mega Cap Tech Supports Nasdaq

    Stocks finished higher Thursday, oil soared past $105 dollars a barrel and gold tested $2,000 an ounce after Russia's 'full scale' invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. companies grapple with surging costs as supply chain problems persist

    Dave Petratis boosted wages for his U.S. factory workforce in December - six months ahead of schedule for normal annual increases. The multiple increases are necessary amid a fight for talent that has become a central feature of the supply chain crisis, Petratis told Reuters. Surging prices for steel and other raw materials have dogged Allegion and other manufacturers through most of the pandemic, in part because of the stop-and-start nature of the crisis.

  • UK says Russia plans to take whole of Ukraine but is failing

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian army failed to deliver it main objectives on the first day of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

  • Putin facing efforts to isolate him diplomatically as punishment for Ukraine invasion

    Diplomats consider if Russia can be removed as a permanent member of the UN security council Demonstrators unfurl a large Ukraine flag across the street from the United Nations, 24 February. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP An effort is under way to isolate Vladimir Putin diplomatically by challenging Russia’s right to a permanent seat of the UN security council on the grounds that Russia took the seat from the defunct Soviet Union in 1991 without proper authorisation. Diplomats are also looking to see

  • Russian Assault on the Ukrainian Capital Is Underway

    DANIEL LEALKyiv residents were urged by authorities on Friday to “stay away from the windows” and remain indoors as Russian forces approached the northern part of the city and full-on fighting was underway. Firefights were reported in the streets in some areas after several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital before dawn and Russian troops encircled the city, setting up what is expected to be a brutal fight.Ukraine’s parliament issued a desperate appeal to residents, asking them not to post

  • House panel requests Trump WH records from National Archives

    A congressional oversight committee sought additional documents Friday from the National Archives related to former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records as the panel looks to expand its investigation into his handling of sensitive and even classified information. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the archivist, laying out a series of document requests needed to determine if the former president violated federal records laws when he took 15 boxes of White House records to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year. The committee needs additional documents and information uniquely available from the National Archives and Records Administration "to investigate the full extent of this conduct and determine what additional steps, including potential legislative reforms, may be needed to ensure the preservation of presidential records for the American people,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, wrote in the letter.

  • Putin Sent in Troops Disguised With White Peace Monitor Symbols and Ukrainian Uniforms, Says Kyiv

    ReutersAs part of their invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have used insignia of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to descend on several cities in the Luhansk region, Ukraine’s National Police warned Thursday.“Columns of Russian tanks entered the Luhansk region at the borders of Krasnaya Talovka, Milove, and Gorodishche. The enemy insidiously placed white vehicles with OSCE symbols at the front. Fighting is currently underway there,” police said in a statement.Internationa

  • Voices: Why you should think twice before sharing pictures from Russia or Ukraine

    Just as social media is part of modern life, disinformation is part of modern conflict – and it’s up to each of us to make sure we aren’t unwittingly playing a hand in amplifying it

  • Ethereum Mining Pool Flexpool Halts All Services to Russia in Wake of Ukraine Invasion

    The pool is possibly the first of its kind to cut services to Russian users.

  • Crypto regulatory uncertainty 'creates a significant overhang' for companies: Strategist

    MoffettNathanson Partner Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how cryptocurrencies are reacting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the outlook for crypto regulation.