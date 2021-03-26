EXCLUSIVE: Elderly Asian man speaks out year after SF attack

84-year old Rong Xin Liao felt compelled to share his story after the recent wave of violence against Asian Americans and says he wanted to send out a warning to other seniors to "be careful."

Video Transcript

DION LIM: An elderly Asian man viciously kicked to the ground in San Francisco last year is speaking out with a warning to other seniors. And a word of caution, this video is hard to watch. You are looking at the moment now 84-year-old Rong Xin Liao was waiting for the bus in the Tenderloin in February of 2020 when suddenly, out of nowhere, a young man runs over and kicks him out of his seated walker and runs away. Liao said he blacked out and needed six stitches and spent four nights in the hospital. I spoke to Liao tonight to see how he was doing. And he said, because of the wave of violent attacks on Asian seniors, he is afraid to go outside and has this wish for justice.

INTERPRETER: Every day there is crime in San Francisco. Old people have to be careful. I want a very strict punishment, but I don't want him executed.

DION LIM: The suspect arrested in the case, 23-year-old Eric Ramos Hernandez, has a hearing on April 14th. Mr. Liao told me at the end of our interview-- he was so kind-- thank you for caring.

