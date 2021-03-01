Exclusive: English battalions set to bear brunt of cuts because Government won't touch Scottish troops

Soldiers from the British Army's Yorkshire Regiment – of which battalions could be axed – attend the funeral of Captain Tom Moore - Joe Giddens/AFP

English battalions are set to bear the brunt of cuts because "politics" means the Government won't touch troops in Scotland, the former head of the army has said.

General Lord Richard Dannatt, the former Chief of the General Staff, has hit out at the reduction in troops set to take place over the next decade as part of the integrated defence review.

Plans being considered are looking to reduce the army by nearly 10,000 troops, cutting the number of full-time posts from 82,000 to 72,500.

However, Lord Dannatt told The Telegraph it was inevitable that to achieve that reduced figure the Ministry of Defence is “going to have to get rid of four English battalions”, despite the “low” operational capability of Scottish battalions.

“The politics overrides the logic,” he said.

“For the last two defence reviews Scottish battalions should have been disbanded but politically that’s not acceptable.”

He added that with “Ms Sturgeon rampant north of the Border and the Union under threat” there was no chance Westminster would “touch Scottish battalions”.

“At the very least one Scottish battalion should go to show equity across the country," he said.

"Don’t take four English battalions and no Scots battalions when everyone knows the Scots battalions are undermanned.”

General Lord Richard Dannatt - John Robertson

Boris Johnson, who since entering Number 10 has taken the title of minister for the union, is facing escalating problems in keeping the UK together, with Ms Sturgeon expected to increase her call for a second independence referendum after the Holyrood elections in May.

Ben Wallace, a former Scots Guards captain as well as a former member of Scottish parliament, will publish the integrated review later this month.

Last week The Telegraph revealed that senior defence sources close to the review had warned that battalions within the Yorkshire Regiment could be axed, while other battalions that could be under threat include those from the Rifles, Mercians and Royal Anglians.

Lord Dannatt added that there will be a “political fuss” if only English battalions are cut.

“The emotive thing about cutting infantry battalions is that they are looking to all parts of the country as the infantry battalions are geographically linked,” he said.

“The solution would be to have an army of 75,000 instead and therefore not cut those English battalions.”

Robert Clark, a defence fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, said it had long been considered that the Royal Regiment of Scotland “are immune from the imminent defence cuts due to purely political reasons”.

He said: “Despite being amongst the most undermanned infantry units in the British Army, the Government is willing to reduce better-manned English battalions in order to appease the SNP. The only outcome of this policy will be to have a noticeably reduced operational capability for the British Army at a time of ever increasing global commitments."

A MoD spokesperson said that as the UK's Armed Forces responds to the changing threats, "they are being redesigned to confront future threats, not re-fight old wars".

The spokesperson added: “The Army will be fully staffed and equipped to confront those threats, including its armoured capabilities.”

Brigadier John Clark CBE, the Army’s Head of Strategy, added: "At this stage no decisions have been taken on future Army structures.”