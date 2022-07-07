Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators probing tech group AOM's video licensing policy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are investigating the video licensing policy of the Alliance for Open Media (AOM), whose members include Alphabet unit Google, Amazon, Apple and Meta, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"The Commission confirms that it has a preliminary investigation ongoing into AOM's licensing policy," a spokesperson for the EU executive told Reuters.

"The fact that the Commission has a preliminary investigation does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation on the existence of an infringement," the spokesperson said, without providing further details.

