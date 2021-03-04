Exclusive: Apple faces EU antitrust charge on Spotify complaint - sources

FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City
Foo Yun Chee
·1 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - IPhone maker Apple could face an EU antitrust charge sheet in the coming weeks following a 2019 complaint by music streaming service Spotify, two people familiar with the matter said.

The charge could force changes to Apple's lucrative business model, they said.

The European Commission could send the statement of objections setting out suspected violations of the bloc's antitrust rules to Apple before the summer, one of the people said.

The case is one of four opened by the EU competition enforcer into Apple in June last year. The EU charge sheet usually indicates whether a fine is merited and what companies have to do to halt anti-competitive practices.

The Commission declined to comment.

Apple was not immediately available to comment. It has said its App Store helped Spotify to benefit from hundreds of millions of app downloads to become Europe's largest music streaming service.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the Commission said Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and also protested against the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system (IAP).

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Sabine Siebold and Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Texas gov. lifts mask mandate, opens businesses

    Betting that the worst of the pandemic is history - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced that all businesses can reopen at full capacity and that masks will no longer be required.“I'm issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders. Effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100 percent. Also I'm ending the statewide mask mandate.”Abbott’s executive order marks the furthest any U.S. state has gone to roll back tough restrictions on businesses and residents.But, the governor on Tuesday said Texans still had a ‘personal responsibility’ to control the spread:“...It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed.”The easing of restrictions in Texas come as the number of new infections nationwide has fallen sharply in recent weeks…Though health officials warn it is too soon to roll back mandates, and Democrats in Texas’ largest county pushed back on the move.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo: "But this is not the time to give up. I wish as much as anyone that we were done, that we were almost at herd immunity, with a majority of people vaccinated. And I can tell you I'm working day and night, and my team is working day and night, weekends, on getting those vaccines out the door but we're just not there yet.”Masks are still considered the best first line of defense against COVID.And - White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt on Tuesday told CNN he hopes Abbott with rethink the lifting of the mask mandate.

  • Criticism Grows After Texas Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions, Top Health Official Not Consulted

    Gov. Greg Abbott did not speak with three of his four COVID-19 medical advisers before the move, according to reports.

  • Sweden says probe into knife attack looking at terror links

    Swedish authorities were investigating on Thursday whether an knife attack by an Afghan man who stabbed seven men and left three of them in critical but stable condition had any links to terrorism. “There also was initial information in the investigation that led police to believe that they should look at terrorism as being the motive,” Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg told reporters. “It is not strange that when there are such a type of atrocity in Sweden that a connection to terrorism is also being investigated.”

  • Nikki Haley doesn’t understand Republican hatred of a diverse America, says former senior GOP strategist

    Former strategist blasts Ms Haley for missing ‘what unites Trump voters in base of Republican Party today’

  • UK opens antitrust probe into Apple’s App Store policies

    The UK's competition regulator has launched an antitrust investigation into Apple over its iOS App Store terms and conditions.

  • Texas has one of the worst vaccination rates in the U.S. It's reopening 'all businesses' anyway.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday that effective next Wednesday, "all businesses of any type" in the Lone Star state will be allowed to fully reopen. Additionally, he's ending the statewide mask mandate. Those in the room where Abbott broke the news applauded the decision, but plenty of skeptics took note, as well. Coronavirus cases have receded greatly across the country over the last several weeks, but it's unclear if that decline is now plateauing. On a related note, Houston, Texas' largest city, is the one city in the United States to have reported finding at least one case of every known variant of the coronavirus, which are believed to be more transmissible and have experts on the alert for another uptick in cases as they become the dominant sources of infection. It's unlikely Houston is actually alone in this regard, but it's still cause for concern. Texas is also lagging behind in vaccinating its population, which is the second largest in the nation. Only Utah and Georgia have slower per capita vaccination rates. Texas is bottom 5 in per capita vaccination rates, yet the governor seems to believe the pandemic is over. Wild. https://t.co/XptNvbu24U — Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) March 2, 2021 Abbott, it turns out, wasn't the only governor to ease restrictions Tuesday — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) actually beat him to the punch, announcing that businesses can operate at full capacity and county mask mandates will be lifted starting Wednesday. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million AmericansThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machine

  • U.S., Europeans scrap plan to censure Iran at UN nuclear watchdog meeting

    France, Germany and the U.K. have backed off a plan to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the UN nuclear watchdog's quarterly meeting in Vienna, European diplomats tell me.Why it matters: The U.S. and the three European signatories of the Iran nuclear deal (known as the E3) are attempting to revive diplomacy with Tehran, while also responding to Iran's continual breaches of the deal. But after the plan to censure Iran emerged, Iran reacted angrily and rejected a proposal for nuclear talks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: Over the last 24 hours, the U.S. and the E3 held consultations about what to do about the resolution, which would have criticized Iran for curtailing the access of UN inspectors to several nuclear sites and failing to provide answers to the IAEA about uranium particles found at two undeclared sites.The backstory: Iran had threatened to curtail inspections more drastically before reaching a deal with the IAEA last month to allow inspectors to continue the bulk of their work for another three months. The Iranians threatened to cancel that agreement if the Europeans moved ahead with their resolution.The U.S. favored holding off on the resolution, European diplomats say.Between the lines: With that position, the Biden administration signaled that it wants to keep the window open for diplomacy.What they're saying: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman welcomed the decision, which it said would help prepare the ground for a return of all the parties to full implementation of the 2015 deal, which Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.The U.S. representative to the IAEA said in a statement that “Iran has now been given another opportunity to offer up the necessary cooperation” before the IAEA board meets again in three months.“The United States will calibrate our views on the Board’s next steps according to whether Iran seizes the opportunity now before it to finally and credibly address the IAEA’s concerns," the U.S. diplomat said.The big picture: The Biden administration's stated plan is to return to the 2015 deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance with its nuclear restrictions. But the sides are at odds over how to sequence those steps, and senior U.S. officials continue to caution that any agreement is a long way off.What's next: Two hours after France, Germany and the U.K. announced they were backing off the resolution, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi held a press conference and announced that Iran had agreed for the first time to discuss the suspicious uranium particles with the IAEA. Talks between Iran and IAEA will be held early April. The key question is whether Iran will agree to the U.S. proposal for informal talks among the deal's signatories.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden news - live: Second Syria strike halted ‘over last-minute intel’, as Trump mulls 2024 run without Pence

    Live updates from the White House

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Modi's ministers choose 'Made in India' vaccine over AstraZeneca

    Government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one. India's health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Biden plan to distribute virus aid irks some governors

    The Biden administration's plan to funnel more coronavirus aid into states with greater unemployment has irked governors with lower jobless rates, even though many have economies that weren't hit as hard by the pandemic. The $1.9 trillion relief bill working its way through Congress allocates extra money to larger, mostly Democratic-run states with higher unemployment rates, while rural Midwestern and Southern states that tend to have Republican governors and better jobless numbers would benefit less. “You're penalizing people who have done the right thing," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican whose state has reported the nation's lowest unemployment rate over the last several months.

  • How Rishi Sunak's Budget will affect household finances in the UK

    The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his budget for the coming year on Wednesday. Here's the main measures and what they mean for people in the UK.

  • U.S officials have met Yemen's Houthis as Washington seeks end to war - sources

    Senior U.S. officials have held a first direct meeting with officials from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls Yemen's capital, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the new U.S. administration pushes to end a six-year war. The discussions, which have not been officially made public by either side, took place in the Omani capital Muscat on Feb. 26 between U.S. Yemen envoy Timothy Lenderking and the Houthis' chief negotiator Mohammed Abdusalam, the sources said.

  • EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on Northern Ireland

    The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. Since it left the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. The British government extended a grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products imported by retailers to Northern Ireland until Oct. 1 in a move it said was necessary to ensure the free flow of goods to the British region.

  • 3-year-old girl with autism dies after dad’s rescue attempt in icy pond, Ohio cops say

    The girl’s father also fell through ice.

  • Porsche just debuted a taller, more rugged Taycan EV with matching e-bikes - tour the $91,000 Cross Turismo

    Porsche calls it a crossover, but we all know the 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo for what it is: an all-electric wagon. It also has matching e-bikes.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.