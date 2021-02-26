Exclusive: European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

FILE PHOTO: Coal is sorted into a pile at a warehouse in Ukraine
Kate Abnett and Andrea Shalal
·2 min read

By Kate Abnett and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Bank's management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

In the six-page letter dated Wednesday, World Bank executive directors representing major European shareholder countries and Canada, welcomed moves by the Bank to ensure its lending supports efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

But they urged the Bank - the biggest provider of climate finance to the developing world - to go even further.

"We ... think the Bank should now go further and also exclude all coal- and oil-related investments, and further outline a policy on gradually phasing out gas power generation to only invest in gas in exceptional circumstances," the European officials wrote in the letter, excerpts of which were seen by Reuters.

The officials took note of the World Bank's $620 million investment in a multibillion-dollar liquified natural gas project in Mozambique approved by the Bank's board in January, but did not call for its cancellation, one of the sources said.

The World Bank confirmed receipt of the letter but did not disclose all its contents. It noted that the World Bank and its sister organizations had provided $83 billion for climate action over the past five years.

"Many of the initiatives called for in the letter from our shareholders are already planned or in discussion for our draft Climate Change Action Plan for 2021-2025, which management is working to finalize in the coming month," the Bank told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The Bank's first climate action plan began in fiscal year 2016.

The United States, the largest shareholder in the World Bank, this month rejoined the 2015 Paris climate accord, and has vowed to move multilateral institutions and U.S. public lending institutions toward "climate-aligned investments and away from high-carbon investments."

World Bank President David Malpass told finance officials from the Group of 20 economies on Friday that the Bank would make record investments in climate change mitigation and adaptation for a second consecutive year in 2021.

"Inequality, poverty, and climate change will be the defining issues of our age," Malpass told the officials. "It is time to think big and act big in finding solutions,"

He said it was also launching new reviews to integrate climate into all its country diagnostics and strategies, a step initiated before the letter from the European officials, said one of the sources.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington and Kate Abnett in Brussels; Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Top Pension Fund Head Beat Canada’s Covid-19 Vaccine Queue by Getting a Shot in Middle East

    Mark Machin arrived in the United Arab Emirates with his partner and received the first dose of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Olivia Munn speaks out in wake of violence against Asian Americans

    "Your performative self is showing me who you are with your silence," the actress said.

  • Buy the Dip in Square Stock, Says Analyst

    In what has become an increasingly familiar pattern over the past year, Square (SQ) delivered another strong display when it reported 4Q20 earnings on Tuesday. Driven by surging Bitcoin demand, revenue increased by 141% year-over-year to reach $3.2 billion, beating Street estimates by $50 million. There was a beat on the bottom-line, too, with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 coming in ahead of the forecasts by $0.08. Of course, the star of the show was the all-conquering Cash App whose profits skyrocketed by 162% from the same period last year. However, investors appeared Square fatigued following the report’s release and sent shares down in the subsequent session. But in timely Wall Street fashion, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev tells investors to “buy the dip.” “Was there anything wrong with 4Q?” Dolev asks. “Not at all, it simply lacked the element of surprise.” Has the story changed? He asks next, before answering, “With Cash App GP per active growing +70%, 2.5x bitcoin volumes per customer, accelerating Seller GP, and a 40% increase in product/S&M etc. in 2021, we believe momentum is strong.” Furthermore, says the 5-star analyst, the near-term outlook looks promising. Although the Cash App’s growth slowed down from 164% in January to 130% in February, the analyst expects gross profit to accelerate throughout the quarter. “Assuming the February two-year gross profit stack of +247% holds through March, this implies +135% Y/Y gross profit growth, which is ahead of February's +130%,” Dolev said. By the same logic, taking January and February’s “two-year stack” of roughly 45-48% growth, Q1 should see a 27% GP uptick, which is higher than the 13% growth in Q4. Overall, Dolev’s analysis indicates that Square’s total gross profit will accelerate to between 65-70% in 1Q21, compared to the 54% growth of 4Q20 (ex. Caviar). And with April stimulus on the horizon, the analyst believes the Cash App will be due another boost in Q2. To this end, Dolev reiterated a Buy on SQ shares, backed by a $380 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of 60%, should Dolev’s thesis play out accordingly in the months ahead. (To watch Dolev’s track record, click here) Most Street analysts are also backing Square’s continued success. The stock’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 17 Buys, 9 Holds and 2 Sells. The forecast is for 15% upside, given the average price target stands at $273.5. (See SQ stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Lady Gaga issues plea to help find stolen dogs: 'My heart is sick'

    The "Born This Way" singer called her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot by the unknown suspect who made off with the dogs, a "hero" in her message.

  • Jets spoil Dominique Ducharme’s debut as Montreal’s coach

    Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled Dominique Ducharme's debut as Montreal's coach, rallying to beat the Canadiens 6-3 on Thursday night to open a two-game series. The Jets rallied after Montreal took a 2-0 lead into the second period.

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Donald Trump Jr. gives fiery CPAC speech full of grievances against anti-Trump Republicans, big tech, and the mainstream media

    Trump Jr. ranted about Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, saying her "politics are only slightly less popular than her father is at a quail hunt."

  • New exotic invasive snake captured in Everglades National Park. It’s likely a released pet

    Visitors hiking the Mahogany Hammock Trail in Everglades National Park earlier this month spotted an unfamiliar snake. It turned out to be a brand new invasive species.

  • They were stopped for speeding in the Keys. Then police smelled something fishy

    Two commercial fisherman from the mainland were jailed Thursday after police said they were caught in the Keys with a haul of illegal seafood that started with 100 undersized wrung lobster tails.

  • 9-year-old girl cries to virtual class that she's 'starving,' local food bank steps in

    After the third-grader's classroom incident, a social worker connected the family to a local food bank.

  • Residents of an Indian slum thought they were getting vaccinated like everyone else but were unknowingly part of a clinical trial

    After a white van advertised COVID-19 vaccines to a central-Indian slum, many of its residents feel duped after finding out they were in a trial.

  • Ted Cruz rants about comedians, late night TV, and mask-wearing before shouting at people to 'just have fun' in wild CPAC speech

    "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice," Cruz said, referring to the scandal he sparked by leaving Texas for Mexico.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks set for House vote today. Here’s what to know

    The House is expected to pass a stimulus deal with $1,400 checks on Friday.

  • Ben Affleck says his divorce from Jennifer Garner and other 'life experience' shaped him into a better actor

    In a new interview as part of The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable series, Affleck spoke about Garner and the three kids they share.

  • Girl, 11, finds parents dead in Missouri home. Both had Covid-19.

    Family members told officers the man and woman were quarantining in their home in the St. Louis area.

  • Asian Man in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed in the Back With a Butcher Knife in NY Chinatown

    An Asian man is in critical condition after getting stabbed by a butcher knife in New York's Chinatown on Thursday evening. The 36-year-old local resident was attacked around 6:15 p.m. near the federal courthouse, near the corner of Worth Street and Baxter street next to the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, reports PIX11. Call came in at 6:20 for report of a stabbing at Baxter Street and Worth Street.

  • Ted Cruz's colleagues mocked him by putting memes of his Cancun trip in the Senate gym locker room: 'Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!'

    Those who turned up to the Senate gym Wednesday morning were welcomed by color printouts of Cruz's Cancun trip that read "Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!"

  • Prince Harry says 99-year-old Prince Philip just slams his laptop shut instead of hanging up at the end of Zoom calls

    The prince told James Corden that he'd had a few Zoom calls with his grandparents where they got to see Archie running around.

  • Ilhan Omar leads calls to fire Senate official who scuppered $15 wage rise

    Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled provision in $1.9tn Covid stimulus bill did not qualify for budget reconciliation Ilhan Omar tweeted: ‘What’s a Democratic majority if we can’t pass our priority bills? This is unacceptable.’ Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters The progressive Democrat Ilhan Omar has called for the firing of the government official who effectively blocked the party’s plans to raise the minimum wage. Democratic plans to include a gradual raise to $15 in Joe Biden’s $1.9tn coronavirus stimulus bill were effectively ended on Thursday when the Senate parliamentarian ruled it should not be part of the package. The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, who has held the non-partisan position since 2012, dashed hopes of including the raise in the bill – the first increase in over a decade. “Abolish the filibuster. Replace the parliamentarian,” Omar said in a tweet. “What’s a Democratic majority if we can’t pass our priority bills? This is unacceptable.” Abolish the filibuster.Replace the parliamentarian.What’s a Democratic majority if we can’t pass our priority bills? This is unacceptable.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 26, 2021 Biden campaigned on a pledge to increase the minimum wage to $15. Low-wage workers and unions have campaigned for a rise since 2012, and its inclusion in the coronavirus stimulus bill had been seen as a major victory. While the proposal faced universal opposition by Republican senators and skepticism from some Democrats, Senator Bernie Sanders and others were confident that it could be pushed through with a simple majority in the Senate, where the Democrats hold a slim majority. In order to achieve this, the proposal would have to be passed by “budget reconciliation” – a mechanism that allows legislation to bypass the 60% vote bills need to get through the Senate. Late on Thursday, MacDonough ruled that the wage increase did not meet the standards for budget reconciliation. The parliamentarian acts as an impartial judge and has only been removed from office once. MacDonough is well respected by many members of both parties, and the Biden administration seems unlikely to push for her removal. Other progressive Democrats have proposed a less drastic solution – overruling her. “The Senate parliamentarian issues an advisory opinion,” congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said in a tweet. “The VP can overrule them – as has been done before. We should do EVERYTHING we can to keep our promise, deliver a $15 minimum wage, and give 27 million workers a raise.” Sanders, one of the most ardent supporters of a minimum-wage increase, has proposed an alternative plan – imposing penalties and incentives to push companies toward higher wages. “I will be working with my colleagues in the Senate to move forward with an amendment to take tax deductions away from large, profitable corporations that don’t pay workers at least $15 an hour, and to provide small businesses with the incentives they need to raise wages,” Sanders said in a statement. “That amendment must be included in this reconciliation bill.” Sanders’ comments come after a Senate hearing on Thursday where he lambasted the low wages paid by McDonald’s, Walmart and others. Sanders pointed to a government report that found nearly half of workers who make less than $15 an hour rely on public assistance programs that cost taxpayers $107bn each year. The American people are “sick and tired” of subsidizing “starvation wages” at these companies, Sanders said.

  • Prince Harry says his relationship with Meghan Markle 'went from 0 to 60' in their first 2 months of dating

    The Duke of Sussex reflected on his relationship with Meghan Markle during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."