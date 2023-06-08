EU's Breton demands Meta act against online child pornography

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU industry chief Thierry Breton will meet Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on June 23 and demand that he act immediately to tackle online child pornography as Meta's voluntary child protection code seemed not to be working.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Social media platforms such as Meta's Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok, Snap's Snapchat and Alphabet's YouTube have stirred concerns among regulators and users over content targeted at young children.

"Mark Zuckerberg must now explain and take immediate action," Breton said in a tweet, confirming what an EU official had earlier told Reuters. "I will discuss with him at Meta’s HQ in Menlo Park on 23 June."

Meta will also have to demonstrate the measures it plans to take to comply with European Union online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) after Aug. 25 or face heavy sanctions, Breton said.

DSA fines for breaches can go to as high as 6% of a company's global turnover.

