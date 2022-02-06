Exclusive: Exonerated after 12 hard years in prison, Adam Braseel is ready to tell his story

JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Adam Braseel, the Tennessee exoneree who spent 12 years in prison for a 2006 murder he didn’t commit, has never met a stranger.

When you sit in his cozy townhouse 28 miles northwest of Knoxville, conversation comes easy.

Do you have an hour? He’ll give you the long version. Four minutes? No problem, he’ll make it quick. Braseel could tell you a story, this implausible, dark and retched tale that, like a lame man made to walk, he can’t stop telling: Twelve years of his young adulthood stolen. Twelve years of progress and plans and joys and tears and love and loss, all gone.

All of that is true. But that’s not his story.

Instead, the 38-year-old will tell you about grace and love and the power of prayer and how his life has changed. He’ll tell you about his wife Racquel, about the two of them recently celebrating their first anniversary. He’ll tell you about how a high-profile attorney sought him out and about the call he got from Gov. Bill Lee, forever clearing his name.

Mainly he’ll tell you about his faith that grew, not shrank, while he was behind bars and how that faith is worth shouting about.

“We have an opportunity to take and tell our story and embrace our stories individually, and by doing so we can help others,” he said. “That’s what my story is really all about. ... I don’t want to be the guy who begged for help for all these years and then, now that I’m home and I’m able to help others, not capitalize on that opportunity.”

The long road here

Braseel spent well over a decade in a state penitentiary for the 2006 murder of 60-year-old Malcom Burrows, who died on a rural road near Tracy City in Grundy County. The redhead was connected to the murder only after being identified in a photo lineup. No forensic evidence ever tied him to the crime.

Attorneys for Adam Braseel, left, serving a life sentence for murder, say eyewitnesses mistook him for Kermit Bryson, right, a felon who died after killing a police officer in 2008.

In 2015, Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Justin Angel threw out the guilty verdict and ordered a new trial, freeing Braseel for months before the state Court of Criminal Appeals overruled that decision and sent him back to prison.

He was granted a new trial two years later when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found that fingerprints on the passenger door handle of Burrows' car at the murder scene didn't belong to Braseel. Instead, they belonged to Kermit Eugene Bryson, a local felon who killed himself two years later while on the run for killing Shane Tate, a Grundy County deputy. The men resembled each other, both with small builds and hair color.

That retrial ended in 2019 when Braseel entered what’s known as an Alford plea — meaning he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to convict — to aggravated assault. Though he knew he was innocent, the Alford plea was the only way he could leave prison without a lengthy legal fight. He had already served more time than the aggravated assault would have allowed. He was free.

Adam Braseel fights back tears as he waits for a hearing to begin in Grundy County Circuit Court in 2019.

Still, he was a felon, and that hung over his head until Lee’s exoneration, the highest act of clemency under Tennessee law. It means Lee does not believe Braseel committed the crime for which he was convicted.

Using his story

Faith is not tangible, but if it were, and you could see it and feel it, it would look like Adam Braseel. When life hands you adversities — simple everyday adversities, not big ones like being locked up — that’s where the rubber meets the road, he said. It’s this faith that keeps him from being bitter about his ordeal.

It’s this faith too, that gives him strength to share his story. He’s determined to help others.

What that will look like in practice is still an unknown. Will he and Racquel, 35, start a foundation? Will they begin a prison ministry? Go on a speaking tour? Who knows. There’s time to figure it out.

“I like making myself vulnerable,” he said. “I like talking about things that are uncomfortable because it helps other people.”

Don’t mistake this overflow of love and kindness as a sign that he’s forgotten what happened to him. But it does mean, he said, that he looks at life differently.

“It doesn’t change the fact that they’ve done me terribly, terribly wrong,” he said. “Because so much good has come from what people have meant for evil ... when you take gold and put it in a refining pot and off into that fiery furnace, it melts, as everybody says, but it also purifies it, it refines it. It makes it more and more valuable.”

Still, he owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees. Late last year he agreed to work with Kathleen Zellner, the Chicago-based attorney who specializes in exoneration lawsuits and rose to fame by representing Steven Avery, whose trial is the focus of the hit Netflix series “Making a Murderer.” They will, most likely, file a federal civil rights lawsuit aimed at recouping what he is owed, though no lawsuit has been filed yet.

A letter of exoneration is displayed in the Jacksboro home of Adam Braseel and his wife Racquel.

Up first, however, will be an inquiry with the Tennessee Board of Claims to see what Braseel might be owed. The board can reward an exonerated prisoner up to $1 million, the state’s maximum allowed, though any money from the state is paid in monthly installments, per state law.

In 2018 the board awarded $1 million to Lawrence McKinney, a Wilson County man who spent 31 years in prison for a rape and burglary conviction before being exonerated by Gov. Bill Haslam.

“You know, the wrong that has been done to me should have never happened,” he said. “There are safeguards that can be implemented that were never implemented, that should be implemented. There’s things to fix. It’s deep. It’s complex. It’s bigger than me.”

It's not a question of forgiveness. There's no grudge here, he said. It's about what's right.

“I keep it simple. They put me away for a murder that I didn’t have anything to do with," he said. "But if someone is guilty of something, they deserve, according to the law of the land, to be held accountable. You should take responsibility for your wrongdoing. That’s all I’m asking."

Life now

In February 2020, Racquel was in the midst of completing her master’s degree in criminal justice listening to true crime podcasts at her home in Hartford, Wisconsin, when Braseel's case became an episode on the show “Generation Why." The podcast went through the twists and turns of the case and interviewed him.

Intrigued, she found and followed the “Help Exonerate Adam Braseel” Facebook page, and then ‘liked’ a post Adam shared on his personal Facebook page.

“So, I ‘liked’ (the page), because I felt bad for him, like listening to what happened to him. I was like, ‘That's so horrible, I'm just gonna, you know, ‘like’ the page and then ‘like’ his post to show support,’” she said laughing.

Adam wasted no time. He messaged her asking, jokingly, if she would be his girlfriend.

Adam Braseel and his wife Racquel recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Racquel listened to a podcast about Adam's journey and the two later connected over social media.

“I mean, I was kind of stalking her, you know, looking at her pictures and she's pretty, she's modest, and you know, so I threw the message out there being silly. So that's really that's how it started.”

The messages turned into video calls and the video calls turned into a couple of visits, first for Adam and then for Racquel. Adam had a list of what he was looking for in a wife and knew almost immediately that she was perfect. He called it the easiest decision he ever made.

“Obviously, we have our struggles, but even with our struggles, we keep persevering,” he said. “And we keep growing together and it’s confirmation that I made the right choice. I want someone who’s going to help me get to heaven, and that’s what I found in Racquel.”

Adam and Racquel Braseel say they don't know what the future holds, and that's OK. "God provided and he continues to provide for me," he said.

The two were married in September 2020 and settled in Jacksboro, close to the miles of trails for his off-road RZR vehicle. Racquel works out of their townhouse for a medical software company. The owner of Lifetime Docks, Chris Stephens, threw Adam a lifeline in the form of a job when he was released from prison, and he’s been repaying that favor ever since.

The couple plan to move into a house soon. Beyond that, though, life is an unknown, and that’s fine. They have the faith that things will work out. They’ve seen it. They’ve lived it.

"God provided and he continues to provide for me," he said. "I’m OK with not knowing. As uncomfortable as it is, I’m OK with being uncomfortable. ... I'm experienced in being uncomfortable and not knowing, and God's still provided."

