Exclusive: Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

Sabrina Valle and Liz Hampton
·2 min read

By Sabrina Valle and Liz Hampton

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year.

The top U.S. oil producer three years ago set a goal of raising $15 billion from sales by December. More recently, it promised to accelerate lagging sales to whittle a record $70 billion debt pile.

The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. Exxon is marketing the properties itself and aims to receive bids this month, people familiar with the matter said.

"We are providing information to third parties that may have an interest in the assets," King said. No buyers have been identified, she said, declining to confirm the August call for bids or the company's anticipated value on the wells.

Exxon has achieved about a third of its three-year, $15 billion target with activity and asset values down during the pandemic. It has received sales proceeds of $557 million through June and has deals pending valued at more than $2.15 billion.

Exxon acquired the Fayetteville assets in 2010 for $650 million amid a shale boom that would change the U.S. energy landscape. The boom led to an oversupply of gas that pushed prices to record lows and last year led Exxon to reduce the value of its U.S. oil and gas holdings by $17.1 billion.

The Arkansas properties cover some 416,000 net acres (1,680 square kilometers) and are some of the North American natural gas resources cut last year from Exxon's development plan. The sale includes 844 operated and 4,104 non-operated wells, King said.

Exxon, suffered a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020, and its divestment program covers dozens of properties in Asia, Africa, the United States and Europe.

The company is prioritizing debt reduction and its shareholder dividend, officials said last month. After total debt last year doubled to almost $70 billion since 2018, Exxon paid off more than $7 billion this year, to reduce its burden to $60.6 billion.

This year, it has held talks with Britain's Savannah Energy over properties in Chad and Cameroon and sold stakes in two deep water oilfields to Occidental Petroleum and other.

Exxon is seeing new interest in its properties with this year's rebound in oil and gas prices, said Exxon Senior Vice President Jack Williams on July 30.

"That whole divestment discussion that we've had in the past continues," Williams said.

(Additional reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Gary McWilliams and Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • Jets' Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's progress: 'It's going to get worse before it gets better'

    Robert Saleh isn't at all worried about Zach Wilson's progress despite a shaky Green & White scrimmage performance.

  • Exclusive-U.S. weighs 2050 target in bid to wean airlines off fossil fuels

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly discussing a target date of 2050 for weaning aircraft off fossil fuels as part of the White House's broader push to fight climate change, sources familiar with the matter said. The White House in recent days has stepped up efforts aimed at transforming the U.S. economy, including promotion of climate-directed infrastructure spending and bringing auto companies on board for its push for more electric vehicle use. The Biden administration is contemplating incentives to support private-sector production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as it searches for ways to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in the hard-to-electrify aviation industry.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Earnings?

    Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?

  • We're Keeping An Eye On Talis Biomedical's (NASDAQ:TLIS) Cash Burn Rate

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Shale’s Prudence Wins Over Debt Market With $42 Billion of Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale drillers -- some of them just emerging from bankruptcy -- racked up a staggering $42 billion in new debt in the first half of the year.It’s not what you think.America’s oil explorers aren’t repeating the costly mistakes that landed them in hot water with investors, left them almost entirely shut out of debt markets and forced hundreds of them into insolvency over the course of five years. They’re holding the line on production, boosting investor returns and are now attractin

  • Invoking 'Quit India', minister welcomes Amazon, Flipkart ruling

    India's commerce minister welcomed on Tuesday a Supreme Court decision that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart should face investigations into alleged anti-competitive behaviour, saying their trading practices would be looked into. Piyush Goyal's comments are the latest sign of New Delhi's discontent with the two U.S. e-commerce giants, which have for years faced allegations of bypassing Indian laws to run their businesses and hurting smaller retailers. On Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up Amazon and Flipkart for trying to stall investigations ordered in 2020 by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), saying big organisations like theirs https://reut.rs/3iwpRz6 should volunteer to assist in any inquiry.

  • Indian rupee slips to near two-week low on Fed taper talk

    The Indian rupee weakened on Tuesday to its lowest level in almost two weeks, in line with other Asian currencies, which fell tracking broad dollar strength amid concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its stimulus sooner than expected. U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed reducing bond-buying and tighten its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. Two Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that the U.S. economy is growing rapidly and that while the labour market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 866 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Mercado Libre Stock Hits 81 Key Strength Rating As 'Latin America's Amazon' Expands

    Mercado Libre stock shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 71 to 81.

  • Appeals court rules Louisiana oil-and-gas lawsuits must be heard in federal court

    A federal appeals court has dealt a blow to proponents of dozens of environmental lawsuits aimed at oil and gas companies that have operated in Louisiana.

  • The Biggest U.S. Electrical Grid Braces for Green Energy

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The decision that could open the floodgates to renewable power across much of the eastern U.S. came in early July after months of closed-door haggling within an organization many Americans don’t know exists.PJM Interconnection LLC runs the country’s biggest electricity grid, a vast web of wires spanning parts of 13 states from the Jersey Shore to the Mississippi River and covering much of coal country. Its low profile is a measure of its success. PJM prides itself on keepi

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • PayPal's Venmo allows credit cardholders to buy crypto with cashback

    Cardholders will be able to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash through the "Cash Back to Crypto" feature and will not be charged fees for the transaction, Venmo said in a statement. The users can at any time hold or sell such assets within the Venmo app and change their choice of cryptocurrency. The peer-to-peer payment service already allows its more than 70 million users to purchase the four cryptocurrencies through its direct buying option, which was introduced in April and carries a fee.

  • Soccer-Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG

    LE BOURGET, France (Reuters) -Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi received a hero's welcome after flying to France on Tuesday to join Paris Saint Germain (PSG) following his shock departure from Barcelona. The agreement to sign the 34-year-old Argentine is a major coup for wealthy PSG, who will add one of the best soccer players of all time to an already formidable front line that includes Brazil's Neymar and young Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. Wearing a T-shirt that read "This is Paris," Messi beamed and waved at scores of fans who had come to greet him at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of the French capital after his flight from Barcelona.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • ‘MiamiCoin’ crypto already has netted nearly $1M. But can the city pocket it?

    “Every 10 minutes the city of Miami essentially gets richer.”

  • Israel’s Mossad seeks crypto and fintech experts

    Israel’s national intelligence agency, Mossad, is seeking a cryptocurrency expert with at least three years of experience in the fintech industry.