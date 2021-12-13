Exclusive-Facebook owner is behind $60 million deal for Meta name rights

David French and Elizabeth Culliford
By David French and Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of social media platform Facebook, is behind a $60 million deal to acquire the trademark assets of U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said on Monday.

Meta Financial had said in regulatory filing on Monday that a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to its company names for $60 million in cash. It did not disclose who the owner of Beige Key was.

"Beige Key is affiliated with us and we have acquired these trademark assets," a Meta Platforms spokesperson said. A Meta Financial spokesperson also confirmed Meta Platforms' involvement.

Facebook said in October its parent company had changed its name to Meta Platforms.

(Reporting by David French in New York and Elizabeth Culliford in San Francisco)

