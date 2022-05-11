Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks

By Katie Paul

(Reuters) -Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is preparing cutbacks in its Reality Labs division, a strategic unit at the center of its strategy to refocus the company on hardware products and the "metaverse," a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth told Reality Labs staffers during a weekly Q&A session on Tuesday to expect the changes to be announced within a week, according to a summary of his comments viewed by Reuters.

The Meta spokesperson confirmed that Bosworth told staffers the division could not afford to do some projects anymore and would have to postpone others. She did not specify which projects would be affected and added that Meta was not planning layoffs as part of the changes.

The announcement comes after Meta told investors it would scale back costs in 2022, after a drop in Facebook users early this year caused the stock to plunge.

During an earnings call in late April, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Meta planned to "slow the pace" of some longer-term investments in areas like its business platform, artificial intelligence infrastructure and Reality Labs.

Meta lowered its expected 2022 total expenses to between $87 billion and $92 billion, down from its prior outlook of $90 billion to $95 billion.

