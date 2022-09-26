4

Exclusive: Fannie Mae to announce plan to bolster renters' credit scores

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY
·6 min read

When it comes to credit scores, renters are at a distinct disadvantage compared to homeowners.

While mortgage payments are reported by lenders to credit bureaus, landlords typically don't report rental payments  – and that can hamper renters' ability to build a credit history.

Fannie Mae plans to subsidize the cost for landlords of multifamily properties it finances to help renters build their credit starting Tuesday , the mortgage giant shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

Fannie Mae will partner with three firms that serve as intermediaries between landlords and credit bureaus to report on-time rental payments.

“Given the reach that we have across the country, we're trying to be a catalyst to accelerate this adoption,” says MicheleEvans, executive vice president and head of Multifamily, at Fannie Mae. “We're incentivizing borrowers (landlords) so it benefits historically underserved groups who just disproportionately have no credit scores or lower credit scores.”

Credit scores: How this single mom raised her credit score despite losing her job

Housing: Home prices decline at rates seen close to a decade ago

While mortgage payments are considered for credit scores – which can determine one’s ability to obtain a loan for a house, a car, or college –  of the roughly 80 million U.S. adults who live in rental housing, just 1.8 million (2.3%) have rental payments reported in their traditional credit file, according to FICO, which calculates credit scores based on information collected by credit reporting agencies.

How will Fannie Mae's plan work?

Only positive payments of renters will be reported (those who fall behind will be unenrolled) and renters can choose to opt out at any time.

Eligible multifamily property owners (those with at least five years worth of outstanding loans) can share timely rent payment data through vendors to the three major credit bureaus for incorporation in the renter's credit profile.

The vendors who have been tapped to work with Fannie Mae are three New York-City-based companies Esusu Financial Inc., Jetty Credit and Rent Dynamics.

In the last five years, Fannie Mae has financed over 3.7 million units of multifamily housing. Last year, it provided financing for approximately 694,000 units of multifamily housing in 2021, with nearly 95% of those units affordable to families earning at or below 120% of the area median income, providing support for both affordable and workforce housing.

Michele Evans, Fannie Mae's executive vice president and head of Multifamily.
Michele Evans, Fannie Mae's executive vice president and head of Multifamily.

'Credit invisibles' and credit scores

One in 10 adults in the U.S., or about 26 million people, are “credit invisible,” meaning they do not have a credit history with one of the three nationwide credit reporting companies, according to a 2015 study by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

An additional 19 million consumers have “unscorable” credit files, which means that their file is thin and has an insufficient credit history. In total, 20% of the U.S. adult population, or some 45 million consumers, may be denied access to credit because they don’t have scorable credit records.

Renters are seven times more likely than homeowners to lack a credit score, according to a study by the Urban Institute.

These gaps disproportionately affect Black and Latino households, who, compared with white households, are about twice as likely to rent and to lack a credit score. And these factors contribute, in turn, to the nation’s persistent racial disparities, the study found.

“I think this is an enormous positive because for most renters, their rental payments are the single largest payment they make each month and not getting credit for rental payments in their credit prevents them from building a credit history as quickly as they could,” says Laurie Goodman, founder of the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute.

Positive rental payments

Last September, Fannie Mae began considering positive rental payment history in their automated mortgage underwriting process for single-family homes through applicants’ bank statement data. However, that program had no bearing on the renter's credit scores.

Since its launch, more than 2,800 first-time homebuyer loan applications have become eligible for purchase by Fannie Mae that otherwise would not have been, it says.

Samir Goel, left, co-founded Esusu with Wemimo Abbey.
Samir Goel, left, co-founded Esusu with Wemimo Abbey.

Esusu co-founder and co-CEO Wemimo Abbey knows a thing or two about being “credit invisible.”

“I grew up in the slums of Lagos, Nigeria,” he says.

When he moved to the U.S. to study at the University of Minnesota, his mother and Abbey were turned away by many banks as they had no credit history.

“We had to get a loan from a payday lender at 400% interest,” he says.

About five years ago, he co-founded Esusu with Samir Goel, a first-generation Indian American, whose parents struggled with the financial burdens of immigrating to a new country.

“We have a system that treats you like you're guilty until proven innocent,” says Abbey. “Because we didn't have this three-digit number that's called a credit score.”

Today, Esusu has close to 3 million rental units on their platform owned by companies such as Related, Camden and Goldman Sachs’ real estate division.

Of the 53,000 affordable apartments that are owned by Related Companies nationwide, 16,000 are financed by Fannie Mae, said Jeffrey Brodsky, vice chairman at Related.

The company has worked with Esusu before and expects to roll out the program for all eligible renters.

“Their program allows for tremendous measurable impact at scale, which is an unusual opportunity for us to serve the needs of our residents at the same time and measure the results of the benefits to them,” he says.

After enrolling on the Esusu platform, 10,000 of the 53,000 residents who previously did not have credit scores now have them, says Brodsky.

About 71% of the residents have seen their credit scores go up and the average resident credit score has improved by 28 points, he says.

“Two-thirds of the residents in these apartments are people of color and they have very modest incomes. And so we see a tremendous benefit at scale.”

Improving the credit score

August Ortega, a renter in Long Beach, California, has been struggling with his credit score after a series of financial setbacks including his mother’s cancer diagnosis and a job loss.

While his credit card bills piled up, one thing he didn’t fall behind on was his rental payment. But the fact that it didn’t count toward his credit score was frustrating, he says.

“It was always silly to me that it wasn't being reported because this is like a major bill," says Ortega, a fashion designer and an instructor at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in LA.

August Ortega
August Ortega

Last year, when Ortega's landlord offered the Esusu service, he signed up.

His credit score, which had plummeted to 520 is slowly on its way up now that his rental payments are being taken into consideration.

“I think it’s up to about 540,” he says. “I hope to be a homeowner someday.”

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is a housing and economy correspondent for USA TODAY.  You can follow her on Twitter @SwapnaVenugopal and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Exclusive: Fannie Mae's plan bolster renters' credit scores

Recommended Stories

  • Do These 7 Things Now If You Have $10,000 in Credit Card Debt

    While you might not feel like you'd ever be $10,000 in credit card debt, it can happen more easily than you think. Consistent overspending can obviously take you there over time, but if you lose your...

  • Tender to sell Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters to close on Oct 31

    A tender sale of China Evergrande Group's headquarters in Hong Kong will close on Oct. 31, real estate services firm Savills said, appointed by receivers to dispose of the asset. Lenders of struggling Evergrande appointed receiver Alvarez and Marsal earlier this month to seize the China Evergrande Center in Hong Kong, a Companies Registry filing showed, as the world's most indebted developer struggles to emerge from its debt crisis. Savills said in a statement on Sunday the sale of the 27-storey office tower in the Wan Chai district will include existing tenancies.

  • Asian markets mostly lower, echoing U.S. slide on rate worries

    Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, reflecting pessimism over weakness on Wall Street as the squeeze by central banks around the world to curb inflation weighs on investor sentiment.

  • HARP Loan Program: How Did It Work?

    Homeowners who found themselves underwater on their mortgage were able to use this program to help build up equity in their homes.

  • Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean

    TAMWORTH, England (Reuters) -The auto industry's drive to a greener and cleaner future is a treacherous road for companies in its beleaguered supply chain. Many auto suppliers, already squeezed by rampant inflation and energy prices, say they have little choice but to shoulder the extra costs of making their components sustainable to meet carmakers' environmental targets. "If you don't, you're not going to have a business in five or six years supplying major carmakers," said Shane Kirrane, commercial director at Autins Group, which has plants in Britain, Sweden and Germany that make acoustic and thermal insulation for cars.

  • Pound Hits Record Low as Selling Continues After U.K. Tax-Cut Plan

    The British pound fell to a record low against the dollar in early Asian trade on Monday as selling continued after the U.K. government on Friday unveiled the country's biggest tax cuts since the early 1970s. The pound briefly fell below $1.04, hitting a record low, according to data on CQG.

  • One Bitcoin Equals One Bitcoin Becomes the Narrative as the Drop Gets ‘Too Painful’

    (Bloomberg) -- Virtual money, digital gold, inflation hedge, uncorrelated asset, store of value: those are phrases once used by Bitcoin’s fans to describe the cryptocurrency’s virtues. Its new narrative? A Bitcoin is a Bitcoin.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949

  • Biden made a major dent in the student debt crisis — and it's time he does the same for the growing medical debt load in the US, attorneys and advocates say

    As millions of Americans struggle to pay back medical debt and healthcare costs are on the rise, experts see parallels to the student debt crisis.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • Down 24% to 51%, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Are Coiled Springs for When Economic Growth Returns

    Lower consumer spending, high inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions -- the list of economic headwinds besetting the stock market goes on and on. Being bearish is in style, and the price action of the broad-market indexes certainly reflects that. While investors shouldn't rule out the chance of a prolonged recession, it's also important to remember that economic cycles are simply par for the course when it comes to long-term investing.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This

    President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • Rupee plumbs fresh low at close amid risk-off mood

    The Indian rupee marked its record low close for a fourth straight session on Monday as the British pound's weakness propped up the dollar index further in a risk averse environment. The dollar index traded above 113-levels for the first time since 2002 as deep tax cuts in the UK sent the sterling to a record low. The greenback has surged since the Federal Reserve sent hawkish signals last week, which forced the rupee to notch its worst weekly performance in one and a half years.

  • 1 Recent Stock Split I Can't Wait to Buy

    It's a global leader in cybersecurity, a sector I believe is growing increasingly important as digital transformation takes hold, bringing more business processes online and increasing cyber risks. It's now easier to purchase without using fractional shares if you're only investing a few hundred dollars at a time, like me. Cybersecurity companies are reporting staggering rises in attacks.

  • The one question to ask yourself about your 401(k) when stock indexes are dropping

    With the Dow (DJIA) S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq (COMP) indexes dipping into the red right now, looking at your retirement portfolio may have your heart racing. Retirement Tip of the Week: Advisers typically advise their clients and all individuals to remain calm during market volatility, but that’s easier said than done when you see your hard-earned dollars trending downward. Panicking and making any sudden changes to your portfolio won’t help your retirement savings – in many cases, doing so would actually hurt your future prospects.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats In Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio You Can Buy Right Now

    A little-known group of Buffett stocks includes three members of dividend royalty with solid growth prospects.

  • Morgan Stanley says investors should consider this port in the market storm right now

    Morgan Stanley strategist Vishwanath Tirupattur summed up how tough it is these days in a note to clients on Sunday. “Navigating these choppy waters for the economy and the markets is a challenge in both risk-free and risky assets due to the duration risk in the former and growth/earnings in the latter,” said the strategist. Tirupattur offers up a few stats to back up his call, the first that this is a sizable market, standing at $3 trillion in face value and $2.87 trillion in market value, based on the ICE-BAML index.

  • Japan won't intervene to defend 145 yen line-in-the-sand: ex-top FX diplomat

    Japan likely won't intervene in the currency market to defend a line-in-the-sand such as 145 yen versus the dollar, and instead limit any further action to smoothing operations aimed at taming volatility, former top currency diplomat Naoyuki Shinohara said. After the dollar's spike to near 146 yen, Japan intervened in the currency market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998. Finance minister Shunichi Suzuki signalled readiness to step in again if yen moves become too volatile.