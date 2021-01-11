Exclusive: FBI probes Russian-linked postcard sent to FireEye CEO after cybersecurity firm uncovered hack - sources

FILE PHOTO: FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia is seen during an interview in Rome
FILE PHOTO: FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia is seen during an interview in Rome
Christopher Bing

By Christopher Bing

(Reuters) - The FBI is investigating a mysterious postcard sent to the home of cybersecurity firm FireEye's chief executive days after it found initial evidence of a suspected Russian hacking operation on dozens of U.S. government agencies and private American companies.

U.S. officials familiar with the postcard are investigating whether it was sent by people associated with a Russian intelligence service due its timing and content, which suggests internal knowledge of last year's hack well before it was publicly disclosed in December.

Moscow has denied involvement in the hack, which U.S. intelligence agencies publicly attributed https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN29G0XT to Russian state actors.

The postcard carries FireEye's logo, is addressed to CEO Kevin Mandia, and calls into question the ability of the Milpitas, California-based firm to accurately attribute cyber operations to the Russian government.

People familiar with Mandia's postcard summarized its content to Reuters. It shows a cartoon with the text: "Hey look Russians" and "Putin did it!"

The opaque message itself did not help FireEye find the breach, but rather arrived in the early stages of its investigation. This has led people familiar with the matter to believe the sender was attempting to "troll" or push the company off the trail by intimidating a senior executive.

Reuters could not determine who sent the postcard. U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are spearheading the probe into its origin, the sources familiar said.

The FBI did not provide comment. A FireEye representative declined to discuss the postcard.

A disinformation researcher from the Rand Corporation, Todd Helmus, received a similar postcard in 2019, based on an image of it Helmus posted to Twitter. Helmus, who studies digital propaganda, said he received the postcard after testifying to Congress about Russian disinformation tactics.

FireEye discovered the Russian hacking campaign - now known as "Solorigate" for how it leveraged supply chain vulnerabilities in network management firm Solarwinds - because of an anomalous device login from within FireEye's network. The odd login triggered a security alert and subsequent investigation, which led to the discovery of the operation.

FireEye worked closely with Microsoft to determine that the infiltration at FireEye in fact represented a hacking campaign that struck at least eight federal agencies including the Treasury, State and Commerce Departments.

When the postcard was sent, FireEye had not yet determined who was behind the cyberattack. A person familiar with the postcard investigation said "this is not typically the Russian SVR's playbook" but "times are rapidly changing." SVR is an acronym for the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia.

A former U.S. intelligence official said the postcard reminded him of a now public mission by U.S. Cyber Command where they sent private messages to Russian hackers ahead of the 2018 congressional elections in the United States.

"The message then from the U.S. was 'watch your back, we see you' similar to here," the former official said.

The extent of the damages tied to the U.S. government hack remains unclear. Emails belonging to senior officials were stolen from an unclassified network at the Treasury and Commerce Departments.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing; editing by Grant McCool)

Latest Stories

  • Members of Congress and staff informed that 'many' may have been exposed to coronavirus during Capitol evacuation

    Members of the House of Representatives and their staff received a memo from the attending physician on Sunday morning that said “many” of them “may have been exposed” to the coronavirus during the violent riot that took place at the Capitol.

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

  • China denies coercive birth control measures in Xinjiang

    A Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being “baby-making machines.” Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, told reporters Monday that birth control decisions were made of the person’s own free will and that “no organization or individual can interfere.” “The growth rate of the Uighur population is not only higher than that of the whole Xinjiang population, but also higher than that of the minority population, and more significantly higher than that of the (Chinese majority) Han population," Xu said.

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police chief says his effort to get help was thwarted - paper

    The former chief of the federal force, Steven Sund, told the Washington Post his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested that the crowd President Donald Trump had invited to Washington to protest against his defeat was probably going to be much larger than earlier demonstrations. Sund's remarks were in contrast with those from officials in other branches of government, who said after Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last Wednesday that they could have provided more people to secure it – but no one from the Capitol Police asked.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

    Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported. The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Fears for Biden inauguration as FBI warns of  'armed uprising' and pro-Trump protests in 50 state capitals

    The FBI has intelligence that pro-Donald Trump supporters are planning armed protests in 50 state capitals around the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to reports. The agency received information about an “identified armed group intending to travel to Washington DC on 16 January”, according to a briefing obtained by ABC News. Warning of a potential “uprising” if the president was removed from office prematurely, the FBI said groups were calling for the “storming” of state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if Congress attempts to enact the 25th Amendment prior to Inauguration Day. Far-right social media users have discussed actions tied to January 20 for months, but the storming of the US Capitol "energised" the online chatter, said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle

    The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. "Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a statement.

  • Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests

    Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests. Francis amended the law to formalize and institutionalize what is common practice in many parts of the world: Women can be installed as lectors, to read Scripture, and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church, while emphasizing that all baptized Catholics have a role to play in the church’s mission.

  • NY Congresswoman Grace Meng Tweets Photos of Office Barricade During Capitol Riots

    Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) shared photos on Twitter of where she hid during the Capitol Hill siege on Jan. 6. After 5 hours I’ve been rescued from my hiding place. Protestors were right outside the door chanting ‘USA USA’ it was scary but i am ok!

  • Indonesia names first plane crash victim, steps up 'black box' hunt

    Indonesia identified a victim from the Sriwijaya Air crash on Monday as emergency crews prepared to send in a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the jet's cockpit recorders in the sea. Divers scoured the sea bed on Monday, retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage until fading light ended the search, emergency officials said. The Boeing 737-500 jet was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km (460 miles) from Jakarta, on Saturday before it disappeared from radar screens.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rep. Van Drew: Election integrity 'important' policy for Biden administration

    Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., discuss nationwide allegations of election fraud and their switch to the GOP.

  • US imposes new Ukraine sanctions over election interference

    The Trump administration on Monday sanctioned more than a half-dozen associates of a Ukrainian lawmaker accused by U.S. officials of interfering in the 2020 presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings of President-elect Joe Biden. The Treasury Department already had imposed sanctions on Andrii Derkach, whom U.S. officials have characterized as an “active Russian agent.”

  • Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

    Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

  • WaPo Allows Activists to Misrepresent Capitol Riots to Make Racial, Political Points

    Multiple Washington Post articles published in the days following the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill ignored key details in an effort to cast the day’s events as the inevitable consequence of racially disparate policing.One such article — titled “Kid glove treatment of pro-Trump mob contrasts with strong-arm police tactics against Black Lives Matter, activists say” — was published Wednesday evening, just hours after the chaos subsided. It quotes a number of Black Lives Matter activists who misrepresent the day’s events to suggest that the police went easy on the pro-Trump rioters because they were predominantly white. The four reporters whose bylines are listed on the article didn't bother to fact-check any of the false claims.The article ignores, among other pertinent facts, that a Trump supporter was fatally shot by police and that the D.C. mayor initially requested that National Guard on the scene have a “narrow, unarmed mission.”“There was no shooting, no rubber bullets, no tear gas,” Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, told the paper. “It was nothing like what we have seen. Nothing like what we have seen.”DeRay Mckesson, described in the Post as “a leading voice of the Black Lives Matter movement” told the paper that “Black and Brown people have been shot and arrested for far less.”“Black people would not have even gotten into the building. They would have started shooting at them the minute they started to rush at the police,” he said.In reality, police used tear gas, flash bang grenades, and deadly force in a struggle to defend the Capitol from the mob, though footage has emerged of some cops giving up after their lines had been breached, taking selfies with and allowing the flood of Trump supporters intent on stopping the certification of Electoral College votes to enter the Capitol.However, a small group of Capitol Police officers made a stand to protect lawmakers who were hiding in the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House Chamber. One Trump supporter — U.S. Air Force veteran turned conspiracy theorist Ashli Babbitt — was shot by Capitol Police while trying to enter the lobby. Three other Trump supporters died of apparent medical emergencies suffered during the riot, while a Capitol police officer died in the hospital Thursday after being reportedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.> Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5> > -- Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021> "Make no mistake: If the protesters were black, they would have been tear-gassed, battered, and perhaps shot.” pic.twitter.com/LSm3Y4WiVk> > -- tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 8, 2021The Post article goes on to describe rioters as “breaking down barricades, smashing windows and striking police officers — without obvious consequence.” The piece also mentions “images of men and women wearing red Trump 2020 hats and clutching American and Confederate flags walking through the Capitol largely unmolested.” It made no mention of those killed in the chaos. It has not been updated to reflect Babbitt’s death nor the arrests of dozens of Trump supporters for their roles in the riot.On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris used similar racial framing in public comments. Biden argued that “no one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, there wouldn’t — they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently,” while Harris said, “We witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol, and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer.”In the buildup to the unrest that was expected on Wednesday, the Post published a story noting that D.C. mayor Muriel E. Bowser had activated every city police officer to be on duty Tuesday and Wednesday, along with over 300 members of the D.C. National Guard. The article noted that the officials had “limited the size and scope” of the National Guard’s role “after a deployment during racial justice protests in June raised questions about whether the Trump administration was trying to use the military as a political club.”Bowser said as much in a Tuesday press release, which clarified that the Metropolitan Police Department “has additional logistical support of unarmed members of the DC National Guard, who will work under the direction of, and in coordination with, MPD.”But after the chaos at the Capitol, the Post — which first reported incorrectly that the Pentagon had “denied” National Guard reinforcements — ran an additional story titled “Pentagon placed limits on D.C. Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests due to narrow mission,” the implication being Trump appointees decided to slow-walk reinforcements to overwhelmed police forces.The story was subsequently updated to reflect that the restraints were placed on the National Guard “in response to a request from the D.C. mayor,” which complicated the initial political angle.A defense official told the Post that city officials had initially asked for “the deployment of only a small contingent of some 340 guardsmen, primarily to control traffic and monitor Metro stations.”“All commanders have left and right limits,” the official said. “There is no such thing as carte blanche.”

  • Indonesia suspects signals from crashed 737 jet

    Indonesia detected signals on Sunday that officials suspect are from the airplane that crashed into the sea earlier this weekend. The Boeing 737 Sriwijaya Air jet disappeared four minutes after departing from Jakarta toward West Kalimantan, carrying sixty-two passengers and crew. Indonesian navy officials told local media that suspected pieces of the plane and human remains were retrieved from the water soon after and had been sent to a hospital for identification. Indonesian President, Joko Widodo spoke on Sunday: "We will do our best to find and save the victims, and together, let's pray that they can be found." The country's top search and rescue official said they're investigating two signal points discovered on Sunday, which he says could be from the plane's flight data recorder, or black box. Search teams and local fisherman earlier in the weekend retrieved other debris off of the coast of Jakarta. The crash is the first major airline incident in Indonesia since 2018 when a faulty Boeing 737 Max killed all passengers and crew onboard. The Sriwijaya Air plane was a nearly 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, a model much older than Boeing's previously problem-ridden 737 MAX.