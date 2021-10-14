Exclusive: Fed bank chiefs, in letter to Sen. Warren, pledge to comply with ethics review

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's regional bank presidents responded to criticism of their ethics rules by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren with a joint letter welcoming a review of the matter by the Fed's Board of Governors and pledging to make any changes that result from that process.

"Recently, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has directed Board of Governors staff to conduct a comprehensive review of the ethics rules regarding permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Federal Reserve officials," the presidents said, according to a copy of the letter viewed by Reuters. "We welcome this important review and will apply any resulting changes to each Federal Reserve Banks’ Code of Conduct."

The letter, dated Sept. 20, was written by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on behalf of all the banks and signed by each of the bank presidents.

Earlier in September, Warren wrote to the banks asking them to tighten their ethics rules including a ban on the ownership and trading of individual stocks by senior Fed officials.

It followed a furor over the trading activities of Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who made controversial trades last year as the central bank undertook a rescue of the economy. Both announced last month they would depart their positions despite their trades being cleared by the Fed's ethics officers.

Powell has since ordered a sweeping review of ethics rules governing financial holdings and dealings at the central bank. He has also asked the Fed's office of the inspector general to look into the trading done by certain senior officials.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir, Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rubio calls on Biden administration to blacklist Huawei spin-off Honor

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senators led by Marco Rubio on Thursday called on the Biden administration to blacklist Honor, a former unit of embattled Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, describing the firm as a threat to national security. In a letter dated Thursday Oct. 14 seen by Reuters, Rubio described Honor as essentially an "arm" of the Chinese government with newly unfettered access the same prized U.S. technology currently denied to Huawei. By spinning off Honor, "Beijing has effectively dodged a critical American export control," Rubio wrote, in the letter signed also by Senators John Cornyn and Rick Scott.

  • Fed, nearing bond-buying 'taper,' remains divided on inflation

    Speaking to a virtual gathering of the Euro50 Group on Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard described the trend as "concerning." "While I do think there is some probability that this will naturally dissipate over the next six months, I wouldn't say that's such a strong case that we can count on that happening," Bullard said, adding that he gives it about a 50% chance. Bullard has been pushing for the Fed to start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities next month, and minutes from the U.S. central bank's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting show policymakers are generally in support of doing so, with plans to wrap up the process by the middle of 2022.

  • The U.S. Debt-Limit Increase Is Mostly Earmarked for Use Already

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury has already mapped out how to use up most of the half-a-trillion-dollar debt-ceiling increase that Congress has passed, so any let-up in money-market pressures is likely to be brief.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresWhile the $480 billion of extra capacity at first glance seems like a big nu

  • Millennials or Get Z: Who is doing the most job-hopping?  

    Sara Skirboll, CareerBuilder Vice President and Career Expert, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus in this week’s Career Control&nbsp;to discuss short-term job options and the drive behind job-hopping.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Funds Built Up Big Stakes in Crispr Stock. The Stock Tumbled.

    The ARK Innovation ETF and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF cumulatively snapped up hundreds of thousands of shares in Crispr in the past week.

  • Mortgage rates jump to highest level since April — and inflation concerns could push them higher

    The recent upswing in mortgage rates is expected to continue, so long as the markets are assuming that high inflation isn’t going anywhere.

  • AMD Stock Breaks Out. Here's How It Can Continue Forward.

    AMD stock on Wednesday gave the bulls a powerful rotation. They remain in control as attention now shifts to the upside. Here's the chart.

  • A ‘magic season’ for development & redevelopment in real estate: Expert

    Byron Carlock, PwC’s U.S. Real Estate Practice Leader, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss emerging trends in the real estate market and housing affordability.

  • One very sticky inflation trend (and maybe another) on the rise: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • Meet Jeff McConney, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's right-hand man who has been quietly testifying in the Manhattan DA's criminal inquiry

    McConney, the Trump Organization's controller, is Allen Weisselberg's second-in-command and has worked at the company for decades.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • Republican Group Trolls Trump With Massive Billboard Reminding Him He's A Loser

    Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.