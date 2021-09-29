Exclusive-Flouting U.N. sanctions in Africa? No one at U.N. watching after Russia move

Michelle Nichols and Jonathan Saul
·2 min read

By Michelle Nichols and Jonathan Saul

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is delaying the appointment of panels of independent experts to monitor violations of U.N. sanctions on South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic (CAR)and Mali, diplomats said on Wednesday, leaving their work in limbo.

Russia is unhappy with the number of experts appointed from Western countries, diplomats said, and would like more Russians named to the panels. Russia is working to expand its influence in Africa, specifically challenging traditional French sway in Mali and CAR.

"Russia indeed put on hold the approval of a number of panels or individual experts," Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told Reuters. "Unfortunately we are still faced with the situation when the proposed composition of such panels is not geographically balanced. We have a predominance of representatives of Western countries."

The mandates for the panel of experts on South Sudan expired on July 1, for Democratic Republic of Congo on Aug. 1, CAR on Aug. 31 and Mali ends on Sept. 30.

Until the council agrees to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appointments for the new mandate of these panels, the experts can't start work and their efforts to track sanctions violations are hampered.

Russia is also delaying a replacement appointment of one expert to the panel monitoring sanctions on Somalia, diplomats said. The rest of the experts on that panel are able to work until their mandate expires in mid-December.

Guterres appoints panels of between four and six independent experts for each of these U.N. sanctions regimes. They monitor and report to the Security Council on violations and recommend further action.

Each year the Security Council renews the various sanctions regimes and the mandates for the panels. Guterres then writes a letter to the council to tell them which experts he has appointed and the 15-member body - by consensus - acknowledges the decision, allowing the panel to start work.

"Some of the experts do not meet the requirements of impartiality, neutrality and independence," Polyanskiy said. "This affects the results of their work. This situation should be fixed,"

Earlier this year, the panel of experts monitoring CAR sanctions accused Russian military instructors and CAR troops of targeting civilians with excessive force, indiscriminate killings, occupation of schools and large-scale looting. The Kremlin has said it is a lie that Russian instructors had taken part in killings or robberies.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations and Jonathan Saul in London; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Only spectators from mainland China invited to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

    The International Olympic and the International Paralympic committees announced new COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday, banning foreign spectators from watching in person.

  • China's Xi calls for nurturing of patriotic scientists

    President Xi Jinping wants to increase the talent pool of scientists and intellectuals in China who have the "correct political inclination" and are imbued with patriotic feelings to serve their nation, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday. China, the world's second biggest economy, aims to greatly increase investment in research and development by 2025 and its ability to nurture domestic talent by 2030, Xinhua reported, quoting comments made by Xi at a two-day conference in Beijing. Fostering intellectual talent, especially in the sciences, has become a more urgent priority for China as the United States increasingly shuts its doors to Chinese students and scholars studying sensitive topics and restricts the export of technology to, and sharing of ideas with, its strategic rival.

  • A former Trump official explains why Russia found America ripe for meddling

    A former Trump official explains why Russia found America ripe for meddling

  • Hungary, Ukraine summon ambassadors over Russian gas supply deal spat

    BUDAPEST/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine and Hungary summoned one another's ambassadors on Tuesday in a growing row over Budapest's signing of a new long-term gas deal with Russia, which Kyiv regards as a threat to its national security. The flows will run mainly via the newly-built Russian undersea gas pipeline TurkStream, not through Ukraine, which says it fears politically-motivated cuts in the transhipments from Russia for which it gets paid. Ukraine’s Energy Minister was expected to meet his European Union counterpart over the issue while Russia warned Ukraine not to interfere in the deal, which coincides with broader European concern over Russian gas supply policy amid soaring gas prices.

  • Ukraine signs memorandum on training and maintenance centres for Turkish drones

    Ukraine on Wednesday signed a memorandum to establish joint training and maintenance centres for Turkish armed drones, a statement on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's website said. Ukraine has previously bought the drones from the Turkish defence technology company Baykar to bolster its armed forces in their fight against Russian-backed separatists in the war in the eastern Donbass region. Turkish ties to Ukraine have irked Russia, which warned Ankara in May against fueling what Moscow called "militaristic sentiment" in Kyiv.

  • Brooklyn Diocese Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio resigns

    Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Brooklyn Diocese Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio and named Bishop Robert Brennan of Columbus, a Bronx native, to head the diocese.

  • How to Save Seeds from Your Garden to Plant Next Year

    Want to grow your favorite annuals, perennials, and veggies again next growing season? Here's how to collect their seeds.

  • U.S. says Chinese government blocking Boeing airplane purchases

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday the Chinese government was preventing its domestic airlines from buying "tens of billions of dollars" of U.S.-manufactured Boeing Co airplanes. Raimondo said that China was not abiding by commitments to buy U.S. goods it made in 2020 as part of a trade deal with the previous administration. Boeing shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday to $218.41.

  • Vote on breakaway region as Ethiopia faces tests to unity

    The hilltop bamboo palace in southwestern Ethiopia was once a formidable power base, where the now-defunct Kingdom of Kaffa hosted extravagant festivals and stored rich reserves of gold and buffalo hides.

  • Democrats warn Biden not to use Russian bases to counter Afghanistan terror threats

    President Joe Biden should not position U.S. troops at Russian bases, his congressional allies warned following a report that a top Pentagon official discussed such an idea with his Russian counterpart.

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 330,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department is set to release its weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'pro-nuclear' power and is 'surprised by some of the public sentiment' against it

    Musk pointed to Germany, which has been phasing out nuclear power plants but has replaced their energy largely with dirtier coal plants.

  • Brazil greenlights power line through indigenous reserve in the Amazon

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -A 715-km (440-mile) power line in Brazil's Amazon region has received an environmental permit so that construction can move ahead, companies behind the project said on Wednesday, despite indigenous concerns over the damages it may cause. Speaking at an event, right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said that it was a big day for the state of Roraima, which the power line will link to the rest of the Brazilian electric grid. Bolsonaro said construction would take about three years.

  • AP PHOTOS: China shows military planes at Zhuhai air show

    Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft at the six-day event that runs through Sunday in southern China's Guangdong province. The military's “August 1st” Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as its planes flew in formation at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The air show is an opportunity for China to showcase its drones and other aircraft to potential overseas buyers as it pushes into markets that have been dominated by the United States and Europe.

  • International community will stop supporting Mali if it brings in mercenaries - France

    France warned Mali on Thursday that it would lose the support of the international community if it agreed a deal with Russian mercenaries. Diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters that Mali's year-old military junta is close to recruiting the Russian Wagner Group https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-deal-allowing-russian-mercenaries-into-mali-is-close-sources-2021-09-13, and France has launched a diplomatic drive to thwart it, saying such an arrangement is "incompatible" with a continued French presence. "If Mali commits to a partnership with these mercenaries, then Mali will isolate itself and will lose the support of the international community which is heavily engaged in Mali," Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told lawmakers.

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: “It’s insane” that Sinema is holding up spending bill

    Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) lambasted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Tuesday, saying "it's insane" that "one senator" is blocking attempts to settle on a palatable figure for President Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.Why it matters: The figure is the linchpin to getting progressive support for the companion $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Khanna's statement reflects broader dissatisfaction among House progressives with Sinema and her fellow holdout,

  • Partisanship is up, but party strength is decimated. Can Biden adapt?

    Partisanship is up, but party strength is decimated. Can Biden adapt?

  • Beleaguered Barcelona thumped by Benfica in Champions League

    Barcelona suffered more European humiliation on Wednesday after a 3-0 defeat by Benfica left them in serious danger of failing to make it out of their Champions League group.

  • Chiesa strikes to give Juve huge win over holders Chelsea

    Federico Chiesa proved to be a big game player once again with the only goal in Juventus' 1-0 Champions League win over holders Chelsea which could kick-start their faltering season.

  • Democrats' problem is Congress itself

    Democrats want Congress to operate like a European parliament. It can't happen.